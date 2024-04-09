Results | Sri Lanka Cricket Super 4 Twenty20 tournament







Burgher Recreation Club won by 3 wickets (with 13 balls left)



Sinhala Sports Club 161/5 (20/20 ov); Burgher Recreation Club 164/7 (17.5/20 ov) Burgher Recreation Club won by 3 wickets (with 13 balls left)

Chilaw Marians Cricket Club won by 53 runs



Chilaw Marians Cricket Club 112/9 (18/18 ov); Panadura Sports Club 59 (14/18 ov) Chilaw Marians Cricket Club won by 53 runs

Colts Cricket Club won by 67 runs



Colts Cricket Club 192/8 (20/20 ov); Kurunegala Youth Cricket Club 125 (18/20 ov) Colts Cricket Club won by 67 runs

Nondescripts Cricket Club won by 7 wickets (with 49 balls remaining)



Sri Lanka Air Force Sports Club 94 (19.5/20 ov); Nondescripts Cricket Club 95/3 (11.5/20 ov) Nondescripts Cricket Club won by 7 wickets (with 49 balls remaining)

Bloomfield Cricket and Athletic Club won by 3 wickets (with 2 balls left)



Sri Lanka Army 149/7 (20/20 ov); Bloomfield Cricket and Athletic Club 150/7 (19.4/20 ov) Bloomfield Cricket and Athletic Club won by 3 wickets (with 2 balls left)

Colombo Cricket Club won by 8 wickets (with 45 balls left)



Lankan Cricket Club 136/9 (20/20 ov); Colombo Cricket Club 137/2 (12.3/20 ov) Colombo Cricket Club won by 8 wickets (with 45 balls left)

Moors Sports Club won by 8 wickets (with 35 balls left)



Police Sports Club 128 (18.2/20 ov); Moors Sports Club 129/2 (14.1/20 ov) Moors Sports Club won by 8 wickets (with 35 balls left)

Tamil Union Cricket and Athletic Club won by 5 wickets (with 23 balls remaining)



Saracens Sports Club 117 (19/20 ov); Tamil Union Cricket and Athletic Club 122/5 (16.1/20 ov) Tamil Union Cricket and Athletic Club won by 5 wickets (with 23 balls remaining)

Burgher Recreation Club won by 5 wickets (with 41 balls left)



Police Sports Club 112 (19.3/20 ov); Burgher Recreation Club 113/5 (13.1/20 ov) Burgher Recreation Club won by 5 wickets (with 41 balls left)

Colombo Cricket Club won by 4 wickets (with 16 balls left)



Kurunegala Youth Cricket Club 104/8 (18/18 ov); Colombo Cricket Club 105/6 (15.2/18 ov) Colombo Cricket Club won by 4 wickets (with 16 balls left)

Panadura Sports Club won by 4 wickets (with 28 balls left)



Sri Lanka Army 67 (18.2/20 ov); Panadura Sports Club 71/6 (15.2/20 ov) Panadura Sports Club won by 4 wickets (with 28 balls left)

Sri Lanka Air Force Sports Club won by 8 wickets (with 19 balls remaining)



Saracens Sports Club 132/8 (20/20 ov); Sri Lanka Air Force Sports Club 138/2 (16.5/20 ov) Sri Lanka Air Force Sports Club won by 8 wickets (with 19 balls to spare)

Badureliya Sports Club won by 26 runs



Badureliya Sports Club 177/7 (20/20 ov); Tamil Union Cricket and Athletic Club 151 (18.5/20 ov) Badureliya Sports Club won by 26 runs

Ragama Cricket Club won by 7 wickets (with 28 balls left)



Bloomfield Cricket and Athletic Club 177/9 (20/20 ov); Ragama Cricket Club 182/3 (15.2/20 ov) Ragama Cricket Club won by 7 wickets (with 28 balls left)

Lankan Cricket Club won by 5 wickets (with 47 balls remaining)



Sri Lanka Navy Sports Club 92/9 (20/20 ov); Lankan Cricket Club 93/5 (12.1/20 ov) Lankan Cricket Club won by 5 wickets (with 47 balls remaining)

Moors Sports Club won by 18 runs



Moors Sports Club 204/7 (20/20 ov); Sri Lanka Ports Authority Cricket Club 186 (19.5/20 ov) Moors Sports Club won by 18 runs

Badureliya Sports Club won by 5 wickets (with 2 balls left)



Nondescripts Cricket Club 161/7 (20/20 ov); Badureliya Sports Club 162/5 (19.4/20 ov) Badureliya Sports Club won by 5 wickets (with 2 balls left)

Ragama Cricket Club won by 6 wickets (with 29 balls remaining)



Chilaw Marians Cricket Club 98/9 (17/17 ov); Ragama Cricket Club 102/4 (12.1/17 ov) Ragama Cricket Club won by 6 wickets (with 29 balls remaining)

Colts Cricket Club won by 1 run



Colts Cricket Club 136 (19.4/20 ov); Sri Lanka Navy Sports Club 135/9 (20/20 ov) Colts Cricket Club won by 1 run

Sinhalese Sports Club won by 7 wickets (with 58 balls left)



Sri Lanka Ports Authority Cricket Club 72 (17.2/20 ov); Sinhalese Sports Club 74/3 (10.2/20 ov) Sinhalese Sports Club won by 7 wickets (with 58 balls left)

Panadura Sports Club won by 5 wickets (with 6 balls left)



Bloomfield Cricket and Athletic Club 137/8 (20/20 ov); Panadura Sports Club 138/5 (19/20 ov) Panadura Sports Club won by 5 wickets (with 6 balls left)

Burgher Recreation Club won by 15 runs



Burgher Recreation Club 152/7 (20/20 ov); Moors Sports Club 137/9 (20/20 ov) Burgher Recreation Club won by 15 runs

Lankan Cricket Club won by 4 wickets (with 3 balls left)



Kurunegala Youth Cricket Club 167/7 (20/20 ov); Lankan Cricket Club 170/6 (19.3/20 ov) Lankan Cricket Club won by 4 wickets (with 3 balls left)

Tamil Union Cricket and Athletic Club won by 62 runs



Tamil Union Cricket and Athletic Club 203/8 (20/20 ov); Sri Lanka Air Force Sports Club 141 (17/20 ov) Tamil Union Cricket and Athletic Club won by 62 runs

Bloomfield Cricket and Athletic Club won by 9 wickets (with 25 balls remaining)



Chilaw Marians Cricket Club 146 (19.5/20 ov); Bloomfield Cricket and Athletic Club 147/1 (15.5/20 ov) Bloomfield Cricket and Athletic Club won by 9 wickets (with 25 balls remaining)

Lankan Cricket Club won by 3 wickets (with 5 balls left)



Colts Cricket Club 127/8 (20/20 ov); Lankan Cricket Club 130/7 (19.1/20 ov) Lankan Cricket Club won by 3 wickets (with 5 balls left)

Sinhalese Sports Club won by 1 wicket (with 10 balls left)



Moors Sports Club 110 (17.3/20 ov); Sinhalese sports club 111/9 (18.2/20 ov) Sinhalese Sports Club won by 1 wicket (with 10 balls left)

Nondescripts Cricket Club won by 88 runs



Nondescripts Cricket Club 182/6 (18/18 ov); Tamil Union Cricket and Athletic Club 94 (12.5/18 ov) Nondescripts Cricket Club won by 88 runs

Draw (Saracens Sports Club won the one-over eliminator)



Badureliya Sports Club 123 (20/20 ov); Saracens Sports Club 123 (20/20 ov) Draw (Saracens Sports Club won the one-over eliminator)

Colombo Cricket Club won by 55 runs



Colombo Cricket Club 151 (17.2/20 ov); Sri Lanka Navy Sports Club 96 (16.4/20 ov) Colombo Cricket Club won by 55 runs

Sri Lanka Ports Authority Cricket Club won by 87 runs



Sri Lanka Ports Authority Cricket Club 173/5 (20/20 ov); Police Sports Club 86/8 (20/20 ov) Sri Lanka Ports Authority Cricket Club won by 87 runs

Ragama Cricket Club won by 1 wicket (with 10 balls left)



Sri Lanka Army 148/9 (20/20 ov); Ragama Cricket Club 152/9 (18.2/20 ov) Ragama Cricket Club won by 1 wicket (with 10 balls left)

Badureliya Sports Club won by 49 runs



Badureliya Sports Club 127 (20/20 ov); Sri Lanka Air Force Sports Club 78 (15.1/20 ov) Badureliya Sports Club won by 49 runs

Burgher Recreation Club won by 8 wickets (with 6 balls left)



Sri Lanka Ports Authority Cricket Club 37/2 (5/5 ov); Burgher Recreation Club 41/2 (4/5 ov) Burgher Recreation Club won by 8 wickets (with 6 balls left)

Kurunegala Youth Cricket Club won by 8 wickets (with 21 balls remaining)



Sri Lanka Navy Sports Club 126/9 (20/20 ov); Kurunegala Youth Cricket Club 130/2 (16.3/20 ov) Kurunegala Youth Cricket Club won by 8 wickets (with 21 balls remaining)

Panadura Sports Club won by 38 runs



Panadura Sports Club 169/8 (20/20 ov); Ragama Cricket Club 131 (19.1/20 ov) Panadura Sports Club won by 38 runs

Chilaw Marians Cricket Club won by 23 runs



Chilaw Marians Cricket Club 164/8 (20/20 ov); Sri Lanka Army 141/9 (20/20 ov) Chilaw Marians Cricket Club won by 23 runs

Colts Cricket Club won by 4 wickets (with 28 balls remaining)



Colombo Cricket Club 132/8 (20/20 ov); Colts Cricket Club 135/6 (15.2/20 ov) Colts Cricket Club won by 4 wickets (with 28 balls remaining)

Nondescripts Cricket Club won by 43 runs



Nondescripts Cricket Club 114 (19.4/20 ov); Saracens Sports Club 71 (16/20 ov) Nondescripts Cricket Club won by 43 runs

Sinhalese Sports Club won by 10 wickets (with 65 balls remaining)



Police Sports Club 117/7 (20/20 ov); Sinhalese sports club 118/0 (9.1/20 ov) Sinhalese Sports Club won by 10 wickets (with 65 balls remaining)

Colts Cricket Club won by 64 runs



Colts Cricket Club 190/7 (20/20 ov); Nondescripts Cricket Club 126 (15.1/20 ov) Colts Cricket Club won by 64 runs

Burgher Recreation Club won by 37 runs



Burgher Recreation Club 156/8 (20/20 ov); Panadura Sports Club 119 (16.4/20 ov) Burgher Recreation Club won by 37 runs

Nondescripts Cricket Club won by 64 runs



Nondescripts Cricket Club 198/5 (20/20 ov); Panadura Sports Club 134/8 (20/20 ov) Nondescripts Cricket Club won by 64 runs

Burgher Recreation Club won by 4 runs



Burgher Recreation Club 157 (20/20 ov); Colts Cricket Club 153/9 (20/20 ov) Burgher Recreation Club won by 4 runs

