Evaders like to watch the flowering of Shohei Ohtanis bat: it reveals some secrets

MINNEAPOLIS As the Dodgers get to know Shohei Ohtani in his first months with the club, evaluations from coaches and officials often focus on how Ohtani moves and not what comes out of his mouth.

He maps every swing in the cage on video and relies on data analysis from the club's HitTrax monitor and a Blast Motion sensor on the handle. Gradually, the $700 million man started talking about hitting philosophy. Then there are moments like Sunday when Ohtani revealed the depths of his creativity.

When the rain delay at Wrigley Field reached nearly three hours on Sunday, the two-time MVP became curious. The batting cage at the 110-year-old park offered respite from the deluge and allowed Ohtani to reach into a bag of tricks.

Ohtani rummaged through the coach's equipment bag and emerged with a hybrid that had the handle of his typical bat but the wider, flatter barrel of a cricket bat. He then placed a baseball on a tee and started swinging. The idea was to emphasize his bat path and maintain a flatter swing through the zone for longer to maximize his thunderous finish. Soon the designated hitter was into it.

Everyone was freaking out at that point as it was a rain delay, kind of messing around and everything, Dodgers coach Aaron Bates said. And then I think all the guys started using it after he did that.

Shohei Ohtani drove a 110mph double up the middle in his first AB that Byron Buxton couldn't even track down. Fabian Ardaya (@FabianArdaya) April 8, 2024

It has hardly been a sticky wicket. After striking out and popping out in his first two at-bats before the rain delay in Sunday's 8-1 loss to the Cubs, Ohtani returned to the field and hit a triple and a double. In his first at-bat Monday against the Twins, he hit a 110.1 mph double that struck out Gold Glover Byron Buxton in center field.

It led to some pretty good results, so I'll continue to do that, Ohtani said through interpreter Will Ireton, chuckling as he made the cricket bat unveiling.

He's revealing some secrets, manager Dave Roberts said with a laugh of his own.

On the other hand, Ohtanis bat has come to life. His first home run in a Dodgers uniform, on April 3, set him free, he admitted. Roberts speculated that it could be a spark, and turned out to be right.

Ohtani finished 3-for-5 with two doubles and a homer on Monday, a night when James Outman also took home the cricket bat for his go-ahead homer in the Dodgers' 4-2 victory.

His timing is fixed. Soon, Bates noted, opposing pitchers couldn't try to attack him in the same spot twice. Fastballs were timed. And the eye-popping exit speeds that were consistent even during its somewhat slow start became all the more consistent. After going 8-for-33 with just three doubles in his first eight games, Ohtani is 11-for-22 with eight extra base hits since then.

With hitters, sometimes things click for them, and when they click, they're dangerous, Bates said.

The Dodgers invested in dangerous and were eager to discover the methods of their newest superstar. They hope the conversations will go deeper as he becomes more comfortable in his new environment.

“I think we learned more every day,” Roberts said. I think he's getting more comfortable every day. He laughs enormously. He asks questions.

And Ohtani is still dealing with life without the man who has essentially served as his shadow since his teenage years. Ohtani has yet to answer key questions remaining in the investigation into his former interpreter, Ippei Mizuhara. The two-way star claimed last month that Mizuhara stole at least $4.5 million to cover gambling debts to an alleged illegal bookmaker. Mizuhara was a central figure in Ohtani's life, and his responsibilities went far beyond what is typical of someone in the role.

Adjusting to this new reality hasn't really been an interruption, Ohtani said. Much of his life away from the ballpark has been spent at home or in a hotel on the road, save for a Saturday trip to the popular Chicago restaurant Kalbi (a place former Cubs and current Padres righthander Yu Darvish often visited) for the first to celebrate Yoshinobu Yamamoto's Major League victory.

No matter what happens off the field, my ability to play baseball hasn't changed, Ohtani said. My job is to make sure I play the best I can.

