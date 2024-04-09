Official site of the ECHL









Orlando's Fitzpatrick named Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week









Evan Fitzpatrick of the Orlando Solar Bears is the Warrior hockey ECHL Goalkeeper of the Week for April 1-7. It is the second time this season, and the third time in his career, that he has received the weekly honor.

Fitzpatrick went 3-0-1 last week with a 1.46 goals-against average and a .955 save percentage in four appearances.

The 26-year-old made 33 saves in a 3-2 shootout loss to Savannah on Tuesday, stopped 18 shots in a 3-1 win against Greenville on Thursday and had 31 saves in a 5-1 win over the Swamp Rabbits on Friday. and turned away 46 shots in a 5-2 win against Greenville on Saturday.

Under contract with Syracuse of the American Hockey League, Fitzpatrick played in 22 games with the Solar Bears this season, going 11-7-3 with one shutout, a 2.69 goals-against average and a .912 save percentage. He has also appeared in one AHL game with the Crunch.

A native of St. Johns, Newfoundland and Labrador, Fitzpatrick has seen action in 100 career ECHL games with Orlando, Florida, Greenville, Brampton and Tulsa, compiling an overall record of 46-36-11 with three shutouts and 2.87 goals against. average and a savings percentage of .900. He is 5-4-1 with one shutout, a 2.58 goals-against average and a .903 save percentage in 14 career AHL games with Syracuse, Charlotte, Utica and San Antonio.

Before turning pro, Fitzpatrick saw action in 181 career games with Sherbrooke and Acadie-Bathurst of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, going 73-76-4 with five shutouts, a 3.30 goals-against average and a save- percentage of .894.



