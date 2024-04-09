Coyotes in seventh place after day one in Omaha





ELK HORN Neb. The South Dakota women's golf team is ranked seventh out of ten teams today after an up-and-down day at the Stampede at the Creek in Elk Horn, Nebraska. The first day of this two-day event consisted of two rounds of golf and a solar eclipse. South Dakota battled at the top of the standings for much of the afternoon before dropping to seventh in the evening. Pacing USD on the day was Catie Nekola . She posted a score of 153 in two rounds, finishing 9 over par and tied at 12.e place. Nekola spent much of the day in the top five after scoring back-to-back birdies in the first round. But she had four bogeys in her last five holes and dropped out of the top ten. Just behind Nekola was Ella Groenberg who shot two five-over-par rounds of 77 to finish tied for 16the with a total score of 10 over par 154. Greenberg had four birdies in the first round and another in the second round. Lara Gehring nearly eclipsed her best performance as a collegiate with her 2-over par 74 round in round one. She ended the day with a 12-over-par score of 156, good for a tie of 20e place. Emma Henningsson was next for USD. She had three birdies on the day and finished with a 13-over par 157 over two rounds. That left her tied at 26e place. Ava Schroder finished in a shared 42nd placeNL with a 17-over-par score of 161. She also had three birdies that day. Alexa Wingnean played well through 27 holes but struggled on the back nine. She recorded a score of 20 over par at 164, good for a tie at 54e place. Avery O'Donnell competed as an individual for South Dakota. She equaled Wingnean's score of 20 over par 165 and was level for 54e place. The Coyotes finished with a team score of 43 over par 619, placing them seventh out of ten teams. USD is just three strokes away from fourth place. North Dakota State pulled away in what was a very tight team race for most of the day, with a score of 22 over par at 598. NDSU's Jo Baranczyk, who entered the day as the Bison's No. 6 golfer , leads the field with a score of 1 over par. The Stampede at the Creek, hosted by Omaha, uses a unique play-six, score-four format. Tomorrow the third round starts at 9.15 am. You can follow live results here. To follow @SDCoyotesWGolf on Twitter/X also for live updates.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://goyotes.com/news/2024/4/8/womens-golf-coyotes-in-seventh-after-day-one-in-omaha.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos