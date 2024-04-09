Calgary 14-year-old hockey player awarded as 'exceptional player' by WHL – Calgary

The Western Hockey League (WHL) introduced its newest “exceptional player” on Monday in Calgary.

Judging by the praise Landon DuPont is receiving, the 14-year-old is going to be a player worth watching.

“When you watch Landon play, you're drawn to his skills, his skating and his talent, his vision on the ice… But when you get the chance to meet him and talk to him, you also understand the idea of ​​an exceptional character, exceptional integrity and exceptional maturity,” said Scott Salmond, senior vice-president of high performance and hockey operations at Hockey Canada.

It's those traits and DuPont's undeniable skill that led to him being granted exceptional status as a 15-year-old to play in the Western Hockey League.

“I think there will be challenges along the way, but I think I have a good support system around me with my coaches, advisors and family. Everyone has helped me along the way. I don't think there's anything I can't handle,” DuPont told reporters at the news conference.

Playing with the Edge Hockey program, DuPont led his team in scoring with 62 points and set a single-season scoring record for a defenseman.





Salmond says there is a danger in putting young men in a position with older athletes, but he remains committed to the track record of the eight other young hockey players who have been awarded exceptional player status.

“I think we have been successful in that. You don't always get it right from a hockey side, but it's probably more important to get it right from a mature side,” Salmond said. “If you look at the history of the players who have achieved exceptional player status, I think it speaks to them as people.”

Salmond said gaining the status comes from the belief that “the player is so exceptional that if he is not given the opportunity to play at a higher level it will be to the detriment of his development.”

DuPont is now the ninth player and third defenseman to receive exceptional status. Connor Bedard is the only other player to be given the special privilege in the WHL.

“I think we're making a very conscious effort to create an environment that is not overwhelming or disruptive to Landon's life as a young man, as a teenager, as a high school student,” said WHL Commissioner Dan Near.

“Inevitably there will be some challenges that he will face – the adversity and the highs and lows of winning and losing and the pressure and the media – but we saw a video this morning that Connor sent to Landon, and I expect that those two will become friends as they start sharing experiences and learning from each other,” Near said.

“And his parents and Landon's parents are going to want to build a relationship because there's no better example than Connor Bedard and he did it with such grace and so successfully,” Near said.





DuPont said Bedard has been a role model for him.

“He just told me to keep having fun and be a kid, that's what it's all about,” DuPont said.

The blueliner was born in Calgary and grew up in Switzerland and Germany, where his father, Micki, played hockey.

“The most important thing is making sure he has fun and he's still a kid, so that's really our focus,” said Erin DuPont, Landon's mother.

Landon said he plans to ignore all the talk on social media and focus on what he loves to do.

“I don't play it for the likes and clicks online. I play to have fun with my friends and teammates,” said DuPont.