MGOLF: Huskies are ranked 4th at Koasati Pines Intercollegiate

KINDER, Louisiana The Huskies opened the Koasati Pines Intercollegiate, hosted by Nicholls, with back-to-back under par rounds of one under par, 287, and five under par, 283, to sit in 4e place on the way to the final round. The six-under-par finish on the first day of 36 holes is the best opening day of the spring campaign for the Huskies and the lowest total since the 2023 La Tour Intercollegiate, where HCU finished in fourth place.e place. The Huskies totaled 38 birdies as a team on opening day, averaging 14 under par on the par-5s, shooting a 4.65 average and trailing the leaders by 10 shots.

The Huskies are led by Benjamin Dabos is tied for 7e posting back-to-back two-under-par rounds of 70 on opening day. The freshman had the second-most birdies on day one with 11 birdies and is tied for the best performance on par-3s for the tournament, finishing at a total of 1 under par, 2.88 average on all par-3s. The Argentina native got off to a fast start with a birdie on his opening hole, the par-4, 4e hole, before rolling in another birdie on the par-4, 6e hole. A trio of birdies on the 9e through the 11e holes took Dabos to five under par through eight holes and maintained the individual lead in the tournament. Back-to-back spots on the 13e and 14e hole before birdieing the par-3 16the hole; Dabos posted an even par back nine hole with a bogey on the 18e hole. Dabos bounced back quickly to birdie the par-5, 1st hole, before a double-bogey on the 2NL hole gave Dabos a two-under-par, 70. A string of pars to start the second round, followed by a birdie on the par-5, 9e hole; Dabos was three under par through 24 holes. After a birdie on the par-3, 12e hole, to recover from a bogey on the 11e hole, Dabos rolled another birdie on the par-4, 15e hole to place nine holes one under par. Another birdie on the 1st hole canceled by a bogey on his last hole, the par-3, 3rd On the hole, Dabos recorded his second under par round of the tournament and sits at four under par, five shots behind the leader, heading into the final round.

Ben Caton continues his great form with rounds of two under par, 70, and even par, 72. The opening round of two under par is the fourth under par round for the senior in seven competitive rounds and with an even par round in the second round. , Caton has carded eight consecutive rounds of even par or better. The Scotland native found his rhythm early with a birdie on the par-5, 1st hole. Eight straight pars to close the front nine holes, Caton made the turn at one under par. A bogey on the 12e hole followed by a birdie on par-4, 15e hole, Caton ended the opening round with a birdie on the last, the par-5, 18e hole. In the second round, Caton picked up where he left off with a birdie on the 1st hole. A series of five consecutive pars before a bogey on the 7e hole bounced back with a birdie on the par-5, 9e hole, Caton posted a one-under par front nine for the second straight round. A birdie on the 10e hole to start the back nine, followed by a bogey on the 12e hole, Caton ended the second round with a double bogey on the 17the hole before minimizing the damage with a birdie on the 18e hole. Caton leads the field of 64 players in the par-5 scoring with an average of 4.25, a total of six under par and is tied for elevene place at two under par.

After a one-over par, 73, in the opening round including birdies on the 6e and 11e holes; Brooks Pawlak carded a two under par, 70, in the second round and finished the day under par. Starting at the 3rd hole, the freshman rolled in a birdie on the 6e hole for the second consecutive round before adding back-to-back birdies at the 11e and 12e hole to reach three under par for the round. A double bogey on the 14e hole before rallying with a birdie on the par-3, 16e hole, the Kingwood resident completed the back nine holes on par with a bogey on the 17e hole. A birdie on the par-5, 1st hole, gave Pawlak a two-under par, 70, in the second round. Pawlak is tied with Dabos who leads the field in a par-3 scoring average with an average of 2.88, a total of one under par and is tied for 16the place at one under par for the tournament.

After a two-over-par, 74, in the opening round, Kuiper New fired his lowest round of the spring with a one-under-par, 71, in the second round. The senior carded three birdies on the 10 in the first rounde15e and 18e holes before scoring four birdies in the second round on the 4e11e15e and again on the 18the hole. The resident of Comfort is tied for 22nd placeNL place at one over par through 36 holes.

Rounding out the Husky lineup, Mason Napier posted rounds of two over par, 74, and one over par, 73, to sit in a tie for 36e place at three over par. The sophomore scored six birdies on the opening day, four of which came in the second round on the 10e15e18eand 1st holes. The Paris native was the only Husky not to record a double bogey, recording a total of 21 pars on day one.

Compete as an individual, Roy Barrera opened the week with a three over par 75, including three birdies on the 2NL7e, and 11e holes. The sophomore bounced back with a one-under-par 71 for six birdies in the second round. Starting at the 16e hole, the Boerne native made bogey on the 18the hole before recording a series of six birdies in 10 holes, starting with a birdie on the 1st hole. After a bogey on the 3rd hole, Barrera carded three birdies in a row on the 4e to 6e holes before birdies on the 8e and 10e holes to post a one-under par, 71, in the second round. Barrera is tied at 31st place at two over par heading into day two.

SFA and SLU are tied for the team lead through 36 holes at 16 under par. Abilene Christian is in 3rd place at eight under par, eight shots behind the leaders. SFA's Cameron Hubbard holds the individual lead in nine-under par rounds of 66-69, putting him two strokes ahead of SLU's Landon East and Texas Southern's Liam O'Rourke at seven under par.

The final round of the 2024 Koasati Pines Intercollegiate begins Tuesday at 8 a.m. The Huskies will compete alongside SFA, SLU and Abilene Christian, starting on holes one through five. Roy Barrera will compete with Nicholls, ACU and SLU from the 16the hole.

Live stats are available on Golfstat.com!