Sports
Calgary 14-year-old hockey player awarded as 'exceptional player' by WHL – Calgary
The Western Hockey League (WHL) introduced its newest “exceptional player” on Monday in Calgary.
Judging by the praise Landon DuPont is receiving, the 14-year-old is going to be a player worth watching.
“When you watch Landon play, you're drawn to his skills, his skating and his talent, his vision on the ice… But when you get the chance to meet him and talk to him, you also understand the idea of an exceptional character, exceptional integrity and exceptional maturity,” said Scott Salmond, senior vice-president of high performance and hockey operations at Hockey Canada.
It's those traits and DuPont's undeniable skill that led to him being granted exceptional status as a 15-year-old to play in the Western Hockey League.
“I think there will be challenges along the way, but I think I have a good support system around me with my coaches, advisors and family. Everyone has helped me along the way. I don't think there's anything I can't handle,” DuPont told reporters at the news conference.
Playing with the Edge Hockey program, DuPont led his team in scoring with 62 points and set a single-season scoring record for a defenseman.
The Calgary Hitmen youth movement launches them into the WHL playoff race
Salmond says there is a danger in putting young men in a position with older athletes, but he remains committed to the track record of the eight other young hockey players who have been awarded exceptional player status.
The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.
“I think we have been successful in that. You don't always get it right from a hockey side, but it's probably more important to get it right from a mature side,” Salmond said. “If you look at the history of the players who have achieved exceptional player status, I think it speaks to them as people.”
Salmond said gaining the status comes from the belief that “the player is so exceptional that if he is not given the opportunity to play at a higher level it will be to the detriment of his development.”
DuPont is now the ninth player and third defenseman to receive exceptional status. Connor Bedard is the only other player to be given the special privilege in the WHL.
“I think we're making a very conscious effort to create an environment that is not overwhelming or disruptive to Landon's life as a young man, as a teenager, as a high school student,” said WHL Commissioner Dan Near.
“Inevitably there will be some challenges that he will face – the adversity and the highs and lows of winning and losing and the pressure and the media – but we saw a video this morning that Connor sent to Landon, and I expect that those two will become friends as they start sharing experiences and learning from each other,” Near said.
“And his parents and Landon's parents are going to want to build a relationship because there's no better example than Connor Bedard and he did it with such grace and so successfully,” Near said.
Calgary Hitmen gear up for playoff run
DuPont said Bedard has been a role model for him.
“He just told me to keep having fun and be a kid, that's what it's all about,” DuPont said.
The blueliner was born in Calgary and grew up in Switzerland and Germany, where his father, Micki, played hockey.
“The most important thing is making sure he has fun and he's still a kid, so that's really our focus,” said Erin DuPont, Landon's mother.
Landon said he plans to ignore all the talk on social media and focus on what he loves to do.
“I don't play it for the likes and clicks online. I play to have fun with my friends and teammates,” said DuPont.
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
|
Sources
2/ https://globalnews.ca/news/10409502/calgary-14-year-old-hockey-player-exceptional-status-whl/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Calgary 14-year-old hockey player awarded as 'exceptional player' by WHL – Calgary
- I'm an Amazon Shopping Editor and I Found the Best Spring Dress for $8
- Spotify launches AI playlists: How to find and use the new feature
- Kremlin says Putin and Xi plan to meet, but gives no time frame
- Is the Duterte-Marcos rift a glimpse into the future of the Jokowi-Prabowo alliance?
- Blumenthal Arts unveils immersive experiences inspired by NASA missions | WFAE 90.7
- Mt. Pleasant tennis doubles Keokuk
- NS News: Housing expansion in backyard
- Lok Sabha polls: Nirmohi Akhara's transgender face to challenge Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Varanasi | Varanasi News
- West Hollywood Plummer Park's Fuller Lawn Community Garden Coming Soon
- Boat shoes are back! Here's how to style them
- Sennheiser Momentum Sport: Track your fitness through your ears