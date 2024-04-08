Alabama football has a new look with Kalen DeBoer, a normal person in charge

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. In the roughly 30 seconds it takes to walk from the entrance of Alabama football headquarters to coach Kalen DeBoer's office, you pass at least a dozen poster-sized photos of the coach's predecessor. In most of them, Nick Saban hoists a national championship trophy.

During lunch on this random afternoon in April, the restaurant is showing The Paul Finebaum Show. The host interviews Alabama draft prospect Chris Braswell. A bright red image below him shows that Nick Saban has retired after 28 seasons as the FBS head coach.

Saban isn't physically at Alabama's spring training that afternoon, but the man is still on people's minds.

I miss him, one practice observer says to another.

DeBoer arrived in January, just days after leading Washington in the national championship game against Michigan. Saban and his wife Terry sat in the front row at his introductory press conference on January 13. The seven-time national champion has largely stayed away since then, spending most of his time at his home in Jupiter, Florida. But he also spent some time in his new office at Bryant-Denny Stadium, just a few blocks from DeBoers.

DeBoer may follow a legend, but the legend unknowingly also follows the coach. And that will probably remain the case for the foreseeable future.

But sitting in the same cavernous office where the 72-year-old has lived for 17 years, the 49-year-old insists that replacing Saban is not the enormous burden most people would expect.

I think I look at it as I reap the benefits of the tradition and the pride that is established here, and it's an honor that I don't take lightly, DeBoer said. And it's a great challenge, but not in a way where I'm trying to make that happen. What I really want to do is build on it and make it even better.

Even better than Saban's six league titles and eight SEC championships? Even better than his fourteen consecutive seasons with eleven or more wins? Who could even fathom that possibility?

But in fact, this is not his first experience of taking the reins of a juggernaut, even if it is seen by many more people. At age 30, DeBoer became head coach at his alma mater, Sioux Falls, and then competed in NAIA. The Cougars had gone 47-5 in four seasons before DeBoer was promoted from offensive coordinator to head coach in 2005. He would go 67-3 over the next five years, win three national championships and play for another.

It was a national championship or bust mentality, he said. It's a different scale because you're talking about an entire country following the (Alabama) program versus the smaller fan base like we had at that level. But if you're going to compete for a championship, the pressure you put on yourself is going to be greater than what anyone else is going to put on you.

What drives me and I've said this before to other teams that I've coached is that when our guys come to work every day ready to go and have opened their arms to myself and this staff the way they have, I don't want to let happen. them down.

It may sound cliché to say that DeBoer is not Saban, but really, they couldn't be more different. This much becomes clear if you spend a day in the building, where several people say some version of the same thing: that their anxiety levels are much lower since the milder DeBoer took over for the notoriously tightly wound Saban, that they no longer live in fear of the famous outbursts of one of the former coaches or how they don't panic when they see the coach's name pop up on their phone.

DeBoer, says one employee, is a normal person.

So normal, in fact, that it's easy to miss it entirely while looking out at the Tides practice field. Saban, in his ubiquitous straw hat, was almost always on the move, almost always staring at someone and always doing one twisted order by standing up in a poor defensive face.

DeBoer, in his gray Alabama hoodie and red baseball cap, is a silent spectator as he moves between position groups, practicing the script in hand and watching his assistants run drills. On this day, he chats with one of the many visiting recruits as he watches. Occasionally he fist bumps one of his players.

It just goes to show you that there are a lot of different ways to do things, said Jeff Allen, Alabama's head athletic trainer since Saban's freshman year in 2007. They're two different people, but they're both incredibly successful.

Players respond to authenticity. They know what's authentic and fake, and there was nothing fake about Nick Saban. And there's nothing fake about coach DeBoer. I just see that very, very clearly.

DeBoer's relaxed attitude does not indicate that the tide is letting go of spring. For starters, their players wouldn't have it. Allen said that when team officials first met with their new coach in January, they insisted he continue Saban's notoriously challenging winter conditioning program for the fourth quarter.

There are still a lot of Saban guys on his team, junior offensive lineman Tyler Booker said. We still have a standard to uphold and that starts with us putting the juice into practice every day. The coaching style might be a little different, but we were still butting heads every day. That's the only way we would get better.

And the Tide was already pretty good.

Although it felt like Alabama was headed for disaster early last season, it instead won another twelve games and ended Georgia's 29-game winning streak to capture the SEC championship before losing in overtime to the eventual national champion Michigan in the College Football Playoff semifinals. The Tide was always going to lose their annual share of NFL Draft entrants, but fans became concerned shortly after the coaching change when several key players, most notably freshman All-America safety Caleb Downs (now at Ohio State), entered the transfer portal.

But a visit to the practice earlier this month was a reminder of how much talent remains. Most notably, quarterback Jalen Milroe, who finished fifth in the Heisman voting last season, is back, with room to grow in DeBoer's versatile offense. The offensive line, which struggled at times last season (especially in the Rose Bowl), is now considered a strength. And the receivers, led by veterans Kendrick Law and Kobe Prentice, have grown significantly deeper with the additions of Washington transfer Germie Bernard and towering 6-foot-4, 215-pound freshman Caleb Odom.

DeBoer has a handful of scholarships he can use in the spring portal, but he said revealingly, the majority of our offensive production will be led by the guys who are here.

He also ranks high on talent and depth at defensive line and linebacker, led by interior linemen Tim Keenan and Jaheim Oatis and star middle linebacker Deontae Lawson, but acknowledges that the secondary, which features Downs standouts Terrion Arnold and Kool-Aid McKinstry, has lost, is exhausted. . Malachi Moore is a veteran, and Michigan transfer safety Keon Sabb has been a nice addition, but given the body count in the secondary, we'll have to look at bringing in a few guys.

College football fans will get their first glimpse of the DeBoer era in Alabama when ESPN airs the Tides' annual A-Day Game on Saturday. When asked what viewers can expect, Booker said bluntly: Alabama football.

The standard has not changed, he said. The play calling may be a little different. The schedule may be a little different. But we still have that Script A on our chest. That script A is still on the 50-yard line. So Alabama football will be played on April 13th.

(Photo: Gary Cosby Jr. / Tuscaloosa News / USA Today)