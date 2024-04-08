Scanlan is stepping down as head coach of the Bemidji State Womens Hockey program

BEMIDJI, Minn. After a decade as head coach of the Bemidji State University Women's Hockey program, Beaver became bench boss Jim Scanlan steps down from his head coaching duties of the Beaver women's hockey program.

“I would like to thank former Bemidji State President Richard Hanson and Director of Athletics Tracy Dill for giving me the opportunity and entrusting me with the position of head women's hockey coach at Bemidji State University,” said Scanlan . “It was very special to be able to return to my alma mater and coach at the WCHA. I was extremely honored and grateful when I was hired and that has not changed in the ten years I have been here. During my tenure, I have have been through many special times and also faced some challenges. I will take many wonderful memories with me.”

Scanlan was hired on June 17, 2014 as the fifth head coach in Bemidji State women's hockey history. He is the program's winningest head coach with 122 career wins and is the only head coach in program history to reach the 100 career wins milestone. He is a former USCHO.com National Coach of the Year and WCHA Coach of the Year, both achieved during the 2014-2015 season, helping the Beavers to a program-record 22 wins during the 2015-2016 season.

Since taking charge of the Beaver women's hockey program before the 2014-15 season, Scanlan has coached an All-American (Brittni Mowat), a WCHA Defensive Player of the Year (Ivana Bilic) and a WCHA Student-Athlete of the Year. Mak Langei), eight All-WCHA honorees, 176 WCHA All-Academic Team selections, 132 WCHA Scholar-Athletes and 139 All-American Scholars.

Scanlan led the BSU Women's Hockey team to new heights in his first season behind the bench in 2014-2015. He led the Beavers to a 10-win improvement from the previous season and their most wins in program history (21) at that time. The Beavers posted five wins over teams that finished in the top 10 nationally and achieved the program's highest-ever ranking in the USAToday/USAHockeyMagazine National Poll (4e) and earned the program's second-ever trip to the WCHA Final Face-Off, reaching the championship match after defeating runner-up and eventual national champion University of Minnesota in the semifinals.

In his second season at the helm of the program, Scanlan led the Beavers to a now program-best win total of 22 and the program's highest finish in the WCHA standings (3rd) with a league record of 17-9-2. Bemidji State hosted its first-ever playoff series at Sanford Center that season. Following the season, senior Ivana Bilic earned the program's first WCHA Defensive Player of the Year award.

In his fourth season with the Beavers, he led them to a 16-19-3 record and a fifth-place finish in the WCHA regular season. The Beavers went 9-13-2 in conference play and upset fourth seed University of Minnesota Duluth at AMSOIL Arena in the best-of-three first round series in the WCHA Playoffs to advance to the third WCHA Final Faceoff of the program in Ridder Arena.

Scanlan became the program's winningest head coach during his fifth season with the program and on February 8, 2019, after leading the Beavers to a 3–2 loss to then No. 9 Ohio State University, notched career win No. 82 .

On February 29, 2020, and during his sixth season, Scanlan achieved career win No. 100, becoming the first head coach in program history to reach the century victory mark in a thrilling four-overtime victory over Minnesota Duluth in the WCHA Playoffs quarterfinal and also the second-longest game in NCAA history.

Overall, Scanlan reached the 10-win mark in seven of his 10 seasons, the most among all head coaches at Bemidji State. He compiled a career record of 122-202-23 (.385) at BSU.

“To my wife Cyndy who has been following this coaching journey with me for almost 40 years, my daughter Bri with her husband Ben Kinne, my daughter Jaclyn with her special friend Derick Hass, my son Joe with his wife Raquel Thelen, and my grandchildren, Kayson, Cici, Howie and Mack: Thank you, thank you, thank you. Your love and support have been the reason for my goal.”

Before being hired at BSU, he spent six seasons as head coach of the East Grand Forks High School girls ice hockey team, compiling an overall record of 110-51-6 (.677). His 2013-14 Green Wave team posted a 26-3-1 record, earned a Section 8A championship and rose to No. 1 in the state's Class A ranks before falling 3-2 to The Blake School in the State of Minnesota in 2014. High School League Championship Game. After the season, Scanlan, a two-time Section 8A Coach of the Year, was named Minnesota Class A Coach of the Year.

Scanlan also served as the boy's hockey coach from 1996 to 2005, during which he led the Green Wave to a 148-109-15 (.572) record. He led the East Grand Forks boys to four sectional titles (1998, 1999, 2001 and 2002) and four Minnesota State Tournament appearances (1989, 1999, 2001 and 2002), finishing as high as runner-up in 1999. Scanlan was named Section 8A Boys Coach of the Year in 1998, 1999, 2001 and 2002.

In addition to his teaching and coaching responsibilities, Scanlan served as the Green Wave's activities director during his time at East Grand Forks.

Scanlan also has 12 years of collegiate coaching experience. He was an assistant coach for the University of North Dakota men's ice hockey team from 1989-96, at Western Michigan University from 1985-89, and was a graduate assistant coach at Northern Michigan University in 1984-85. During his time in the collegiate ranks, Scanlan's teams, consisting of six All-American selections, 38 all-conference picks and 67 academic all-conference honorees, posted an overall record of 207-208-26 (.499) and an NCAA -tournament. appearance.

Scanlan graduated from Bemidji State in 1985 with a degree in physical education and health care. He later earned a master's degree in physical education with an emphasis in athletic administration from Western Michigan University in 1988.

As a collegiate goaltender, Scanlan played for the legendary RH “Bob” Peters at Bemidji State from 1978-1982. A four-year letterwinner, the captain was in net 85 times, posting a career record of 62-19-0 while helping the Beavers to an NCHA regular season title in 1982 and four consecutive trips to the NAIA national tournament, including national titles in 1979 and 1980. TheNCHA Player of the Yearin 1982, Scanlan was selected as an NAIA All-American to conclude the 1980-81 and 1981-82 seasons. Scanlan also made his mark on BSU goal scoring records. He remains among the top ten in six major goaltending categories. He is fifth on BSU's save percentage list (.907), eighth in goals-against average (2.821), third on BSU's goaltending wins list (62), sixth on the Beavers' career saves list (2.211) and his 4,807 net minutes in eighth in Beaver hockey history. Additionally, only one goaltender in 58 years of Bemidji State hockey has recorded more shutouts during his career than Scanlan's nine.

He was inducted into the Bemidji State Athletic Hall of Fame as a member of the 1978-79 and 1979-80 men's hockey teams. Scanlan was named one of the 50 Legends of the Bemidji State men's hockey program for 50 years in 2005-06.

Scanlan has been active in several Minnesota State High School League initiatives, Region 8A, USA Hockey and the American Hockey Coaches Association. He has also been active on the Bemidji State Men's National Hockey Committee, the East Grand Forks Blue Line Club and the East Grand Forks Sports Booster Club.

Scanlan and his wife Cyndy both graduated from Bemidji State and raised three children.

Located on the shore of Lake Bemidji, Bemidji State University sponsors 15 varsity athletic programs with NCAA Division I men's and women's hockey membership in the Central Collegiate Hockey Association and Western Collegiate Hockey Association, while its 13 NCAA Division II programs are members of the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (NSIC).

