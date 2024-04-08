Omaxe's subsidiary will develop a multi-sport stadium, retail and hospitality center in Delhi at a cost of around Rs 1,500 crore





Worldstreet Sports Center Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary and special purpose company (SPC) of Omaxe Ltd, will develop an integrated multi-sports facility comprising an international cricket stadium, football stadium, indoor stadium and a retail and hospitality center spread over an area of ​​54 hectares in the Dwarka area of ​​Delhi for approx 1,500 crore, the company said in a regulatory filing. Omaxe Ltd's wholly owned subsidiary and special purpose company (SPC), Worldstreet Sports Center Ltd, will develop India's first integrated multi-sports facility, said Mohit Goel, Managing Director, Omaxe Ltd The facilities are being constructed in Dwarka under the public-private partnership model with the Delhi Development Authority at a cost of approx 1,500 crore, the company's top official said, adding that the project is expected to be launched in the second quarter. Unlock exclusive access to the story of the Indian General Election, only through the HT app. Download now! Construction costs will be financed through internal provisions and the company expects a turnover of approx 2,500 crore through the sale of retail units, says Mohit Goel, Managing Director of Omaxe Ltd, a listed real estate company. We will launch the project within the next two months,” he said. The commercial facilities will be developed and maintained by the company on a leasehold basis for a period of 99 years. The 54-acre project, located in Dwarka's Sector 19 B, will include indoor and outdoor stadiums spread over an area of ​​30-45 acres and retail space over 20 acres, he said. The indoor stadium along with a major retail store, hotel and a club will come up on a 50.40-acre site in Dwarka under the public-private partnership (PPP) model with the Delhi Development Authority (DDA). Omaxe Ltd had won DDA's bid to develop an integrated multi-sports arena in Dwarka by 2022 under the Design, Build, Finance and Operate and Transfer (DBFOT) format. There are also plans for an exclusive members-only club with modern amenities, a 108-key hotel, banquet space and multi-level parking. The club is expected to feature a bowling alley, karaoke bar, spa, lounges, boxing ring, state-of-the-art gymnasium, indoor and outdoor sports, the company said. Also read: Omaxe will develop two bus terminal projects in Lucknow and Ayodhya Dham Worth 385 crores We are in discussions with 5-star hotel chains for the hotel. They will run the hotel and club for us, he said. The retail area will be a ground-plus-two-level structure with a salable area of ​​7 lakh sq ft, he said. Also read: Lacking basic amenities, residents of Mullanpur Housing Society are taking action Now that India is on the global map, it is encouraging that the government is considering such projects under the PPP model. Sports, entertainment and retail are developed worldwide under one roof. Delhites will be able to experience global sporting events, multiple national and international cuisines and world-class shopping, all under a single platform. We plan to launch the project in the second quarter of the year, Doel said. Under the agreement, Omaxe's subsidiary will develop an open-air stadium with a capacity of at least 30,000 seats. The indoor stadium is expected to have a capacity of 2,000 people. It is expected to host kabaddi, badminton, table tennis, chess, kickboxing, boxing and other events, the company said. Also read: The luxury DDA apartments in Delhi's Dwarka were sold out, but no Rera nod yet The company will build and maintain the sports stadium and club for 30 years, after which it would be transferred to DDA. The commercial facilities will be developed and maintained by the company on a leasehold basis for a period of 99 years.

