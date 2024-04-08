Sports
Frozen Four Preview: Boston University vs. Denver: College Hockey News
April 8, 2024
Through Mike McMahon/ Staff Writer (@MikeMcMahonCHN)
David Carle and Jay Pandolfo both feel their teams will be able to score plenty of goals.
The coaches aren't worried about that ahead of Thursday's national semifinal between the Pioneers and Terriers in St. Paul.
Earlier this week, the defense kept them busy.
“As much offense as the fans want to see, I'm sure the coaches are talking about how we can defend and shut down the other team,” Denver coach David Carle said. “Whoever defends better gets the chance to go further.”
Stopping each other's high-octane offenses won't be easy. Where do you start? Denver has Macklin Celebrini, Lane Hutson and Ryan Greene to worry about, but Carle noted BU's depth.
“They had a great year,” he said. “They have excellent players who start at the top [Macklin] Celebrini and [Lane] Hutson. Those guys just get a lot of attention. Luke Tuch, Ryan Greene, [Tom] Wallinder, and [Shane] Lachance, they have a lot of good depth. They support each other as they climb the ice.”
Meanwhile, the Terriers have to worry about Jack Devine, Tristan Broz and Carter King. Not to mention Massimo Rizzo — he has missed 14 games due to injury — or Denver's Buium brothers, who lead the scoring department on defense.
“We know a little bit about Denver just from watching them throughout the year,” Pandolfo said. “They've scored the most goals in college hockey, so they're very deep. They've got great, great defensemen joining the forward line. We have to be aware of some of those things.”
Denver leads the nation with 4.7 goals per game. BU is third with 4.2 goals per game.
Both teams relied heavily on their offense. Denver won its first game of the season last week by scoring two goals or fewer against UMass. Two days later they achieved their second victory in that category against Cornell.
Meanwhile, BU has scored at least three goals in each of its wins this season. BU has not scored fewer than four goals and won since a 3-0 shutout on Jan. 13 against New Hampshire.
The Pioneers can take a page from Cornell's book. The Big Red tried to slow down the Pioneers in last week's regional final in Springfield, and were largely successful. Denver won the game 2–1, but was limited to just 18 shots on goal, which was the second-fewest shots all season.
“A lot of it will be about taking what we learned last weekend, playing good defense and doing that for BU,” Carle said. 'Let them earn their chances. I'm sure they say the exact same thing about us.
“[BU’s] ability to transfer the puck; they can make you pay with a quick-strike violation, especially when [Celebrini and Hutson] stand on the ice at the same time. They also have some other great players. You have to be connected defensively to play against them.”
Pandolfo preaches the same to his team: defensive connectivity and strong layers will be essential for the Terriers.
“We don't play man-to-man,” Pandolfo said. “We play with layers. If you make mistakes, there has to be someone who helps you by supporting someone. At the beginning of the season we gave away way too many chances. We are doing much better there and we don't let that many pucks in our slot, we protect the front of the net.
“[Against Minnesota]When we made a mistake in the third period, we had guys selling out to block shots. That's what you need at this time of year. You have to defend desperately.”
|
Sources
2/ https://www.collegehockeynews.com/news/2024/04/08_Frozen-Four-Preview-Boston.php
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Donald Trump says each US state should determine different abortion laws | Donald Trump
- BlackCarrot recruits Bollywood actress Neha Dhupia as an investor
- Frozen Four Preview: Boston University vs. Denver: College Hockey News
- Intel Federation's Christopher George debuts on 2024 Wash100 list for driving innovation and partnerships
- M3.4 earthquake shakes in North Bay – NBC Bay Area
- Convocation of the Annual General Meeting of FL Entertainment
- Lisa from Blackpink takes the sweater dress to the extreme
- Wall Street remains stable after last week's sharp deviations WFTV
- Jokowi holds open day on Eid Al-Fitr on April 10, people can come directly
- Actor Jonathan Majors Avoids Prison, Sentenced to Counseling for Assaulting Ex-Girlfriend Andscape
- Tennis added to Rec Center: Grand Valley Lanthorn wheelchair accessible sports
- Google tones down message boards after employee feud over Gaza war