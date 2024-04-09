Fenerbahe players leave Super Cup final after one minute of play as club calls for a reset of Turkish football









CNN

—

Turkish football clubFenerbahe called for a reset of Turkish football before staging a walkout one minute into the Super Cup final against Galatasaray on Sunday and lifting the trophy. Fenerbahe fielded an Under-19 team and withdrew from the match after Galatasaray's Argentine striker Mauro Icardi scored. In a long onestatement issued byFenerbahePresidentAli KoAhead of the Super Cup match, the Istanbul club cited perceived injustice for two decades as the reason behind its rebellion. We have now entered a period where we must rise up against these injustices, inequalities, double standards, those who sow the seeds of unfair competition in plain sight, and the theft of our labor, Ko said. It's time for a reset for Turkish football. We are in a period where the swamp needs to be drained and Turkish football needs to rebuild itself. In a video After the match, Galatasaray's vice-chairman Erden Timurs said he wished the match could have been played normally. He added: The main issue here is that this tension must end as soon as possible. Several incidents are currently taking place. We all point out that injustice has been committed on our side. And where this injustice takes place is on the field. Transparency is critical to informing every segment of society about whether or not these injustices have occurred. CNN has contacted the Turkish Football Federation (TFF) for comment. According to state news agency TRT, a decision on the abandoned Super Cup match will be made by the TFF. Proceeds from the competition were intended to donate to the victims of last year's earthquake in southern Turkey. Turkish football is over embroiled in chaos recently with a number of high-profile incidents. TFF had last week announced a six-match ban on spectators at Trabzonspor's home matches and fines of around $97,059 (3,112,000 Turkish liras), after fans stormed the pitch and attacked Fenerbahe players celebrating their 3-2 win in the Sper Lig- competition in March. Following Trabzonspor's appeal, TFF reduced the ban to four matches and their fine to $14,000 (448,000 Turkish Lira). As a result of the violence during the match against Trabzonspor, Fenerbahe held a meeting on April 2 in which the club considered leaving the top competition, but later postponed this decision until July. In December, Faruk Koca, the chairman of Turkey's top football club Ankaragc, resigned a day after punching a FIFA-licensed referee in the face. There have also been reports of several protests against refereeing decisions in recent months. Trabzonspor, Galatasaray and Fenerbahe have previously called for the resignation of TFF chairman Mehmet Bykeki and the current board. The TFF has scheduled general elections for an elective general meeting on July 18, but it is unclear whether this is for the presidential role or for the entire leadership of the federation, according to TRT.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2024/04/08/sport/fenerbahce-turkish-super-cup-walkout-spt-intl/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos