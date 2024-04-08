Frozen Four Preview: Boston University vs. Denver: College Hockey News

April 8, 2024





Mike McMahon/ Staff Writer

David Carle and Jay Pandolfo both feel their teams will be able to score plenty of goals.

The coaches aren't worried about that ahead of Thursday's national semifinal between the Pioneers and Terriers in St. Paul.

Earlier this week, the defense kept them busy.

“As much offense as the fans want to see, I'm sure the coaches are talking about how we can defend and shut down the other team,” Denver coach David Carle said. “Whoever defends better gets the chance to go further.”

Stopping each other's high-octane offenses won't be easy. Where do you start? Denver has Macklin Celebrini, Lane Hutson and Ryan Greene to worry about, but Carle noted BU's depth.

“They had a great year,” he said. “They have excellent players who start at the top [Macklin] Celebrini and [Lane] Hutson. Those guys just get a lot of attention. Luke Tuch, Ryan Greene, [Tom] Wallinder, and [Shane] Lachance, they have a lot of good depth. They support each other as they climb the ice.”

Meanwhile, the Terriers have to worry about Jack Devine, Tristan Broz and Carter King. Not to mention Massimo Rizzo — he has missed 14 games due to injury — or Denver's Buium brothers, who lead the scoring department on defense.

“We know a little bit about Denver just from watching them throughout the year,” Pandolfo said. “They've scored the most goals in college hockey, so they're very deep. They've got great, great defensemen joining the forward line. We have to be aware of some of those things.”

Denver leads the nation with 4.7 goals per game. BU is third with 4.2 goals per game.

Both teams relied heavily on their offense. Denver won its first game of the season last week by scoring two goals or fewer against UMass. Two days later they achieved their second victory in that category against Cornell.

Meanwhile, BU has scored at least three goals in each of its wins this season. BU has not scored fewer than four goals and won since a 3-0 shutout on Jan. 13 against New Hampshire.

The Pioneers can take a page from Cornell's book. The Big Red tried to slow down the Pioneers in last week's regional final in Springfield, and were largely successful. Denver won the game 2–1, but was limited to just 18 shots on goal, which was the second-fewest shots all season.

“A lot of it will be about taking what we learned last weekend, playing good defense and doing that for BU,” Carle said. 'Let them earn their chances. I'm sure they say the exact same thing about us.

“[BU’s] ability to transfer the puck; they can make you pay with a quick-strike violation, especially when [Celebrini and Hutson] stand on the ice at the same time. They also have some other great players. You have to be connected defensively to play against them.”

Pandolfo preaches the same to his team: defensive connectivity and strong layers will be essential for the Terriers.

“We don't play man-to-man,” Pandolfo said. “We play with layers. If you make mistakes, there has to be someone who helps you by supporting someone. At the beginning of the season we gave away way too many chances. We are doing much better there and we don't let that many pucks in our slot, we protect the front of the net.

“[Against Minnesota]When we made a mistake in the third period, we had guys selling out to block shots. That's what you need at this time of year. You have to defend desperately.”