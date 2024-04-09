Kirsten Simms scores OT winner for USA over Canada in women's hockey

UTICA, NY Kirsten Simms scored the biggest goal of her career in what she said was the fastest and most physical match she has ever played.

Simms' goal for the United States broke a scoreless deadlock in a 1-0 win over arch-rival Canada in the Women's Hockey World Cup on Monday.

The US remained undefeated after four straight wins, taking first place in their group and handing Canada its first defeat of the tournament.

“Super surreal moment,” Simms said. 'I still haven't fully processed it.

“Every time we play Canada it's going to be an intense game. How fast that puck moves across the ice and how you have to be there for the full 60 minutes is huge, but super fun to play in.” .”

Canada (3-0-1-0) will face Sweden (3-0-0-1) on Thursday in the lone quarterfinal to be determined on Monday.

The top five teams in Group A and the top three in Group B are quarterfinalists. The semi-finals are on Saturday and the medal matches are on Sunday.

Defending champion US was awaiting the results of Tuesday's matches, which would determine the third seed in Group B. Germany (3-0-0-0) was also assured of a place in the quarter-finals of Group B.

Canadian forward Brianne Jenner stumbled and fell in the corner of the offensive zone gave the Americans a strange rush in three-on-three overtime on Monday.

Simms scored on a display shot between Ann-Renee Desbiens' pads at 3:38 OT for a jubilant sellout of 4,017 at the Adirondack Bank Center.

American goalkeeper Aerin Frankel posted a 26-save shutout.

“For a one-none game, it was pretty incredible,” said U.S. captain Hilary Knight. “It's the fastest game you'll ever see, USA versus Canada.”

Canada wasted a stellar performance by goaltender Desbiens, who deflected 29 shots and weathered several storms, including five shots in overtime before being beaten by Simms.

“She's incredible,” said Canadian captain Marie-Philip Poulin. “She kept us in the game. Very happy for her and too bad I screened her on that last shot and I'm not happy about that.

'It's disappointing. You never want to lose, especially not against the US'

Canada killed a pair of penalties midway through the second period and went 0-for-3 on the power play, including a chance with four minutes left in regulation.

“I didn't like our offense,” Canadian head coach Troy Ryan said. “We did a good job in the second period turning the pucks over and we looked to transition, but we didn't make any plays.

“If we're not playing our best offensively, we're just trying to score because of the rush. That's more the way the US plays than what we would play. We're much better when we push their defense back and get some possession time in the strike zone.”

The tone of Monday's game was set nine seconds into the opening faceoff when Canadian defenseman Renata Fast sent American forward Kendall Coyne Schofield flying into the corner boards.

The match continued at the breakneck pace that arch-rivals can produce in women's hockey.

“It was classic Canada-USA,” Desbiens said. “The referees let us play five-on-five. They are the two best teams in the world, so you want to see that. A little more physical than we have seen in recent games, but it was fun to be part of it.” by.”

The U.S. doubled Canada 6-3 in last year's gold medal match in Brampton, Ont., after Canada defeated the Americans for gold at the 2021 and 2022 world championships, and at the Beijing Olympics.

Canada battled back from a three-game deficit, winning four games in a row and winning this winter's Rivalry Series between the two countries.

“It means a lot more to beat them than any other opponent,” Frankel said.

In other matches on Monday, Germany defeated Sweden 1-0 to secure top spot in Group B, and Finland defeated the Swiss 5-2.

China (0-1-1-1), Denmark (0-1-0-2) and Japan (0-0-1-2) chased the third and final place in the quarter-finals in Group B. Germany plays against China, with the Danes meeting the Japanese on Tuesday.

The third to fifth place in Group A also had to be determined between the Czech Republic (1-0-0-2), Finland (1-0-0-3) and Switzerland winless in three games. The Czechs meet the Swiss on Tuesday.

NEXT, SWEDEN

Canada needed an overtime goal from Sarah Nurse to beat the Swedes in the quarterfinals last year in Brampton. Sweden is the highest scoring team in Utica with 17 goals in four games.

“Working overtime was not what we wanted,” Poulin recalls. “We're going to have to put the pucks deep and put a lot of pressure on them.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 8, 2024.