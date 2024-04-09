Marshall girls hockey takes a leap forward and records best season since 2018 | News, sports, jobs

MARSHALL – Although they didn't quite make it to the state tournament, the Marshall girls hockey team put together a memorable campaign that brings even more hope for the young group in the future.

After going 12-12 overall and 9-4-1 in the Big South and finishing third in the conference the year before, the Tigers made the jump to 17-9-1 overall and 11-2-1 during the conference in the 2023. -24 season. While capturing the conference title is always an exciting experience, this one meant a little more; it was Marshall's first conference title since 2007. To add some perspective, 16 of the 25 players on the roster were not yet born in 2007.

It's hard to have a successful season without quality senior leadership and the Tigers had plenty of that this season. In the offensive zone, Eliza Holmgren was third on the team in goals (9) and points (17), while Lily Verkinderen was fifth on the team in points with 12. In the defensive zone, Olivia Penske anchored the Tigers' first duo all year. long while Paige Christianson posted a .935 save percentage in her two starts in goal.

“It's a completely different year than I've ever coached. They were really committed. Any extra ice time they could get, they took. They just built this bond of sisterhood. We haven't really seen this closeness yet [before],” Marshall head coach Cassi Weiss said of this year's group.

The Tigers challenged themselves with a tough early-season schedule. They dropped three of their first four games against Willmar, Fergus Falls and Hutchinson by an aggregate score of 7-0. After a pair of wins against Waconia and Pine City Area, they fell again with a 4-1 loss to the Luverne Cardinals, who were the four-time reigning section champions at the start of the season.

From that moment on, however, the Tigers flipped the switch. It started when Marshall recorded a 1-0 victory over New Ulm, which had also been a strong player in the area for years. They went from strength to strength as they reached the end of 2023 and came out of the gate firing on all cylinders to start 2024.

Once the new year started, the Tigers won each of their last eight regular season games. The wins weren't just due to a premier schedule either; they defeated New Ulm 3-1 and Luverne 5-2, both on the road. They have not allowed any of their last eight opponents to score more than two goals (four of which have been eliminated) and Marshall has scored five or more goals in six of the eight matches.

After starting just one game last season, freshman Lily Stelter had a breakout year in goal for the Tigers. She saved 93.8% of the shots she faced from January 1 through the end of the regular season, for a .904 save percentage on the year. Four of her six shutout attempts also came after the start of 2024. Among her most impressive efforts was a game in which she saved 35 of 36 shots against Mankato West and another in which she saved 21 of 23 against a loaded Luverne- team.

“She's just so focused and focused all the time and just really willing to try to get better,” Weiss said of Stelter after the Section 3A championship game. “She's so young, she has so many years ahead of her and I'm really excited to see what she can do.”

On the offensive side of the ice, the dynamic underclassmen duo of freshman Brooklyn Mauch and sophomore Abbey Foley continued to shine.

Mauch was the Tigers' leading goal scorer and point scorer as an eighth grader, setting new highs in both categories with 21 goals and 33 points. Likewise, Foley's 15 goals and 25 points were good for second on the team in both categories after posting 10 goals and 22 points her freshman year.

The Tigers' momentum earned them the top seed in the sectional tournament. They showed exactly why they deserved their place when they took on Windom in the semi-finals. Abbey Foley scored two goals, while Peyton DeMuth and Brooklyn Mauch each had a goal and an assist. In goal, Stelter saved each of the eight shots she faced.

The performance lifted Marshall to their first sectional championship since 2018, when they advanced to the state tournament with a 2-1 win over Mankato West.

The Tigers looked to end Luverne's reign over Section 3A when they traveled to Gustavus for the section championship game. After winning the teams' final match by three goals and recording a dominant win, the Tigers looked to be in pole position for a return to state. Luverne, meanwhile, had fought through overtime to advance with a 3-2 victory over New Ulm in their semifinal.

Still, the veteran Cardinals proved to be too much for the upstart Tigers this time, defeating Marshall 4-0 in the championship to advance to their fifth consecutive state tournament.

Although the Tigers were thwarted this time around, they will still return a big squad full of young talent. Marshall won't be leaving anytime soon.