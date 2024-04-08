Where to Celebrate National Pickleball Month in Volusia-Flagler Counties

In case you haven't heard, April is National Pickleball Month.

If the occasion hasn't been advertised here, perhaps that's because every month is seemingly pickleball month in Volusia and Flagler counties, where the sport has exploded in popularity in recent years.

Leading this growth, of course, is the small town of Holly Hill, which has become one of the internationally renowned hotspots for the sport since the state-of-the-art Pictona pickleball complex opened almost four years ago.

Opened in July 2020, Pictona has seen its membership grow to more than 1,400 people. Some come from as far away as Jacksonville and the east side of Orlando to play on the facility's 49 outdoor and indoor courts.

The complex also hosts tournaments throughout the year, some of which are broadcast nationally to television viewers.

That enthusiasm reflects the popularity of a recreational sport invented in 1965 on Bainbridge Island near Seattle, Washington.

Often described as a cross between tennis, badminton and table tennis, pickleball calls on participants to use a paddle to hit a perforated plastic ball over a net on a hard-surface badminton court.

The sport is played by all ages and has become extremely popular in recent years, especially among people aged 55 and over, as the sport is easy to learn and encourages social interaction.

According to the Association of Pickleball Players Tour's 2023 Pickleball Participation Report, there are 36.5 million pickleball players in the United States.

Established in 2018, National Pickleball Month aims to unite enthusiasts of the sport while introducing pickleball to new audiences, highlighting its inclusive, enjoyable and health-promoting qualities.

Here's where you can explore the sport during National Pickleball Month in Volusia and Flagler:

Pictona offers a full schedule of events in April

Those interested in learning the sport can check out an assortment of Pickleball 101 sessions offered on different days of the month. There are a total of 16 of the free beginner-oriented sessions in April.

PB-101 offers 90 minutes of pickleball instruction with experienced Pictona volunteers.

Sessions are limited to 12 participants, who will be introduced to the game rules, basic principles and scoring through playing games and having fun. After PB-101, participants are invited to stay at the Pictona and play for as long as they want on that specific day.

PB-101 classes will take place on Pictona's indoor courts at MetroHealth Stadium, so participants are protected from direct sunlight and classes can continue rain or shine.

Participants are encouraged to bring a bottle of water to stay hydrated and to wear appropriate athletic shoes and comfortable clothing. Pictona provides paddles and balls for the class, for those who do not have them.

Visit pictona.org to view an overview of upcoming class dates and to register. Participants must create a free profile with the Pictonas club management software and register as a Pickleball 101 non-member.

In addition, Pictona offers a series of play sessions for beginners, intermediate and advanced players throughout the month. There are also music evenings on Friday, Saturday and Sunday evenings.

Later this summer, Pictona Youth Pickleball Camps will offer four three-day camps for children in June and July with pickleball instruction, swimming at the YMCA (across the street from the complex) and other activities.

Visit pictona.org For more information.

Where can you play pickleball in Flager County?

In Flagler County, the city of Palm Coast also celebrates National Pickleball Month in April.

The center of the city's pickleball universe is the newly renovated Southern Recreation Center at 1290 Belle Terre Parkway, which offers 12 outdoor pickleball courts.

As part of the celebration, the city is inviting residents to participate in “Welcome to Pickleball” sessions downtown, where certified instructors will be on hand to teach beginners the rules of the game. The free sessions take place every Friday from 8:00 AM to 9:30 AM, Tuesday from 8:00 AM to 9:30 AM and Wednesday from 1:00 PM to 2:30 PM.

Residents can also play pickleball at James F. Holland Memorial Park, 18 Florida Park Drive N., by checking out free pickleball nets at the Palm Coast Community Center.

“National Pickleball Month is a fantastic opportunity for our community to come together and celebrate the joys of this dynamic sport,” Parks and Recreation Director James Hirst said in a news release.

“Celebrating National Months like this highlights the dedication and commitment of our city staff to maintain Palm Coast as a beloved place to live, learn, work and play. Whether you are a newcomer to pickleball or an experienced player, I encourage “Encourage you to join us, invite a friend, family member or neighbor and enjoy some friendly play at our new Southern Recreation Center or Holland Park.”

For more information about upcoming pickleball classes, tournaments and events, visit this link or palmcoast.gov/parks-and-recreation.