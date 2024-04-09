Bucknell University





RESULTS WARREN, Ohio Three freshmen earned scores of 75 or better to help the Bucknell women's golf team to a strong team total of 301 in the final round of the Youngstown State Spring Invitational on Monday at Avalon Lakes Golf Course. The Bison finished in third place in the team standings, one stroke behind YSU for second place. Nicole Yun fired a 1-over-par 73, classmates Sofia Nogalo And Katharina Vice both followed with 75s and senior Kelsey Yi also contributed to the score with a 78. Bucknell posted a 36-hole total of 614, finishing behind Akron (602) and Youngstown State (613) and well ahead of La Salle (659), Saint Francis (661) and Mercyhurst (673). The Zips were four shots off the lead heading into the final round, but passed the Penguins on Monday with a total of 296. Vice was the low Bison of the week, finishing alone in fifth place with a total of 152 (77-75). Yi also finished in the top 10, placing T-9 with a pair of 78s for a total of 156. Yun started her round with a birdie on the tough par-4 opening hole, and she finished with 12 consecutive pars to shoot 73. Nogalo and Vice each made two birdies, with Nogalo hitting holes 12 and 13 in succession. Akron's Hridhika Vora closed with a 68 and won the medalist medal with an even-par 144. Teammate Abbi Fleiner was second at 146. Bucknell will return to action this Saturday and Sunday at the Navy Spring Invitational, after which the Bison will host the 2024 Patriot League Championship at Bucknell Golf Club April 19-21.

