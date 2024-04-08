Bedminster, Ewing complete the journey of the National Collegiate Gymnastics Championships





Ann Arbor, MI The University of Pittsburgh gymnastics team was well represented Jah'Liyah Bedminster And Jordyn Ewing after their stellar performances on floor during the National Collegiate Gymnastics Championships on Thursday evening. HOW THEY GOT HERE Each gymnast was selected as one of the top 16 event specialists based on National Qualification Scores (NQS).

This match marks the first appearance for both Bedminster and Ewing at the NCAA Regional Championships.

They are the first Panthers since Katie O'Rurke in 2012 to qualify as individual specialists on floor. JAH'LIYAH BEDMINSTER Senior Bedminster had a strong performance on floor tonight, earning a 9.825 for her routine. She achieved an NQS of 9.895 on floor five times this season and a career-high of 9.900 on the event. The Loganville, GA native captured four individual titles this season, including one on floor. She earned All-ACC Floor Team status for her performance this season. At the ACC Championships, Bedminster finished in sixth place overall after scoring a 9.900 for her routine, securing All-Championship Floor Team honors. JORDIN EWING Junior Ewing had a breathtaking performance on floor with her 9.775 routine. She led Pitt with an NQS of 9.905 on floor and a season and career-high 9.950 on the event. During this season, Ewing captured five event titles and was named to the All-ACC Floor team. Her floor performance at the ACC Championships placed her in second place overall, earning All-Championship Floor Team status.

