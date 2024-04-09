Sports
ABC Hockey Saturday Tripleheader headlines five exclusive NHL games this week
- ABC Hockey Saturday: New York Islanders at New York Rangers at 12:30 PM ET, Seattle Kraken at Dallas Stars at 3 PM and Boston Bruins at Pittsburgh Penguins in Primetime at 8 PM
- Tuesday ESPN Doubleheader: Washington Capitals at Detroit Red Wings at 7 p.m. and Minnesota Wild at Colorado Avalanche at 9:30 p.m.
- The Point Returns Tuesdays at 5 p.m. on ESPN2 and ESPN+
- Stream 43 NHL Power Play games on ESPN+
The race to the Stanley Cup Playoffs continues this week with five exclusive matchups on ABC and ESPN. Starting Tuesday, April 9, in an ESPN doubleheader, the Washington Capitals faced with the Detroit Red Wings both vying for a chance at playoff contention in a highly contested wild-card race in the East at 7:00 PM ET. Later at 9:30 PM the Minnesota Wild faced with the Nathan Mackinnon-LED Colorado avalanche at Ballarena.
ABC Hockey Saturday continues with a tripleheader on ABC & ESPN+. The day's coverage begins at noon ET with the ABC Hockey Saturday Pregame Show of Steve Levy, Mark Messier And PK Subban. The leader in the competition New York RangersAnd Artemi Panarin host of the Islanders of New Yorktrying to hold on to a playoff position, in another Battle of New York at 12:30 p.m. Then at 3 p.m., the Seattle Kraken facing the top of the Western Conferences Dallas stars And Jason Robertson, who recently helped the team secure a franchise record eighth straight win. The primetime evening concludes with the Atlantic Division leadership at 8 p.m Boston Bruins And To David Pastr faced with the Pittsburgh penguins as Sidney Crosby and the team aims to stay in contention for the final wild card spot in the Eastern Conference.
ESPN's NHL weekly studio show, The pointreturns Tuesday at 5 p.m. on ESPN2 and ESPN+ with host Kevin Weekes and analyst In PK sub as they cover the biggest storylines from around the league, including predictions for the remaining East wild card position
Exclusive NHL games on ESPN and ABC/ESPN+ this week:
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Platform(s)
|Game/studio show
|ESPN commentators
|Tuesday April 9
|5 p.m
|ESPN2, ESPN+
|The point
The point continues this week with Kevin Weekes hosting alongside analyst PK Subban as they cover top storylines from around the league, including PK's predictions and an interview with Red Wings Dylan Larkin.
|Host: Kevin Weekes
Analyst: In PK sub
|19:00
|ESPN
|Washington Capitals bee Detroit Red Wings
The capitals (36-30-11) and Alex Ovechkin facing the Red Wings (38-31-8) and Alex DeBrincat as both teams look to secure a postseason spot in a tightly contested wild-card race.
|Playfully: Mike Monaco
Analyst: Ryan Callahan
News reporter: Emily Kaplan
In studio: Kevin Weekes, PKSubban, Burning lime
|9:30 PM
|ESPN
|Minnesota Wild bee Colorado avalanche
The Wilderness (37-30-10) and Kirill Kaprizov take on the Avalanche (48-24-6), who have already punched their ticket to the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
|Playfully: John Buccigross
Analyst: AJ Mleczko
News reporter: Leah Hextall
In studio: Kevin Weekes, PKSubban, Burning lime
|Saturday April 13
|12.00
|ABC, ESPN+
|ABC Hockey Saturday Pregame Show
|Host: Steve Levy
Analysts: Mark Messier, In PK sub
|12:30 pm
|ABC, ESPN+
|Islanders of New York bee New York Rangers
The Islanders (35-27-15) and Matt Barzal take on the NHL-leading Rangers (53-21-4) at Madison Square Garden in a crucial Battle of New York for the Islanders' playoff hopes.
|Playfully: Bob Wischusen
Analyst: Ryan Callahan
News reporter: Leah Hextall
In Studio: Steve Levy, Mark Messier, In PK sub
|3:00 PM
|ABC, ESPN+
|Seattle Kraken bee Dallas stars
The Kraken (32-31-13) will take on the Western Conference-leading Dallas Stars (49-20-9), who have won nine of their last 10 games at the American Airlines Center.
|Playfully: Mike Monaco
Analyst: AJ Mleczko
News reporter: Blake Bolden
In Studio: Steve Levy, Mark Messier, In PK sub
|8 p.m
|ABC, ESPN+
|Boston Bruins bee Pittsburgh penguins
The Bruins (46-17-15) travel to the Penguins (36-30-11) as they target the final wild card spot in the Eastern Conference at PPG Paints Arena.
|Playfully: Sean McDonough
Analyst: Ray Ferraro
News reporter: Emily Kaplan
In Studio: Steve Levy, Mark Messier, In PK sub
*Please note that commentators' assignments are subject to change.
NHL Power Play on ESPN+ (out-of-market games on ESPN+)
In addition to 50 exclusive games on ESPN+/Hulu, more than 1,050 out-of-market games will be available via NHL Power Play on ESPN+ available to all ESPN+ subscribers throughout the season. This week's Power Play games feature seven teams still vying for a playoff position in the East, including the Pittsburgh penguins, Washington Capitals And Philadelphia Flyerseach tied at 83 points.
NHL Power Play games offer the choice of two separate live streams with commentary from the home team or away team, as well as Canadian national presentations from Hockey night in Canada, which offers fans a local experience wherever they are in the US. Replays of every NHL regular season and playoff game on ABC, ESPN, NHL Network and TNT will also be made available to stream on NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To register, visit ESPNPlus.com.
NHL digital content on ESPN.com and ESPN app
Go to ESPN.com/NHL or the ESPN app for up-to-the-minute NHL news, information and analysis, including premium editorial content by ESPN senior NHL writer Greg Wyshynski, exclusively for ESPN+ subscribers.
30
