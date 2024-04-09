Syracuse Orange football: How are defensive players and coaches feeling after two weeks of spring training?





Were just past half of Syracuse Orange spring football practices: three weeks down and two weeks to go before the spring game on April 20. Let's take a look at the latest thoughts from defensive players and coaches as the Dutch continue to ramp up their activities. It has become clear that Fran Brown's practice style is much different from that of the previous regime. Drills are incredibly fast, changing almost every five minutes. Players will have little time to catch their breath, preparing them for game-like scenarios this fall. If we get that work in right now and get used to that speed, by the time we get to the season we should be ready for [the regular season]said linebacker Derek McDonald. This increased pace is part of Brown's philosophy, which made him a national champion as defensive coach at Georgia two years ago. He noted that many players are delaying their training intensity until the summer months. But why wait? I didn't promise September, so I'm going to dominate April. I'm just trying to live one week at a time. That's as far as it goes [our team] likes to look outside because if you keep looking down the line, you won't be ready when the time comes, Brown said. The first-year head coach still devotes portions of practice solely to the DBs, emphasizing eye discipline during transition. Brown said it's a skill that flies under the radar but is necessary to become an elite member of the secondary. Current defensive backs coach Joe Schaefer joins the Browns staff from Texas A&M, where he previously served as the outside linebackers coach. When Schaefer interviewed for the job over the winter, Brown's personality stood out to him. The two opened their first phone conversation and talked about their families for a few hours. It was then that Schaefer realized Brown wanted him for more than just a coaching job. [Brown] is as genuine as anyone I've ever met. That's really all you can ask for… What you see is what you get with the coach. For me, that's a relief, Schaefer said. The battle for cornerback was one of the most open races heading into camp. There are over 15 DBs listed on the list, making the final depth chart anyone's guess. But with Deuce Chestnut moving to safety, Jayden Bellamy and Buffalo transfer Devin Grant appear to be the front-runner starters. They get better every day. Everyone climbs together. “I think it's going to be a race to the first game,” Schaefer said. It's only April, but Brown's DART approach is quickly bringing the Dutch together. Details, responsibility, ruthlessness and toughness should have Syracuse well prepared before the regular season opener against Ohio on August 31. I thought we worked pretty hard before, but since then [Browns] Come on in, we've stepped things up. The work ethic and demands placed on us continue to increase every day, McDonald said.

