



Our Oregon Ducks football program has undergone monumental change this offseason, transforming a title-contending team into a dominant force in the Big-10 Conference. Now the Ducks join the Ohio State Buckeyes, Michigan Wolverines and some familiar faces from the PAC-12 to deliver a brand new brand of Duck football in the Midwest. When I pulled Mr. FishDuck from his pleasure Panthers Betand his study of NFL Odds-he was, like me, excited about our change of conference for 2024. To dominate like the Ducks have done over the past decade and ultimately return to the College Football Playoff, someone is going to have to commit this offense Dillon Gabriel(orDante Moore, for that matter)to rely on. Fortunately, Oregon's have always been notorious for having good to elite backfields of running backs. The tight end has also been a bright spot of late, especially on big targets in the red zone Terrance Ferguson. A new one in my eyes No.1 receiver will be where Oregon must produce a new one immediately Troy Franklin –type of player. Otherwise this violationSHALL struggle, and the Ducks simply can't afford that in their first season in a new conference. My choice for Springs Rising Star: Traeshon Holden Traeshon Holdenhas the perfect build to become Oregon's next big thing No.1 recipient. His massive 63 frame and almost 210 pounds. has dominant broad written all over it, and he was just starting to come into his own last season. I expect to see more of the same, and teammate, in the spring and beyond Tez Johnsonattracting more attention to build on its stellar 2023 season as a huge help to Holden's ability to break out. As for Johnson, he should be spectacular No.2 receiver again in this offense, dominating on third downs and finding big plays the same way he did with his brother Bo Nix. Additionally,Jurrion DickeyIt looks like this spring is coming in completely healthy, and should be on your radar as well. I know we've gotten used to seeing five-stars come to Oregon, but Dickey is one of those five-star recruits who I'm still exceptionally eager to see on the field more often after a season-ending injury ruined his senior year of high school. messed up school and some of his freshman year in Oregon. Together, Dickey, Holden and Johnson should be a lethal tandem of wideouts this season, complemented by Gary Bryant Jr.and co. With Gabriel presumably at the helm, I love these offenses' chances to take off right from the jump. Anyway, enough from me, Oregon fans. Who do you want to see more of this spring? Who is the x-factor in this offense? YOU thinks it will make a world of difference for our next signal callerWill Stein? Let us know in the FishDuck Forum with decorum. Go ducks! Alex Heining

Top photo by: Craig Strobeck

