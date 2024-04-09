Football SA has partnered with the Australian Federation of Teqball to introduce Teqball to South Australia





Football SA is pleased to announce a new partnership with the Australian Teqball Federation (ATF), officially bringing the fast-paced and dynamic sport of Teqball to South Australia. Teqball is a sport played on a curved table with football elements. It is gaining popularity worldwide. Through this partnership, Football SA aims to introduce Teqball to our community, creating opportunities for people of all ages and backgrounds to get involved in this exciting sport. The partnership will provide opportunities for local, national and international events, such as showcases and competitions, and facilitate access to equipment for clubs, schools, associations and individuals interested in embracing the Teqball phenomenon. Now that three World Cup tournaments have already been held, Teqball has the ambition to become an Olympic sport in 2028 (Photo: FITEQ) Teqball's rapid growth on the world stage, with three World Cup tournaments already and ambitions to become an Olympic sport by 2028, underlines its status as a sport of the future. The emphasis on technical skills, strategy and inclusivity makes it a perfect addition to Football SA's commitment to promoting diversity and excellence in sport. The Australian Teqball Federation is affiliated with the International Federation of Teqball (FITEQ), the governing body that presides over the sport and its parasport version. FITEQ ensures the integrity and development of Teqball on a global scale and sets standards and regulations for competitions and events. “We are extremely excited about the opportunity to further the growth and development of Teqball in South Australia with our new partners at Football South Australia. I believe we have a mutual passion for providing access to sport and active participation to all , young and old, from diverse backgrounds and all levels. We are ambitious in our collective endeavor to launch Teqball in the state and support its positive contributions to the local sporting community and Football South Australia's membership base. We look forward to the fruitful future of this partnership,” said Jarred Bester, ATF President. “Teqball is an incredible sport that is revolutionizing skill development and encouraging players to embrace agility, precision and a deep appreciation for the beautiful game. Its exponential growth worldwide presents an exciting opportunity for our football community in South Australia through Football SA “We are excited to introduce Teqball, which offers players of all ages and backgrounds a dynamic opportunity to hone their skills and passion for the sport.” – Cristiano dos Santos, FSA Player Development Leader (Girls) Jarred Bester, ATF President, and Cristiano dos Santos, FSA Player Development Lead (Girls) What is Teqball? Teqball is a football-based sport played on a specially curved table, combining elements of football with elements of table tennis. Founded in 2014 in Budapest, Hungary, Teqball has become popular worldwide for its unique gameplay and accessibility. Rules of Teqball: Teqball games are played between two opponents (singles) or two teams of two (doubles). The game is played with a points-based scoring format where points can be scored with any part of the body except the arms or hands. Players get a maximum of three touches before handing the ball back to the opponent. Teqball can be played on different surfaces, including sand, artificial grass or indoor courts. It is a non-contact sport, which eliminates the risk of impact injuries. The focus at Teqball is on technique and finesse, creating an equal playing field between men and women. Stay tuned for more updates on Teqball events and initiatives from Football SA. Get ready to experience the excitement of Teqball in South Australia!

