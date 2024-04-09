Inside Kalen DeBoer's first Alabama football roster: Where each unit stands before A-Day

The early theme of Alabama's first spring training games under Kalen DeBoer was building cohesion. Then came establishing competition, and now, as Saturday A-Day looms, the final element is finding balance.

There is nuance in dissecting spring practices, and scrimmages in particular: One strength can highlight an equal weakness. Alabama's first scrimmage revealed a strong day for the run game and the pass rush, but reinforced questions about pass protection and about stopping the run. The second scrimmage brought more of the balance DeBoer was hoping for. The next scrimmage opportunity on A-Day is the biggest of them all for players looking to make a move before the summer.

“I thought things were more balanced so you didn't see these overriding strengths on either side,” DeBoer said. Which to me means the side of the ball we needed to work on got better. I think they see how quickly it goes. I just want to continue to have that urgency every day to make the most of the opportunities.

When asked about the standouts from Saturday's second scrimmage, DeBoer said it can be difficult to evaluate based on reps per player, player rotations and more. But there was still buzz about a few players: Offensively, quarterback Ty Simpson had a strong day, as did receivers Kobe Prentice, Emmanuel Henderson and Caleb Odom, who had touchdown receptions. Odom, the 6-foot-1 freshman, was singled out by DeBoer for an athletic touchdown catch in the end zone from Dylan Lonergan.

“I believe Dylan made the throw and gave him a chance,” DeBoer said. And you saw this giant human go up and make a play. That was one of the most impressive plays and that's what you want to do. It will be a great film that we can teach from.

Defensively, a slew of true and redshirt freshmen stood out. It was a good day for outside linebacker Qua Russaw, who defensive coordinator Kane Wommack noted last week has been impressive in recent practices. Keon Keeley is starting to get more comfortable with the defensive line and flashed several times against the No. 2 offense, while true freshmen defensive backs Zabien Brown and Red Morgan continued to work with the first unit.

Alabama will practice two more times, on Tuesday and Thursday, before Saturday's final scrimmage, which will be one of the most anticipated in recent memory. Here is Alabama's roster entering the final week of spring training:

Offence

Ty SimpsonSaturday's performance was a headliner, but Jalen Milroe continues to work almost exclusively with the first-team attack. Milroe had a touchdown pass of his own on Saturday CJ Dipperand has consistently received praise from DeBoer.

Jalen Milroe has been super consistent, DeBoer said. He did a good job just playing with the ball. He has those dual skills of running and throwing, and now we have plenty of things where he can use all of that. You can even see the play calling working around what he brings to the table. He is difficult to handle.

It appears that both Milroe and Simpson have taken steps forward in their processing. The internal clock was a problem for both players at times, resulting in negative play; that has improved now that the emphasis of the scheme is on getting the ball out quickly. The situation at the top is healthy. Simpson is steadily improving, forcing Milroe to maintain a high level of play. Depth will be crucial in an extended season with the 12-team playoffs, and Alabama has several starting-caliber quarterbacks. The race for QB3 is becoming increasingly exciting Dylan Lonergan And Austin Mack they've had good moments all spring, and their share of Saturday replays is worth watching.

Running back feels stable Justice Haynes And Jam Molenaar first. Although it relied almost exclusively on Dillon Johnson last year, Washington split touches in 2022 between Wayne Taulapapa (140 carries) and Cameron Davis (107), each of whom had double-digit touchdowns. A similar scenario seems likely for Alabama. As a result, Richard Young has taken almost all of the second-team reps, which is big for his development as an RB3.

Alabama suffered a major loss at receiver last week with Jalen Hale's significant knee injury, according to DeBoer, but other good stories have emerged as well. Kobe Prentice cementing himself as a top option, producing a one-handed highlight reel that turned heads last week. That's not a surprising development, as Prentice has been a consistent contributor since his freshman year and is ready for a bigger role. Another emerging storyline is Emmanuel Henderson Jr. steadily rising in the depth chart. A converted running back in high school, Henderson has always been an explosive athlete but has focused on the intricacies of the position such as hand technique and route running. He works both inside and outside at receiver.

Extremely fast and a great attitude, offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan said. Hardworking boy who loves football and is ready to go every day. Yeah, we were happy with where E-Man is.

Don't pay much attention to who is on the first or second team at wide receiver and tight end on Saturday; pay attention to who plays the most snaps. The pass catchers alternate with the first and second teams and at different positions to learn the offense, so who gets the bulk of the snaps is a better indicator of who is leading the way than whether he is a starter. Prentice, Germie Bernard And Kendrick Law on the receiver it feels like a safe bet for big roles. Dippres' return to practice and touchdown reception on Saturday is good news for a deep group of tight ends that will once again lean on multiple players.

These are guys over 250 and 260 pounds, which is not entirely normal, to be honest, Sheridan said. There is something unique about the size. There is something unique in body control and ball skills, so every man is a little different. What we tried to do with all the other players is expose them to the system, expose them to the scheme, and then as we go through spring training, try to identify what each player is best at and put them in those positions .

Two news stories emerged on the offensive line on Saturday: Jaeden Roberts suffered a lower leg injury and the middle Parker Brailsford is expected to be part of the team this fall despite recently being absent from practice. If neither plays on Saturday, there is a possible starting group (from left to right). Elijah Pritchett, Tyler Boeker, James Brockermeyer, Olaus Aline And Wilkin Formby. In the middle, freshmen Joseph Jonathan took pictures with the second unit during Brailsford's absence. Another option is Roq Montgomerywho has spent time as a guard on the second unit this spring, but was a reserve center last season.

Defense

It was an up and down week on the defensive line with subpar performances in the first scrimmage, leading to a big day for the offense with the ball before bouncing back in practice and the second scrimmage. Jaheim Oatis remains out, but it's still a group with a lot of playable options. The most intriguing battle is at bandit, true Jah-Marien Latham is an established veteran, L.T. Overton is a newcomer who is coming up strong and Keon Keeley, a converted edge player, could prove too good to be left off the field if he continues to improve. Latham is the best option now, but it is a position that allows for a lot of rotation.

Qua RussawThe rise is an encouraging sign for the outside linebacker, which has been a potentially interesting position in the transfer portal. At this time of year it is sometimes unrealistic to draw concrete conclusions. The goal of the technical staff is to answer a simple question: Can we take the same group to the fall and make it right? Russaw's arrival could strengthen that unit, along with veterans Quandarrius Robinson And Keanu's place in the mix.

“I think I've seen some of our guys flash now,” Wommack said. I'm happy with all those guys, especially when it comes to their pass-rush ability. We were going in the right direction there.

Things remain steady at inside linebacker Deontae Lawson And Jihad Campbell as starters. It will be interesting to see how the pair fill their gaps in run support against the first-team attack. The player with the most intrigue entering Saturday is Jeremiah Alexander, who is in his first spring indoors after switching from edge last season. His athleticism stands out and he will play an important role on defense down the road, if not as a third option this season.

“I just really like the way he flies around,” DeBoer said. He also plays with passion, intensity and physicality. It's pretty serious stuff when he's out there and on the football field. He's fun to watch. I'm glad he's on my side, I'm sure.

The starting secondary appears to be Morning Jackson And Zabien Brown at the corner, Red Morgan in husky (final) and Malachi Moore And Keon Sabb in safety. There is an experience gap that Alabama will likely address in the spring portal, but the athletes in attendance provide some optimism. Saturday will be a big opportunity for a number of young players, including Jaylen Mbakwe, Tony Mitchell, Zay Mincey And Peyton Woodyard. Mincey could see fractures in several places.

Special teams

Special teams has been overshadowed by other storylines this spring, but there are starting vacancies at kicker and punt returner. Alabama hasn't done any live return work, but the coaches are working with several players on technique. Kendrick Wet has the most in-game return experience as last year's starting kick returner, but players like it Emmanuel Henderson, Cole Adams And Jaylen Mbakwe are in the mix.

DeBoer said Saturday that there is an open competition at kicker, with the biggest name being the redshirt freshman Conor Taltywho was the backup last season.

It's just that everyone had their days, DeBoer said. We had a windy day a few days ago, a few practices ago, and we were struggling a little bit, right. But those are great learning moments and really trying to persevere. (Saturday) was a really good day to make all their kicks, we didn't really have any long field goals except for one session we had early where we tried to challenge them for five minutes.

This position may be influenced by the general public more than most, which is a good time for coaches to evaluate how each player prepares and performs in a game-like environment.

(Photo: Gary Cosby Jr./Tuscaloosa News/USA Today Network)