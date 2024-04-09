Zendaya's Rome 'Challengers' photocall look includes tennis ball heels

On the Challengers Global press tour has provided Zendaya with enough head-turning looks to become an honorary tennis star in her own right. Today, she took the on-court fashion credentials to new heights with a glittering custom dress and surreal footwear. Particularly stilettos with tennis balls where the heels should be.
On Monday, April 8, the 27-year-old was photographed at the film's photocall, hosted at the Hotel Hassler in Rome, Italy. As she looked out over the picturesque city, the actress wore a glittery version of the classic tennis uniform, custom designed by Loewe. Her sparkling silver and black mini dress featured a deep V-neck, a subtle dropped waist effect and a pleated skirt that reached the thigh.
Working with her trusty stylist Law Roach, she paired the glittering ensemble with diamond-studded Bulgari accessories. As for the finishing touches, the actress made a statement by repeating signature tennis motifs on custom white heels from Loewe. But they weren't just any stilettos: They were decorated at the back with Loewe brand tennis balls, as if Zendaya had pierced each sharp heel with a ball before walking onto the red carpet.
Zendaya kept her glam to a minimum by rocking a natural, dewy beat. She also wore her freshly dyed honey blonde hair in a half-updo.
Shortly after the step-and-repeat, Roach posted a behind-the-scenes look Instagram role of the Challengers star of the hotel, with the caption: “Tennis but make it FASHION….”
The magic of Roach and Z's collaboration isn't just her ability to look absolutely stunning on the red carpet. Since her Dune days, the two have continually put their own unique spin on the concept of 'method dressing'. While polos and pleated skirts naturally come to mind when you think about them Challengers Grand Slam storyline, the two redefine what tennis fashion is.
Ahead of her performance in Rome, Zendaya presented her most well-received looks Challengers in Paris, wearing not just one but three custom Louis Vuitton outfits in one day.
On April 6, the Euphoria star was seen wearing a special Louis Vuitton number: a white strapless dress with a crossed waist and a flowy maxi skirt, the long fabric trailing close behind her. The ensemble referred to the all-white outfits that tennis players often wear, even for prestigious tournaments such as Wimbledon.
Earlier that day, Zendaya wore two back-to-back Louis Vuitton outfits. She started the day in a modern-inspired checkerboard mini dress by Marc Jacobs for Louis Vuitton's Spring/Summer 2013 collection.
Later, the actress changed into a chartreuse co-ord set, which consisted of a silky shirt and matching pants from Jacobs' Louis Vuitton Spring/Summer 1999 line.
With only a few days to go Challengers press tour, it is guaranteed that Roach and Z will have more service waiting for fans. The only question is: how can they interpret tennis fashion differently?