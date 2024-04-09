



HAMBURG, NJ.The Quinnipiac women's golf team captured their third team championship of the year, the first of the spring season, at the FDU Invitational on Monday, April 8.e. Leeyen Peralta On Monday afternoon, she captured her fourth tournament crown of the year at the FDU Invitational, setting a new program record. Leeyen Peralta came in second place on the final day and was crowned tournament champion when she shot a -2 (70) over the final 18 holes, giving her a two-day total of 216 (E). Aimee Uchida finished three strokes behind Peralta, giving her a second-place finish. Uchida finished the final day with a +3, moving her into second place on the rankings. First year Alexia Egdahl came in 14e place (+16) after receiving a +7 on day two of the invitation. Egdahl finished the tournament with +16 (232). After ending day one with a four-way tie for 30e place, Fugue Zhang shot a +5 on the final day, putting her in a tie for 20e place (+23). Emily Luu rounded out the Quinnipiac group, finishing in a three-way tie for 40e place. Luu finished the tournament with +31 (247). Riley Carey who competed individually, scored an 84 (+12) on the final day, giving her a total of 257 (+41) over three rounds. The Bobcats return to action on April 13e as they begin their final tournament for the MAAC Championship at the Navy Spring Invitational in Annapolis, Maryland. Results: click here SCORES AND COMMENTS Quinnipiac finished in first place out of fifteen programs and was 30 strokes ahead of second place Fairfield and Hofstra.

The Bobcats had the two best golfers in the field, Peralta and Uchida.

Uchida led the Bobcats with 10 birdies and Peralta finished second with nine birdies.

Peralta led the field and the club with 39 pars, while Egdahl was second on the team with 34.

After the final day, Quinnipiac led the field with 160 pars and 32 birdies. For more information about Quinnipiac Women's Golf, visit gobobcats.com/golf and follow the team on Twitter and Instagram, @QU_WGolf.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gobobcats.com/news/2024/4/8/womens-golf-peralta-bobcats-crowned-fdu-invitational-champions.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

