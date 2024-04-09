No. 4 women's tennis falters against No. 6 North Carolina, rebounds against No. 20 Duke – The Cavalier Daily

After going undefeated in ACC play for more than a month, No. 4 Virginia women's tennis suffered its first conference loss at the hands of No. 6 North Carolina on Friday. Although the Cavaliers (18-3, 10-1 ACC) defeated the Tar Heels (16-3, 10-1 ACC) earlier this season in the ITA National Team Indoor Championship , they faltered this weekend, losing 4-1 and losing sole possession of the best conference record. However, Virginia quickly rebounded in another top-25 matchup on Sunday, beating No. 20 Duke 4-3. The Cavaliers were determined to get the win and defeat the Blue Devils (13-7, 6-5 ACC) despite multiple competitive tiebreakers.

Friday Virginia 1, North Carolina 4

The Cavaliers opened their loss to the Tar Heels strong with a double-point victory. Although No. 12 juniors Melodie Collard and Elaine Chervinsky first lost 6-4 to senior Elizabeth Scotty and junior Carson Tanguilig, Virginia bounced back on court three where sophomore Annabelle Xu and senior Sara Ziodato defeated North Carolina graduate student Abbey Forbes and freshman Tatum defeated Evans. 6-3. The Cavaliers earned the point on court two, where the No. 31 duo of graduate student Natasha Subhash and senior Hibah Shaikh defeated seniors Fiona Crawley and Reilly Tran 6-4.

However, despite the promising start to the match, Virginia was unable to continue their momentum in singles play. The Cavaliers dropped four straight games en route to North Carolina's eventual victory.

On court one, No. 10 Crawley defeated No. 22 Shaikh in 6-1, 6-2 straight sets. No. 24 senior Anika Yarlagadda followed suit for the Tar Heels, defeating No. 91 Chervinsky 6-3, 6-2. Unfortunately for Virginia, their luck didn't change on court two, where No. 36 Scotty dominated No. 92 Xu, 6-3, 6-4. The Cavaliers' disappointing performance ended on court three, where No. 60 Tran defeated No. 59 Ziodato 6-4, 6-0.

After Friday's loss, Virginia's conference record is tied with North Carolina's. The Cavaliers have more overall wins than the Tar Heels, but both teams have the same number of losses. With ACC play wrapping up next week, the Cavaliers will need to perform well to secure their spot at the top of the conference standings as they are now 1-1 against the Tar Heels on the season.

Sunday Virginia 4, Duke 3

While Friday's loss was certainly disappointing for Virginia, the Cavaliers didn't show that disappointment on Sunday, coming away with a gritty victory against Duke for their fifth top-25 victory of the season.

Things went slowly for Virginia in doubles. Xu and Ziodato were defeated on court three by Duke students Brianna Shvets and Iuliia Bryzgalova in a 6-3 match. However, Collard and Chervinsky righted the ship soon after, defeating senior Katie Codd and freshman Shavit Kimchi 6-4. Subhash and Shaikh reached the point by beating junior Emma Jackson and senior Karolina Berankova 7-5.

The singles competition got off to a good start for Virginia. Chervinsky dominated Shvets 6-0, 6-1, and soon after Shaikh defeated No. 69 Kimchi in another straight victory, 6-3, 6-4, to make it 3-0.

Duke fought back on lane three. No. 88 Bryzgalova defeated Ziodato 6-1, 6-4 to give the Blue Devils some life. Berankova drew the score to 3-2 in a competitive match against Collard. With the first set tied at 2-2, Berankova won four games in a row to take the set. The second set contained four deuce points and resulted in a tiebreak, which Berankova won 10–8.

Despite this run by Duke, Virginia won the match when Xu defeated No. 82 Jackson to come back from a 1-6 first set. Xu won the second set 7-5 to clinch the match for herself and her team in the third set, which she won 6-4 after the score was tied at 4-4.

I am extremely proud of the resilience and courage of this team. They showed a lot of heart today and I am so grateful to coach such an amazing group of women who care so much about this team. Now it's time for us to recover and get back to work to prepare for two home games this weekend, coach Sara OLeary said.

Virginia will return home this weekend and host No. 19 Miami Friday and Florida State for senior day Sunday to conclude ACC play. The brackets for the ACC Championship will also be released on Sunday.

Currently, Virginia holds the top spot in the ACC and is hoping for a strong performance in the tournament to cap off a very strong season. They lost to North Carolina in the ACC tournament semifinals last year, but hopefully if they face them again they can pull back their win earlier this season to overcome the Tar Heels.