Simms' OT goal gives American women a boost at hockey worlds

UTICA, New York Coach John Wroblewski's attempt to inject youth and speed into the U.S. women's hockey lineup proved too much for rival Canada in their final show for the preliminary round at the world championships on Monday. Kirsten Simms, one of four college newcomers making their tournament debut for the U.S., scored 3:38 into overtime of a 1-0 win over Canada to give the Americans the Group A title heading into the playoffs . Aerin Frankel stopped 26 shots for her second shutout of the tournament and the defending champions finished Group A play with a 4-0 record. The goal was Simms' first at the world championship and follows her second season at Wisconsin, in which the 19-year-old led the women's hockey scoring record. Ann-Renee Desbiens stopped 29 shots as Canada (3-1) finished second in Group A. People also read… The Americans advance to the quarterfinals on Thursday, where they will play the third team from Group B, which will be determined after the preliminary round concludes on Tuesday. Canada will meet Sweden in the quarter-finals. It is a repeat of last year's World Cup quarter-finals, when Canada recorded a 3-2 victory in extra time. In other preliminary rounds, Germany clinched the Group B title with a 1-0 win against Sweden after Franziska Feldmeier's goal with 11:54 left in regular time and Sandra Abstreiter's 32-save performance. Jenni Hiirikoski had a goal and three assists as Finland improved to 1-3 in Group A with a 5-2 win over Switzerland (0-3). Speed ​​was the difference in a performance in which the Americans wore down the experience-laden Canadians, outscoring them 7-0 in three-on-three overtime. “We've got some quick players who, when you're in a three-on-three situation, can generate some momentum for us, which is great,” U.S. captain Hilary Knight said. “It's a fast game. It's the fastest you'll see, USA versus Canada. And it's a lot of fun to play from the player's perspective.” The outcome was decided when Simms scored, converting a three-on-one break after Canadian Brianne Jenner fell and coughed up the puck in the American zone. Caroline Harvey led the rush down the left wing and centered to Simms, who was able to get off a shot despite having her stick pulled from behind by Canadian Jocelyne Larocque. Larocque's back-checking changed the puck's trajectory, fooling Desbiens into hitting her low between the skates. “It's obviously a super surreal moment,” said Simms, who played on a so-called “all-rookie line” that included teammate Laila Edwards of Wisconsin and Joy Dunne of Ohio State. “I feel like we really played downhill the entire third period and just stuck to our game,” she added. “So I feel like when we went into overtime, we knew we were just going to finish it.” The U.S., which defeated Canada 6-3 in last year's world championship gold medal match, bounced back after losing four straight to the Canadians in a best-of-seven Rivalry Series last winter. “It's disappointing. You never want to lose, especially against the US,” Canadian captain Marie-Philip Poulin said. “It was quick, fast, physical. We expected that. They have a great team.” And there remains a very good chance that the cross-border rivals will meet again in the tournament final on Sunday. The United States, which has won 10 gold medals to Canada's 12, improved to 18-17 against the Canadians at the world championship and the teams are now tied with 98 goals scored against each other. Frankel played sharply for a defense that limited most of Canada's shots from outside. Among her best stops were taking a piece of Emma Maltais' hard shot from the left circle with six minutes left in regulation time, and putting aside Natalie Spooner's shot during a two-on-one break with 3:30 left in the second period. Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox!

