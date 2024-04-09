Sports
Usman Khan, banned from UAE cricket for five years, will play for Pakistan
Usman Khan was banned by the UAE for five years©
Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi confirmed that Usman Khan is eligible for selection in the national squad for their upcoming home T20I series against New Zealand. Usman was part of the recently concluded fitness camp for 29 players, which was conducted by Pakistan Army trainers. Last week he was banned for five years by the Emirates Cricket Board. The 28-year-old was “found to have breached his obligations to the Emirates Cricket Board.”
Ahead of Pakistan's five-match T20I series against New Zealand, Naqvi confirmed that Usman is eligible to play for the Men in Green.
“[Usman] Khan is eligible for Pakistan and he will play [for the national side]” said Naqvi while speaking to the media, as quoted from Geo News.
The UAE released a statement to announce the five-year ban on Usman, stating that the top-order batsman had “misrepresented his intentions to the board”.
“Usman was found to have misrepresented to the ECB his decision to play for the UAE team and took advantage of the opportunities and development offered by the ECB to seek other prospects. It was clear that he no longer wanted to play for the ECB nor meet the eligibility criteria he was required to meet,” the ECB said in a statement.
PCB has been engaged in the search for a head coach for the men's national team since Grant Bradburn parted ways with Pakistan following the end of last year's World Cup.
Addressing the recent development regarding the appointment of the head coach, Naqvi said, “The availability of foreign coaches for the series against New Zealand depends on the contract with them.”
According to recent reports, former New Zealand cricketer Luke Ronchi and former Australian head coach Justin Langer have been approached by the PCB.
The T20I series between Pakistan and New Zealand will start on April 18 at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium and conclude on April 27 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
Topics mentioned in this article
