Sports
Where to Celebrate National Pickleball Month in Volusia-Flagler Counties
In case you haven't heard, April is National Pickleball Month.
If the occasion hasn't been advertised here, perhaps that's because every month is seemingly pickleball month in Volusia and Flagler counties, where the sport has exploded in popularity in recent years.
Leading this growth, of course, is the small town of Holly Hill, which has become one of the internationally renowned hotspots for the sport since the state-of-the-art Pictona pickleball complex opened almost four years ago.
Opened in July 2020, Pictona has seen its membership grow to more than 1,400 people. Some come from as far away as Jacksonville and the east side of Orlando to play on the facility's 49 outdoor and indoor courts.
The complex also hosts tournaments throughout the year, some of which are broadcast nationally to television viewers.
In case you missed it:Pictona founders retire. How they put the Daytona area on the map for pickleball fans
That enthusiasm reflects the popularity of a recreational sport invented in 1965 on Bainbridge Island near Seattle, Washington.
Often described as a cross between tennis, badminton and table tennis, pickleball calls on participants to use a paddle to hit a perforated plastic ball over a net on a hard-surface badminton court.
The sport is played by all ages and has become extremely popular in recent years, especially among people aged 55 and over, as the sport is easy to learn and encourages social interaction.
According to the Association of Pickleball Players Tour's 2023 Pickleball Participation Report, there are 36.5 million pickleball players in the United States.
Established in 2018, National Pickleball Month aims to unite enthusiasts of the sport while introducing pickleball to new audiences, highlighting its inclusive, enjoyable and health-promoting qualities.
Here's where you can explore the sport during National Pickleball Month in Volusia and Flagler:
Pictona offers a full schedule of events in April
Those interested in learning the sport can check out an assortment of Pickleball 101 sessions offered on different days of the month. There are a total of 16 of the free beginner-oriented sessions in April.
PB-101 offers 90 minutes of pickleball instruction with experienced Pictona volunteers.
Sessions are limited to 12 participants, who will be introduced to the game rules, basic principles and scoring through playing games and having fun. After PB-101, participants are invited to stay at the Pictona and play for as long as they want on that specific day.
PB-101 classes will take place on Pictona's indoor courts at MetroHealth Stadium, so participants are protected from direct sunlight and classes can continue rain or shine.
Participants are encouraged to bring a bottle of water to stay hydrated and to wear appropriate athletic shoes and comfortable clothing. Pictona provides paddles and balls for the class, for those who do not have them.
Visit pictona.org to view an overview of upcoming class dates and to register. Participants must create a free profile with the Pictonas club management software and register as a Pickleball 101 non-member.
In addition, Pictona offers a series of play sessions for beginners, intermediate and advanced players throughout the month. There are also music evenings on Friday, Saturday and Sunday evenings.
More:Pickleball power lights up the AARP Champions Cup in Pictona near Daytona
Later this summer, Pictona Youth Pickleball Camps will offer four three-day camps for children in June and July with pickleball instruction, swimming at the YMCA (across the street from the complex) and other activities.
Visit pictona.org For more information.
Where can you play pickleball in Flager County?
In Flagler County, the city of Palm Coast also celebrates National Pickleball Month in April.
The center of the city's pickleball universe is the newly renovated Southern Recreation Center at 1290 Belle Terre Parkway, which offers 12 outdoor pickleball courts.
As part of the celebration, the city is inviting residents to participate in “Welcome to Pickleball” sessions downtown, where certified instructors will be on hand to teach beginners the rules of the game. The free sessions take place every Friday from 8:00 AM to 9:30 AM, Tuesday from 8:00 AM to 9:30 AM and Wednesday from 1:00 PM to 2:30 PM.
Residents can also play pickleball at James F. Holland Memorial Park, 18 Florida Park Drive N., by checking out free pickleball nets at the Palm Coast Community Center.
“National Pickleball Month is a fantastic opportunity for our community to come together and celebrate the joys of this dynamic sport,” Parks and Recreation Director James Hirst said in a news release.
“Celebrating National Months like this highlights the dedication and commitment of our city staff to maintain Palm Coast as a beloved place to live, learn, work and play. Whether you are a newcomer to pickleball or an experienced player, I encourage “Encourage you to join us, invite a friend, family member or neighbor and enjoy some friendly play at our new Southern Recreation Center or Holland Park.”
For more information about upcoming pickleball classes, tournaments and events, visit this link or palmcoast.gov/parks-and-recreation.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.news-journalonline.com/story/news/2024/04/08/where-to-mark-national-pickleball-month-in-volusia-flagler-counties/73202432007/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Family Fun at the Clay County Fair
- Where to Celebrate National Pickleball Month in Volusia-Flagler Counties
- Zendaya shines in a white Louis Vuitton dress at the 'Challengers' premiere
- Donald Trump panics as poll numbers plummet
- Actor Jonathan Majors sentenced to probation, avoiding prison time for assaulting ex-girlfriend
- GE Aerospace is now listed on the New York Stock Exchange
- Silver Spoons and Stage Precision Bring AR Innovation to the Super Bowl
- War in Ukraine: UN organization calls for action after Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant hit | BBC News
- Pakistani court grants Imran Khan appeal against corruption conviction, suspended sentence
- Xi meets with the president of the Mérieux Foundation and his wife
- INDONESIA The bishops of Jakarta announce the presence of Pope Francis in Indonesia from September 3 to 6
- Kartik Aaryan gets no results from a Londoner; Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone are rated ten in a row but Alia Bhatt gets a four | Bollywood News