Sports
St. Lucia T10 Blast 2024 – Match 1 and 2 – Cricket Betting Tips and Match Predictions
Here are the Fantasy Cricket predictions and betting tips for St. Lucia T10 Blast matches to be played on April 8 at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, St Lucia, Gros Islet.
Points table
Match 1: Mon Repos Stars vs Vieux Fort North Raiders (Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, St Lucia, Gros Islet)
Current form Mon Repos Stars:
Mon Repos Stars finished in 5th place after the competition phase last year. They failed to qualify for the Playoffs.
The top scorer for Mon Repos Stars in the previous edition was Sabinus Emmanuel with 156 runs to his name.
The top wicket-taker for Mon Repos Stars in the previous edition was Hazel Charley with 6 scalps under his belt.
Players to watch out for:
1. Christian Charlery – He is a flamboyant big hitter who can take over the bowlers from ball one. Charlery performed excellently in last year's edition and is expected to be the top scorer for Mon Repos Stars in the competition.
2. Keon Gaston– He is the strike bowler for Mon Repos Stars, who does not leak runs and also provides early breakthroughs for his team.
Current form Vieux Fort North Raiders:
Vieux Fort North Raiders finished in 6th place after the competition phase last year. They failed to qualify for the Playoffs.
The top scorer for Vieux Fort North Raiders in the previous edition was Dwight Thomas with 161 runs to his name.
The top wicket-taker for Vieux Fort North Raiders in the previous edition was Dexter Solomon with 15 scalps under his belt.
Players to watch out for:
1. Junior Peter – He is a swashbuckling leadoff hitter for Vieux Fort North Raiders who can take his team to a flier with his fluid batting.
2. Dexter Salomon– Dexter Solomon, the highest wicket-taker for Vieux Fort North Raiders in last year's edition, is certainly expected to impress his team with the ball.
Let's take a look at the squads:
Mon Repos Stars: Christian Charlery, Cody Lesmond, Evan Alexander, Rohan Lesmond, Jason Simon (wicketkeeper), Sabinus Emmanuel (wicketkeeper), Kuston Jules, Sadrack Descartes, Bronte Bess, David Naitram, Dichege Henry, Jamal Lesmond, Keon Gaston, Marklin Sylvester, Shawnil Edward
Vieux Fort North Raiders: Awene Edward, Dexter Solomon, Junior Peter, Rick Moses, Denlee Anthony (wicketkeeper), Kamanie Laure (wicketkeeper), AI Prince, Canice Richardson, Ernell Sextius, Kahlil St. Hill, Khan Elcock, Kurt Edward, Alleyn Prospere, Chris Pamphile , Tyrant Theodore
Win Prediction – Mon Repos Stars vs Vieux Fort North Raiders Match 1
Cricket Betting Tips and Match Predictions* – PrePlay
Who wins the toss? – Mon Repos Stars
Who will win?– Vieux Fort North Raiders
Best hitter (runs scored) – Junior Peter (Vieux Fort North Raiders), Christian Charlery (Mon Repos Stars)
Top Bowler (wickets taken) – Dexter Solomon (Vieux Fort North Raiders), Keon Gaston (Mon Repos Stars)
Most Sixes – Junior Peter (Vieux Fort North Raiders), Christian Charlery (Mon Repos Stars)
Player of the match-Dexter Solomon (Vieux Fort North Raiders)
Team scores batting first – Vieux Fort North Raiders 95+, Mon Repos Stars 85+
Match handicap: Vieux Fort Noord Raiders
Match 2: Gros Islet Cannon Blasters vs South Castries Lions (Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, St Lucia, Gros Islet)
Current form South Castries Lions:
South Castries Lions finished in 3rd position on the points table during last year's St. Lucia T10 Blast.
They were dominant from the start but failed to finish in the top 2. However, they won third place in the Playoff match against Soufriere Sulfur City Stars to claim third place in the tournament.
The top scorer for South Castries Lions in the previous edition was Xavier Gabriel with 197 runs to his name.
The top wicket-taker for South Castries Lions in the previous edition was Shervon Leo with 10 scalps under his belt.
Players to watch out for:
1. Johnson Charles – He is a world-class batsman who ignites a brilliant spark in the league with his presence. He is expected to be South Castries Lions' top scorer this season.
2. Xavier Gabriel– He is the strike bowler for South Castries Lions, who will be given the responsibility of picking up early wickets for his team in the competition.
Current form of Gros Islet Cannon Blasters:
Gros Islet Cannon Blasters did not participate in the St. Lucia T10 Blast last year.
They have extremely talented players in their squad, such as Murgaran Shoulette and Tarrique Edward. Gros Islet Cannon Blasters are very capable of qualifying for the Playoffs this season.
Players to watch out for:
1. Noelle Leo – He is an extremely talented, top-class batsman who has the ability to hit huge sixes. Leo is well suited to the T10 format and will play an important role for his team in the coming matches.
2. Tarrique Edward– He is a talented bowling all-rounder who can change the course of the game by sticking to his accuracy.
Let's take a look at the squads:
South Castries Lions: Johnson Charles, Malcolm Monrose, Theo Edward, Wendell Inglis, Jaylan Chandler (wicketkeeper), Sanjay Francis, Bolton Sayers, Collinus Callendar, Kensley Paul, Wade Clovis, Zinakki Louis, Cody Fontinelle, Daniel Baptiste, Xavier Gabriel, Shadrach Theodore
Gros Islet cannon blasters: Jard Goodman, Zidane Arthur, Noelle Leo (wicketkeeper), Dominic Auguste, Johnathan Daniel, Jeandell Cyril, Murgaran Shoulette, Ryan Goodman, Tarrique Edward, Bjorn Fanus, Darvin Forde, Lee John, Tyrel Chicot, Isaiah Jones, Trent Belfon
Cricket Betting Tips and Match Predictions* – PrePlay
Who wins the toss? – South Castries lions
Who will win?– South Castries Lions
Best hitter (runs scored) – Johnson Charles (South Castries Lions), Noelle Leo (Gros Islet Cannon Blasters)
Top Bowler (wickets taken) – Xavier Gabriel (South Castries Lions), Tarrique Edward (Gros Islet Cannon Blasters)
Most Sixes – Johnson Charles (South Castries Lions), Noelle Leo (Gros Islet Cannon Blasters)
Player of the match-Johnson Charles (South Castries Lions)
Team scores batting first – South Castries Lions 120+, Gros Islet cannon blasters 105+
Match handicap: South Castries Lions
Live cricket streaming St. Lucia T10 Blast 2024: The live cricket streaming page that allows you to watch live cricket. Geographical restrictions apply
*NB these predictions are subject to change closer to the start of the match once the final starting teams have been announced and we will be using 'In-Play' features, so keep an eye out.
© Cricket World 2024
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cricketworld.com/st-lucia-t10-blast-2024-match-1-and-2-cricket-betting-tips-and-match-predictions-april-8th/93641.htm
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- St. Lucia T10 Blast 2024 – Match 1 and 2 – Cricket Betting Tips and Match Predictions
- Men's Fashion Trend Fall 2024 – Business As Usual
- April 2024 – News and Events
- Do we still use the Richter scale to measure earthquakes?
- Xi calls Sino-Vietnamese relations 'comrades and brothers' during meeting with top Vietnamese lawmaker
- Trump Media stock falls 8% as trading week opens
- Jokowi claims fewer accidents when returning home in 2024
- 'I think it's an addiction': Eclipse chaser travels from UK to Toronto to witness sight for 7th time | world news
- What's behind the latest trade battle between the United States and China?
- Kim Soo Hyun wins Best Actor; Ji Chang Wook and Kim Ji Won snubbed: see the list of nominees for the 60th Baeksang Arts Awards | Web series
- Stock market today: Wall Street remains practically at a standstill after last week's sudden deviations | national news
- Google now makes it easier to find your lost Android device