St. Lucia T10 Blast 2024 – Match 1 and 2 – Cricket Betting Tips and Match Predictions

Here are the Fantasy Cricket predictions and betting tips for St. Lucia T10 Blast matches to be played on April 8 at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, St Lucia, Gros Islet.

Points table

Match 1: Mon Repos Stars vs Vieux Fort North Raiders (Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, St Lucia, Gros Islet)

Current form Mon Repos Stars:

Mon Repos Stars finished in 5th place after the competition phase last year. They failed to qualify for the Playoffs.

The top scorer for Mon Repos Stars in the previous edition was Sabinus Emmanuel with 156 runs to his name.

The top wicket-taker for Mon Repos Stars in the previous edition was Hazel Charley with 6 scalps under his belt.

Players to watch out for:

1. Christian Charlery – He is a flamboyant big hitter who can take over the bowlers from ball one. Charlery performed excellently in last year's edition and is expected to be the top scorer for Mon Repos Stars in the competition.

2. Keon Gaston– He is the strike bowler for Mon Repos Stars, who does not leak runs and also provides early breakthroughs for his team.

Current form Vieux Fort North Raiders:



Vieux Fort North Raiders finished in 6th place after the competition phase last year. They failed to qualify for the Playoffs.

The top scorer for Vieux Fort North Raiders in the previous edition was Dwight Thomas with 161 runs to his name.

The top wicket-taker for Vieux Fort North Raiders in the previous edition was Dexter Solomon with 15 scalps under his belt.

Players to watch out for:

1. Junior Peter – He is a swashbuckling leadoff hitter for Vieux Fort North Raiders who can take his team to a flier with his fluid batting.

2. Dexter Salomon– Dexter Solomon, the highest wicket-taker for Vieux Fort North Raiders in last year's edition, is certainly expected to impress his team with the ball.

Let's take a look at the squads:

Mon Repos Stars: Christian Charlery, Cody Lesmond, Evan Alexander, Rohan Lesmond, Jason Simon (wicketkeeper), Sabinus Emmanuel (wicketkeeper), Kuston Jules, Sadrack Descartes, Bronte Bess, David Naitram, Dichege Henry, Jamal Lesmond, Keon Gaston, Marklin Sylvester, Shawnil Edward

Vieux Fort North Raiders: Awene Edward, Dexter Solomon, Junior Peter, Rick Moses, Denlee Anthony (wicketkeeper), Kamanie Laure (wicketkeeper), AI Prince, Canice Richardson, Ernell Sextius, Kahlil St. Hill, Khan Elcock, Kurt Edward, Alleyn Prospere, Chris Pamphile , Tyrant Theodore

Win Prediction – Mon Repos Stars vs Vieux Fort North Raiders Match 1

Cricket Betting Tips and Match Predictions* – PrePlay

Who wins the toss? – Mon Repos Stars

Who will win?– Vieux Fort North Raiders

Best hitter (runs scored) – Junior Peter (Vieux Fort North Raiders), Christian Charlery (Mon Repos Stars)

Top Bowler (wickets taken) – Dexter Solomon (Vieux Fort North Raiders), Keon Gaston (Mon Repos Stars)

Most Sixes – Junior Peter (Vieux Fort North Raiders), Christian Charlery (Mon Repos Stars)

Player of the match-Dexter Solomon (Vieux Fort North Raiders)

Team scores batting first – Vieux Fort North Raiders 95+, Mon Repos Stars 85+

Match handicap: Vieux Fort Noord Raiders

Match 2: Gros Islet Cannon Blasters vs South Castries Lions (Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, St Lucia, Gros Islet)

Current form South Castries Lions:

South Castries Lions finished in 3rd position on the points table during last year's St. Lucia T10 Blast.

They were dominant from the start but failed to finish in the top 2. However, they won third place in the Playoff match against Soufriere Sulfur City Stars to claim third place in the tournament.

The top scorer for South Castries Lions in the previous edition was Xavier Gabriel with 197 runs to his name.

The top wicket-taker for South Castries Lions in the previous edition was Shervon Leo with 10 scalps under his belt.



Players to watch out for:

1. Johnson Charles – He is a world-class batsman who ignites a brilliant spark in the league with his presence. He is expected to be South Castries Lions' top scorer this season.

2. Xavier Gabriel– He is the strike bowler for South Castries Lions, who will be given the responsibility of picking up early wickets for his team in the competition.

Current form of Gros Islet Cannon Blasters:



Gros Islet Cannon Blasters did not participate in the St. Lucia T10 Blast last year.

They have extremely talented players in their squad, such as Murgaran Shoulette and Tarrique Edward. Gros Islet Cannon Blasters are very capable of qualifying for the Playoffs this season.

Players to watch out for:

1. Noelle Leo – He is an extremely talented, top-class batsman who has the ability to hit huge sixes. Leo is well suited to the T10 format and will play an important role for his team in the coming matches.

2. Tarrique Edward– He is a talented bowling all-rounder who can change the course of the game by sticking to his accuracy.

Let's take a look at the squads:

South Castries Lions: Johnson Charles, Malcolm Monrose, Theo Edward, Wendell Inglis, Jaylan Chandler (wicketkeeper), Sanjay Francis, Bolton Sayers, Collinus Callendar, Kensley Paul, Wade Clovis, Zinakki Louis, Cody Fontinelle, Daniel Baptiste, Xavier Gabriel, Shadrach Theodore

Gros Islet cannon blasters: Jard Goodman, Zidane Arthur, Noelle Leo (wicketkeeper), Dominic Auguste, Johnathan Daniel, Jeandell Cyril, Murgaran Shoulette, Ryan Goodman, Tarrique Edward, Bjorn Fanus, Darvin Forde, Lee John, Tyrel Chicot, Isaiah Jones, Trent Belfon

Cricket Betting Tips and Match Predictions* – PrePlay

Who wins the toss? – South Castries lions

Who will win?– South Castries Lions

Best hitter (runs scored) – Johnson Charles (South Castries Lions), Noelle Leo (Gros Islet Cannon Blasters)

Top Bowler (wickets taken) – Xavier Gabriel (South Castries Lions), Tarrique Edward (Gros Islet Cannon Blasters)

Most Sixes – Johnson Charles (South Castries Lions), Noelle Leo (Gros Islet Cannon Blasters)

Player of the match-Johnson Charles (South Castries Lions)

Team scores batting first – South Castries Lions 120+, Gros Islet cannon blasters 105+

Match handicap: South Castries Lions

Live cricket streaming St. Lucia T10 Blast 2024: The live cricket streaming page that allows you to watch live cricket. Geographical restrictions apply

*NB these predictions are subject to change closer to the start of the match once the final starting teams have been announced and we will be using 'In-Play' features, so keep an eye out.

© Cricket World 2024