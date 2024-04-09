ITTF congratulates ASOIF chairman De Vos and expresses his thanks to president Ricci Bitti





The International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) warmly congratulates Mr. Ingmar De Vos on his election as President of the Association of Summer Olympic International Federations (ASOIF) at the 48th General Assembly of ASOIF, convened on April 9, 2024 in Birmingham, United States. Kingdom. Mrs. Petra Srling, President of ITTF and Member of the ASOIF Board, expresses her congratulations on behalf of the Federation and says: “I offer my sincere congratulations and best wishes to Mr. Ingmar De Vos on his election. It will be an honor to work with him to better represent the Summer Olympic International Federations, in the common interest of strengthening the Olympic Movement.” Mr. Ingmar De Vos has been President of the International Equestrian Federation (FEI) since 2014, in addition to his term as a member of the ASOIF Council since 2019. He has been an IOC member since 2017 and is part of the IOC Coordination Committee for LA28. , the Legal Affairs Commission and the Gender Equality, Diversity and Inclusion Commission. He is also a member of the Executive Committee of SportAccord, representative of ASOIF on the Executive Committee of WADA, member of the Board of Directors of the Olympic Committee of Belgium, and a UN International Gender Champion. The third term of incumbent President Francesco Ricci Bitti will expire on December 31, 2024. President Srling also expresses his sincere gratitude, saying: “For twelve years, Mr. Francesco Ricci Bitti has been a staunch advocate for the member federations of ASOIF within the Olympic Movement. I have consistently appreciated our insightful and productive dialogues, and Mr. Ricci Bitti's contributions have undeniably been invaluable. We express our deep appreciation for the remarkable achievements achieved under his leadership.” Francesco Ricci Bitti has been a senior executive and board member of several leading multinational information and communications technology companies. In the field of sports administration, he was a member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) between 2006 and 2012. Between 1999 and 2015 he was president of the International Tennis Federation (ITF). He remains honorary chairman of the ITF. Currently, Francesco Ricci Bitti is a member of the IOC Coordination Commissions for Paris 2024 and Los Angeles 2028, the Future Host Commission for the Games of the Olympiad, the Marketing Commission and the Olympic Channel Commission. He is also a board member of the International Testing Agency (ITA).

