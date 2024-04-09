Mountain Hawks complete day one at Irish Creek Collegiate





KANNAPOLIS, N.C. The Lehigh men's golf team opened play Monday at the Irish Creek Collegiate with 36 holes at the Club at Irish Creek. The Mountain Hawks produced rounds of 295 and 286 to finish day one at 581, good for 13th in the field. Graduated student Sam Barton and oldest Edmund Broderick led the way for the Mountain Hawks with a five-over-par 145 total to finish tied for 37th. Barton led Lehigh in the morning's opening round, shooting an even par 70 with three birdies, then shot 75 in the afternoon with another birdie. Broderick rebounded from a 77 with three birdies and a team-low round of 68 on Monday afternoon for a round with five birdies. After leading Lehigh at the UC San Diego Invitational in late March, a sophomore Aiden LeBlanc shot 146 (74-72) on Monday and is tied for 45th place. LeBlanc recorded a total of four birdies that day, three of which came in the second round. Junior jahan bains recovered from a morning 79 to 71 in the afternoon and is tied for 66th at 150. Bains made six birdies on Monday, including four in round two. Sophomore Will Caronchi is tied for 80th at 152 (75-77) and scored a total of five birdies, including three in the first round. Graduated student David Hurley finished the day at 154 ​​(76-78) and is tied for 84th place. Hurly made one birdie in the opening round that day. Radford leads the team standings at 557 (283-274), with Jacksonville State one stroke behind and Western Kentucky two behind. Four players are tied for the individual lead at two-under-par 138: Radford's Patrick Gareiss and Bobby Dudeck, Longwood's Justin Larue and California Baptist's Fred Tindale. Irish Creek Collegiate concludes Tuesday with its final 18 holes, beginning with a shotgun start at 8:30 a.m.

