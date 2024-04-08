Tennis added to Rec Center: Grand Valley Lanthorn wheelchair accessible sports

Grand Valley State Universities Recreation and well-being department organized the first adaptive tennis game early this month. Apart from the fact that you are in a wheelchair, the rules of wheelchair tennis are pretty much the same as regular tennis. The main exception is the ability to bounce the ball twice instead of just once.

GVSU offers a number of adaptive sporting events, including wheelchair football, wheelchair basketball and goalball.Recreation and Wellness' website says their goal is to “create an accessible and welcoming environment for people with disabilities to participate in campus recreation. Athletic athletes are also encouraged to play, which provides them with the opportunity to learn in a socially inclusive and supportive environment.

Adaptive Sports Supervisor Samantha LaMantia said the events can be beneficial for all participants.

It's a great way to put yourself in someone else's mindset and learn about the sport, because many of them are completely different sports, LaMantia said.

LaMantia enjoyed working at a camp for people with physical disabilities this summer. They had played some adaptive sports there, so she applied to be a supervisor at GVSU and has enjoyed it ever since.

Once the majority of the athletes arrived at the event, they were given a brief briefing to help them get used to the equipment, as approximately half of the attendees had not previously played an adaptive sport. Supervisors led them through wheelchair control and return-of-service exercises, providing helpful tips along the way. They were then split into teams of two and encouraged to play games at their own pace. There was the exact number of players that had to fill the fields.

“I'm actually surprised that a lot of people showed up, and it's always nice to actually have people just come in,” LaMantia said.

The program has 12 wheelchairsand event supervisors provided water and chips for athletes and visitors.

In the last half hour of the session, teams had the opportunity to play more competitively free T-shirts as a prize for the winning team.

GVSU freshman Noah Reno was among the participants. He and his roommate Maddie Schroeder enjoyed playing department wheelchair soccer in the past, so they were excited about the opportunity to try another adaptive sport.

It's an eye-opener, Reno said. It takes a minute to get used to the wheelchairs and all, but once you get the hang of it, it's a lot of fun and a whole new perspective on the original sport.

Schroeder said she first went to wheelchair soccer to learn more about adaptive sports. She has come to appreciate the activities.

“I initially came here to cheer them on, but then at the last minute I decided I wanted to try it and then I had a really good time,” Schroeder said.

LaMantia said adaptive sports has a friendly and welcoming atmosphere. She was happy that everyone was friendly and respectful. She appreciates seeing the bond between people while practicing adaptive sports.

It doesn't feel like work, LaMantia said. It's not like I'm going into it, but I really enjoy it and I enjoy meeting new people and helping people learn and try new things and make new connections.

The next adaptive sports event is wheelchair basketball, which takes place on April 14at 7 p.m. at the GVSU Rec Center.