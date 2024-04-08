Sports
Harry Brook hits century from 69 balls on return to cricket
Harry Brook marked his return to competitive cricket after a break for personal reasons by scoring an unbeaten hundred from 69 balls against Leicestershire at Headingley.
The 25-year-old withdrew from England's tour of India and then the Indian Premier League due to the illness and death of his grandmother with whom he was close.
Brook's 12th first-class century (four of them in Tests) contained 14 fours and two sixes, and was celebrated with a skyward glance after he removed his helmet and raised his bat.
Yorkshire declared the moment he reached his milestone in their bid to maximize bonus points before the match met the inevitable fate of a draw.
The what if questions started immediately. What if Brook had played in England's Test series in India and been at No. 5, instead of keeping his grandmother Pauline company in her final days? He certainly would have reached a score of 40, as Jonny Bairstow failed to do.
Yorkshires head coach Ottis Gibson said it made a huge difference to have Brook back in the line-up for his first appearance for the county since July 2022. Much of the communication came from him. We didn't pressure him to play. You go at your own pace when you come in here in Headingley.
To be fair, he comes in and has a lot of nets. At a time like this, he wants to be around people he feels comfortable with. One of the conversations we've had is that he just wants to play cricket with his friends again. He has a lot of friends in the dressing room, they have played a lot of cricket together and have grown up across all age groups.
This is his comfort in a difficult time. We are the benefactors of that, and we are very grateful to have him. I think it will be fun to see him bat over the next four games if he continues batting the way he has been. Gibson also confirmed that Joe Root will join Brook in the Yorkshire squad for their next Championship match against Gloucestershire in Bristol on Friday.
Brook came in to bat in the first over of day four, after play resumed after lunch, and on days two and three the class immediately seeped in like water under the covers.
He stood guard outside his popping crease to counteract any seam movement the visiting seams might have caused. On his first ball of the season, he stepped forward and covered it completely, sending it out on the leg side in front of square.
One ball was enough. After settling himself in, he played a perfect drive, between mid-off and the bowler Matt Salisbury, and sent his second ball for four. It contrasted with the off-drive that George Hill, Brook's successor from the Sedbergh school, had misplayed to mid-off earlier in the over.
It was a slow pitch, but Brook was anything but. Scott Currie disappeared for two successive sixes down the leg side, while Brook unleashed his trademark shot, the pull-cum-whip off his front foot. Tom Scriven disappeared for three consecutive offside celebrations. Brooks partner Adam Lyth could only watch and pick up the runs more quietly to reach his 101 off 100 balls.
Brook had also retired from the IPL, for the same considerate reason, but he played some of the shots he had revealed in his only century in the IPL in the previous edition, as a first. His 50 came from just 35 balls, although Leicestershire's seaming attack was not quite up to international standard, although it was enhanced by the wrist spin of England's Rehan Ahmed.
Brook reached 96 but then had to watch as Yorkshire lost two wickets in one over to Ben Mike, the former Yorkshire all-rounder who has returned to Leicestershire. To reach 98 Brook, all arms and little footwork but great balance, Salisbury hammered for two midway through the match. The next ball was a full toss, such was the pressure he put on bowlers he hit to the cover sweeper, but it was Rehan who stopped the ball and kept it on a single.
Remarkably, Brook played defensively on Salisbury's next two balls and then missed a drive to Mike when he skipped over a wide full ball. But when he looked at the next ball, Brook still needed just 69 balls to reach three figures.
This innings was made for Yorkshire in Division Two. If, or rather when, Brook can reach a Test century at a similar pace, it will be the fastest hundred for England.
The only result in the first round of championship matches came at Trent Bridge, where Nottinghamshire collapsed for 80 in pursuit of their target of 335. Sam Cook followed up his first innings hat-trick with six wickets for 14. England's former opener Haseeb Hameed was bowled by Cook without any footwork, while current opener Ben Duckett was hit past his outside edge and bowled by Jamie Porter.
The only downside for Essex was that their opening batsman Feroze Khushi was found to have used a bat of illegal width and the county face a possible deduction of all 16 runs for their win.
