Ravindra Jadeja crowned Cricket Thalapathy by CSK after bowling heroes against KKR





CSK bestowed the nickname 'Cricket Thalapathy' on star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja after his exceptional bowling performance in Chennai's impressive seven-wicket win over KKR at the Chepauk Stadium. CSK confirmed Jadeja's new name soon after the star all-rounder said he had not been given any nickname by the Chennai fans like Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who is fondly called 'Thala' (leader), or Suresh Raina, better known as ' Chinna'. Thala' (leader's right hand). Jadeja, whose match-winning 3/18 in 4 overs got CSK back on track against KKR, feels it is never easy for the opposition to get going on a Chepauk track where he has always been more than a handful . He is now the only player in IPL history with a 'treble': 1000 plus runs, 100 plus wickets and now 100 catches. ''My title has not been verified yet, hopefully they will give me one,'' said a jovial Jadeja after CSK's seven-wicket win. ''I always enjoy bowling on this track. I was hoping that the ball would have a bit of grip and that it would help you when you bowled in the right areas. For visiting teams, it takes time to settle down and make plans,” he said as KKR were restricted to a paltry 137 for 9. ð —éð —˜ð —åð —œð —™ð —œð —˜ð —— ð —”ð —æ ð —–ð —åð —œð —–ð —žð —˜ð —ç ð —çð —›ð —”ð —Ÿð —”ð —ð —”ð —çð —›ð —¬ ðŸ˜‰#CSKvKKR #WhistlePodu #YellowðŸæ ðŸ'>Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) April 8, 2024 In an impressive performance at the Chepauk Stadium, Ravindra Jadeja demonstrated his mastery on the challenging pitch and guided Chennai Super Kings to a resounding seven-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders in Monday's IPL match. This win marked CSK's third win in five matches, all of which came on home turf, after two successive defeats on the road. Jadeja, whose spin bowling had taken a backseat in recent seasons, put in a clinical performance to snare three wickets in just eight deliveries to dismantle KKR's batting line-up, restricting them to a modest total of 137 for 9 on a surface where scoring appeared to be free. a difficult task. IPL 2024: CSK vs KKR Highlights Although the target presented no significant challenge, skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad anchored the chase brilliantly with a composed 67 off 58 balls, ably supported by Daryl Mitchell's rapid-fire 25 off 19 balls and the in-form Shivam Dube's lively 28 off 18 balls. The chase was completed efficiently in 17.4 overs with the iconic Mahendra Singh Dhoni on the field witnessing the winning moment, adding a fitting touch to CSK's convincing performance. Published by: Saurabh Kumar Published on: April 8, 2024 Switch

