LeMaire fifth; ISU third, fourth in Spring Invitation





TERRE HAUTE, Ind. Indiana State women's golf finished third and fourth in the ISU Spring Invitation, while Indiana State's A team finished third and the B team was right behind in fourth. After trailing the leader by 14 shots in the first round, ISU's A team finished with the best overall score on day two with 294, a 21 stroke improvement from the first round. The tournament winner, Purdue Fort Wayne, finished day two with a 296. Overall, the A team finished with a 609, nine strokes behind the leader. Indiana State's B team finished fourth with a 614, scoring a 303 on the day. The Sycamores were led by sophomores Briana LeMaire who finished both days with a score of 149. LeMaire shot a 71 (-1) in the second round after a +6 day one (78). She finished fourth in the tournament and used six birdies and 11 pars to power the Sycamores. This was LeMaire's best result of her career. Molly Lee earned a fifth-place finish and scored an even par in round two with a total score of 150. Lee started on hole one and used a four-under nine to save par on the day. She made three birdies in a row from 14-16. Yang Tai tied for sixth place, with a second-round score of 72 for a two-day score of 151. Tai finished with five birdies on the day and nine pars. They were both in ninth place Eliza Baker And Sophia Florek . The two both finished with a score of 152. Baker birdied her final hole and finished the previous six with a par on each. Kristen Hobbs used a tournament score of 153 to finish 12th for the Sycamores. Hobbs shot par on her last four holes. Right behind was Chelsea Morning with a score of 156, tied for 15th place. Rosalie DiNunzio shot an 81 on day two to finish at 160 in the invitational, and Iyoun Chewing shot a 162 and finished in 23rd place. Rounding out the 10 golfers for ISU was Grace Welty with a score of 171. Follow the Sycamores VisitGoSycamores.com for the latest information on Sycamore Golf. You can also find the team on social media includingTweet,Facebook,InstagramAndYouTube. Fans can also receive updates on Sycamore Athletics by downloading the March On app from bothApp Storeand theGoogle Play Store.

