Mizzou Football: Damn Oklahoma, welcome to the SEC
Mizzou Football fans have a lot to be excited about heading into the upcoming 2024 season. And with all the high-level talent returning, along with an established coaching staff, why not? The Tigers are getting a lot of love in the preseason for good reason and are very much in the conversation to make the inaugural expanded Playoff. How wonderful is that to say?
With countless reasons to look forward to the season, for me personally one of the things I'm most excited to see in 2024 is our old rival Oklahoma back at Faurot Field.
And honestly, I've turned 180 degrees on this topic.
When SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey announced in July 2021 that both OU and Texas would be joining the league, I have to admit at first I wasn't exactly thrilled about it.
When we left the Big 12 Conference to join the SEC in 2012, Mizzous fans (myself included) felt a sense of pride in leaving behind such a dysfunctional home for what was undoubtedly the nation's premier athletic conference. A new neighborhood where everyone rowed in the same direction was a very refreshing concept. Yes, there was a bittersweet element in leaving behind longstanding rivalries that were a hundred years in the making.
But eventually you evolve, or you wither and possibly die. And Mizzous' leadership seized an SEC opportunity that most experts never thought they would get. That meant saying goodbye to many memories from recent years of the supposed university out west and others of course, including Oklahoma.
I've never really cared for Oklahoma, and honestly that's probably out of spite, thanks to all the times they denied Mizzou a chance at greatness. I will always have a special loathing in my heart for Eduardo Najera and Hollis Price keeping the 2002-03 Quins team out of our first-ever Final Four (come on Clarence, make another three-pointer, please!). Then things escalated in 2007 when the best Mizzou football team in recent memory was denied a chance to play for the national title thanks to two heartbreaking losses to the Sooners.
I'm sure the scars probably started when Oklahoma stole Joe Castiglione from our athletic department to become their AD in 1998. Those of us within Mizzou Athletics hated to see Joe leave, and we knew she was a damn good got an administrator. The fact that he's still running the show in Norman some 26 years later proves this isn't even up for debate.
So what made me want to welcome OU to the new-look SEC? To be honest, I'm not sure I have a tangible reason. Maybe it's the strong foundation our football program currently stands on? You know, keep all the visitors coming, right? Or maybe I've finally admitted to myself that I am indeed missing some of the history we all grew up with?
Whatever the reason, I'm willing to overcome any animosity with our old conference enemy and be part of some new memories. I'll even choose to look past how awful their version of crimson is. And don't get me started on the fact that their band only has one song.
On a side note, I would love to see a poll from Mizzou fans asking which school has the most annoying fight song Oklahoma or Tennessee? That's a difficult question to think about.
Back on topic. How differently will the Tigers-Sooners series evolve? A little, I'd give up.
For starters, the teams likely won't play every year, even if league officials haven't announced future schedules beyond 2025 (and why would they, given the increasing likelihood that the SEC will continue to expand at some point). It will be a revival of the old rivalry, but even if it will be a bit disjointed compared to the past, it will still be fun for Tiger fans of a certain age to see the rivalry renewed.
Most importantly, the biggest difference from the past will be the level of talent levels across football programs. Granted, that hasn't been the case in the past, as the Sooners historically owned the series with Mizzou, with OU holding a huge 67-24-5 lead on the court.
Don't look now, but Mizzou is the program expected to reach the College Football Playoff this year, not Oklahoma!
I'll go so far as to say this is the most important game of the year for Tiger fans. How uplifting would it be for Mizzou to welcome Sooner fans to Columbia in November and send them home with a humbling loss? What better way to welcome them to the SEC? If this doesn't become the same old case of OU bullying Mizzou, it's crucial that the Tigers establish themselves as equals from the start.
The Peace Pipe Trophy that used to go to the winning team is no longer present, as it was lost at some point. What will the teams play for in the future? If you have any good suggestions, please leave them in the comments section.
Whatever the outcome on November 9e at Faurot Field I say welcome Oklahoma, even if a little reluctantly. Let's just go ahead and win the game to make sure they go home sad.
Here's a look at a handful of the most memorable or important games in the Mizzou-Oklahoma series:
Mizzou 41, 1960 No. 2, Oklahoma 19
- The Tigers snapped a 14-game losing streak to the Sooners with a dominant performance in Norman late in the season, lifting Mizzou to its first-ever No. 1 ranking
1983 Mizzou 10, No. 11 Oklahoma 0
- A 5-3 Tiger team hosted the 11e-ranked Sooners at Faurot and sent them home with a shutout loss. The only touchdown of the game was scored by a walk-on receiver named Andy Hill
1998 #20 Mizzou 20, Oklahoma 6
- Coach Larry Smith's top Tiger team improved to 5-1 on the young season with an impressive home win
2002 #3 Oklahoma 31, Mizzou 24
- A tight home loss to Mizzou came down to a successful field goal fake for an Oklahoma touchdown with just six minutes remaining. Despite the loss, Mizzou fans took comfort in knowing Coach Gary Pinkel had the program on the right track thanks to freshman QB Brad Smith's stellar performance
2007 #6 Oklahoma 41, #11 Mizzou 31
- The Tigers took on the favored Sooners in Norman and had a 24-23 lead entering the fourth quarter, but were undone by a pair of costly turnovers in the final 15 minutes of the game.
2007 #9 Oklahoma 38, #1 Mizzou 17
- The long-awaited rematch that saw Mizzous' renewed hopes for a Big 12 title and BCS Championship Game appearance was undermined by costly mistakes in the second half
2010 #18 Mizzou 36, #3 Oklahoma 27
- The Sooners came to Columbia ranked third in the Associated Press poll but No. 1 in the BCS rankings. With ESPN's College GameDay on campus for a record Homecoming attendance, the Tigers stunned OU and the college football world when Gahn McGaffie returned the opening kickoff 86 yards for an electric touchdown that set up the impressive Mizzous victory that still has Tiger fans buzzing as the game coming up in discussion
