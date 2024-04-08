'Very real!' Ole Miss Rebels named College Football 'Offseason Winner' by On3





The Ole Miss Rebels have their sights set on a 2024 College Football Playoff berth, and more and more media outlets are buying into the hype. Recently, JD Pickell of On3 released its “offseason winners” in college football, and the Rebels pulled out the win alongside the Ohio State Buckeyes, Miami Hurricanes and Oregon Ducks. Here's what Pickell had to say about Ole Miss: “In terms of what they kept: Tre Harris, who was pretty much a 1,000-yard receiver in the SEC a year ago. You kept your quarterback Jaxson “Darty.” I know his name is Jaxson Dart, but we call him Jaxson Darty on this show. It's a party at Ole Miss during the day they play. They contacted Lane Kiffin again. I've said it many times: I think the fact that you kept Lane Kiffin in Oxford is the best thing for everyone involved. Lane Kiffin isn't for everyone, but he's for Ole Miss. Ole Miss champion Lane Kiffin, the way he does things.”

Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin. Petre Thomas – USA TODAY Sports Pickell goes on to brag about Ole Miss' additions in the transfer portal, saying the combination of wideouts Juice Wells and Tre Harris on the field will be like “Batman and Superman.” He also makes note of some of the bigger additions on defense in Walter Nolen and Princely Umanmielen along the defensive line. “Ole Miss is very real when it comes to their aspirations to win the SEC,” Pickell said. “There's a reason why there's a bit of extra buzz in Oxford. There's a reason why there's a bit of extra hype now. Everyone sees what they have on paper now, the way they've built this squad through the portal and what they It's exciting.' This analysis is consistent with what other outlets (including TheGroveReport.com) have highlighted regarding the Rebels this offseason. Ole Miss is coming off one of the best seasons in school history, posting 11 wins as a program for the first time and defeating Penn State in a New Year's Six bowl. That momentum, combined with the expansion of the College Football Playoff to twelve teams this season, gives Ole Miss a golden opportunity to get on the field and play for a national championship. The divisional model in the SEC is gone, and the SEC Championship Game now doesn't play as much of a role in determining who from the conference makes the playoffs. Instead, the formula is this: win. That may be an oversimplification, but an Ole Miss team with 10 or 11 wins this season would love to be in the conversation for one of the 12 seeds of the playoff, and with so much returning and incoming talent there's another double-digit victory campaign. not excluded. In fact, it's probably expected. The key for the Rebels now is staying healthy. The talent is there, but talent sidelined due to injuries will not help you on this journey. That's likely a big reason Ole Miss changed the format of its spring game this year, opting for the “Grove Bowl Games,” a 7-on-7 and skills-based competition instead of a full-fledged scrimmage. The Grove Bowl Games begin Saturday at 3:00 PM CT at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium and will air on SEC Network+.

