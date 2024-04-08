The pressure is mounting for Cougars to take Deseret News QB play to the next level

BYU isn't going anywhere without an excellent quarterback.

Jake Retzlaff, Gerry Bohanon, Cade Fennegan, Ryder Burton, whoever. If one of these guys doesn't play at a high level, it doesn't have to be elite, but history tells us the Cougars will struggle no matter the league, no matter the schedule.

That one position is so important to BYU's success that it has become gospel in Provo.

BYU quarterbacks dominated in the 1970s and 1980s, produced a Heisman Trophy winner in the 1990s, and some of them are in the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta. When the Cougars put together a good, effective field, it seems like everything else falls into place.

In the 2000s, QBs like Max Hall, John Beck, Taysom Hill and Jaren Hall made highlight videos good enough for the all-time vault.

BYU never had a quarterback who fulfilled a church mission and led the Cougars to a conference championship until Brandon Doman did it in 2001. BYU QB stars have traditionally been players who moved straight out of high school or high school (Steve Sarkisian) and played in Division I. , enjoying all the training and gaining all the experience.

Both Retzlaff and Bohanon fit this mold.

According to offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick, Retzlaff, owner of that tragic goal-line pick-6 against Oklahoma, just finished spring training without throwing a pick in 15 sessions. Bohanon helped Baylor to a Big 12 championship a few years ago.

Retzlaff was a JC All-American from California with gaudy numbers in yards and touchdowns. Playing 15 practices without a pick is equivalent to 130 attempts or four games without an interception. That's an achievement.

Retzlaff and Bohanon could do somersaults and bring desert rain on demand, but if they don't help elevate BYU's offense, and Roderick doesn't put them in a system that accentuates their talents and effectively surrounds both with the right pieces, including a run game, BYU's offense will struggle again in 2024.

Former Cougar Max Hall believes BYU should have named a starter coming out of spring football. Hall says he's been told Retzlaff reminds people of himself. He talks all about QB in this piece on BYUtv.

The QB position at BYU is often more than just an important piece of the puzzle. Ever since Virgil Carter found Phil Odle and Gary Sheide took the Cougars to their first bowl game (Fiesta Bowl) in Tempe, QB performances have proven to be the secret sauce.

BYU doesn't win many games with average QB play.

That challenge has become more difficult over the past two decades with the advent of NFL-style defenses. It remains a huge challenge for Roderick, regardless of who starts. His man must be special.

Last week, head coach Kalani Sitake connected with Folsom High (Calif.) quarterback Ryder Lyons. BYU is also recruiting Corner Canyon High QB Helaman Casuga. Both are approaching five-star status.

Lyons, the younger brother of TE Walker Lyons after the USC mission, has been offered by Notre Dame, USC, Michigan, Florida State, Georgia, Texas A&M, UCLA, Ole Miss, Florida, Colorado State, Arkansas, ASU, Virginia Tech , Nevada, San Diego State, Washington, Cal, UNLV, Oregon State, Sacramento State, Washington State, Oregon, Pittsburgh and Colorado.

Casuga has offers from USC, Utah, Oregon, Tennessee, Washington State, Colorado State, UNLV, Hawaii and BYU.

Helaman is already in line to be up there among the greatest Utah high school QBs in state history, not just statistically, but in terms of recruiting and national rankings, and (unless he reclassifies) he still has two years to continue developing as a QB and leader, according to Dusty Litster, of KSL Sports Rewind.

“A lot of people have feelings about him going from Timpview to Corner Canyon and that's fine, but the biggest difference is that the (Casuga) family bought a house in Draper and the whole family has moved,” he continued. They have not transferred custody to a family member, giving the impression that he has moved to the border. Everyone can feel however he or she wants, but when a family buys a house and moves to the border of a school, what should we say?

There have been great four-year QBs out of Corner Canyon since 2007, but Helaman possesses higher skills and football acumen at a level close to Jaxson Dart. His ability to recognize in advance what defenses are doing, and he has a great ability to attack them. His arm talent is Zach Wilson, Jaxson Dart level. Eric Kjar will get the very best out of Helaman. I can't wait to see it this fall.

Lyons threw the game-winning touchdown with 20 seconds left to lead Folsom to the state title. He finished the season with 38 passing touchdowns, 23 of them rushing.

Greg Biggins, national recruiting editor for 247Sports, names Lyons at the top of the 2026 QB class.

Lyons is shortlisted for the best overall signal caller in the 26 class. He's coming off a huge sophomore season in which he showed his rarity as a thrower and runner, scoring 61 all-purpose touchdowns. At the SoCal Elite 11 Camp (03/17/24) he showed one of the fastest releases in camp, the ability to make throws in and out of the pocket and was accurate at all three levels of the field. His 36-inch vertical jump was the second-highest in camp and he combines rare physical tools with an advanced sense of position, Biggins said.

BYU has had tremendous success with QBs ranking near the top. They rarely sign what is considered the elite of a class like Washington's Jake Heaps and California's Ben Olson, both members of the Latter-day Saint faith who left campus early.

Of course, not all Latter-day Saint athletes attend BYU; they have their own preferences, favorites, fits and vision for their individual athletic endeavors, which include both geographic and coaching choices.

But think about it: On a scale of one to ten, how important is it for BYU to land a QB like Lyon or Casuga, both with ties to Provo?

In the age of NIL pressure, the effort required is enormous.

There are some really good 2026 quarterbacks who could completely change BYU's trajectory, according to Jeff Hansen of 247Sports, mentioning 2026 recruits Casuga and Lyons.

It's hard to say who's more important since they're both almost 5-star good, but it's an absolute 10 that BYU lands either of them. It is without a doubt the most important recruiting battle Aaron Roderick has been involved in since he started at BYU.

QBU?

The times call for Roderick to get results.