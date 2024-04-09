



Dominator of the table tennis and pickleball scene, the company moves from Gaithersburg to 915 Meeting in the highly amenitizedPike&RoseNeighbour region with office, retail and studio space Federal Real Estate Investment Trust(NYSE:FRT) announced this todayJOOLAthe leading brand in pickleball and table tennis, has committed to moving its global headquarters to 915 Meeting Streetone recently opened 276,000 square meters Trophy office building in the award-winning mixed-use development ofPike&Rosein North Bethesda, Maryland. JOOLA will occupy a total of 32,000 square feet and will relocate from its current location in Rockville in late 2024. The footprint will consist of the JOOLA headquarters, the building's first street-level retail space between Bouboulina, a new concept from the founders of CAVA and One Medical, completing the retail space for the new building and the pickleball studio space. Pike & Rose offers us the perfect balance between city and suburbs, a wide range of amenities within walking distance and a wide range of commuting options. Richard Lee, CEO of JOOLA. JOOLA has outgrown its current location and this new headquarters gives us the flexibility to further expand our team while opening our first concept store location. We appreciate the support of Federal Realty, Gary Schlager and Chris Cocarro of Transwestern, and the local support of the State of Maryland and Laurie Babb of the Montgomery County Economic Development Corporation. JOOLA joins usChoice Hotels International, Inc.(NYSE: CHH) andSodexoat 915 Meeting. The building is now almost 80 percent rented. 915 Meeting is a 16-story, state-of-the-art, LEED Gold-focused building, featuring 9,600 square feet of ground-floor retail, approximately 25,000 square feet of flexible floorplates and 700 dedicated parking spaces. Designed by Gensler, the building features a vibrant architectural design that includes numerous amenities such as a rooftop conference center with common areas, connectivity, a fitness center and resource-efficient, sustainable wellness facilities. 915 Meeting is located in the rapidly emerging submarket of North Bethesda, in the transit-oriented, LEED-ND Gold neighborhood ofPike&Roseand the more than 400,000 square meters of carefully curated offerings of shops, services, restaurants and entertainment. The new construction follows the success ofPike&Roses existing office buildings, including tenants such asbank of America,Diligent,JLL,A Digital and the Federal Realty headquarters. We warmly welcome JOOLAPike&Roseand in particular to our newest office building Stuart Biel, Senior Vice President, Federal. JOOLA's move showcases the area as the premier office destination in Montgomery County. For companies looking for the best-in-class,vibrant environment in which you can grow andthrive, the neighborhood offers superior amenities and features top destinations for shopping, services, entertainment and dining. Pike&Rosefunctions: 24-acre owner-developer managed neighborhood

Wi-Fi enabled neighborhood, included Rose Park, terraces and patios

Park, terraces and patios Awarded LEED Gold for Neighborhood Development (LEED ND) by the US Green Building Council, highlighting its sustainability and connectivity

Ranked No. 1 by GRESB among U.S. publicly traded shopping centers

Home to The Farm at Pike & Rose, the mid-Atlantic's largest rooftop farm, spanning 17,000 square feet, producing a wide variety of fruits and vegetables

Features more than 20 restaurants ranging from fine dining to fast casual, in addition to shopping, a fitness center, a dog bar and a weekly farmers market Federal was repped by Bernie McCarthy and Danny Sheridan of JLL and JOOLA was repped by Gary Schlager and Chris Cocarro of Transwestern. About JOOLA: Founded in Germany in 1952,JOOLAis the choice of table tennis equipment champions worldwideasthe official equipment of the 1996 Olympic Games in Atlanta, 2000 in Sydney and 2004 in Athens. In 2019, the US-based distributor from America, led by CEO Richard Lee, Sport Squad, Inc., announced the acquisition of JOOLA Tischtennis GmbH and moved its headquarters to Rockville, Maryland. In 2022, JOOLA entered pickleball and immediately took the sport by storm as a sponsor of pickleball world No. 1 Ben Johns, also a native of Montgomery County, Maryland. JOOLA has offices in Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Brazil, Taiwan, Japan and India and distributes to more than 200 countries worldwide. AboutPike&Rosea federal district Pike&Roseisa 24-acre, transit-oriented neighborhood with more than 50 tenants of carefully marketed retail space. The selection of restaurants (including Summer House Santa Monica, Fogo de Chao, &pizza, sweetgreen and Julii), retailers (including REI, Sephora, LLBean and Sur La Table, Uniqlo), a state-of-the-art Porsche dealership, and The unique entertainment offering (iPic Theaters, Pinstripes and AMP by Strathmore) has created a unique shopping environment. The neighborhood is fully enhanced by the offering of 99 luxury apartments and penthouses, uniquely positioned above Canopy by Hilton, a 177-key boutique hotel; 765 luxury apartments; and a 17,000-square-foot rooftop ranch. About Federal Realty Investment Trust Federal Realty is a recognized leader in owning, operating and redeveloping high-quality retail properties primarily located in key coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston, as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to achieve long-term, sustainable growth by investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply. Its expertise includes creating mixed-use urban neighborhoods such as Santana Row in San Jose, California, Pike & Rose in North Bethesda, Maryland and Assembly Row in Somerville, Massachusetts. These unique and vibrant environments that combine shopping, dining, living and working provide a destination experience valued by their respective communities. Federal Realty's 102 properties include approximately 3,300 tenants, spanning 26 million square feet of commercial space, and approximately 3,100 residential units. Federal Realty has increased its quarterly dividends to shareholders for 56 consecutive years, the longest record in the REIT industry. Federal Realty is a member of the S&P 500 index and its stock trades on the NYSE under the symbol FRT. For more information about Federal Realty and its properties, visitwww.federalrealty.com.

