Paula Parks is retiring after a 25-year career in office





Celebrating the career of the accomplished Canadian international officer As Paula Parks bids farewell to her illustrious career as an international hockey referee, the Canadian hockey community thanks her for her tremendous contributions over 25 years. Born and raised in Winnipeg, Parks began her journey in 1998 and was appointed as a judge at the Commonwealth Games in Malaysia. This was just the beginning of a remarkable period in which she would be a fixture at international competitions for the next twenty years. Throughout her career as a referee, Parks has worked at numerous top-level events, including four Commonwealth Games, four Pan American Cups and a Pan American Games. Perhaps the highlight of her career came in 2012 when she graced the tech tables at the London Olympics, an experience she cherishes to this day. READ: Paula Parks Olympic reflections Looking back on her journey, Parks emphasizes that it was the people and the places that enriched her experience. She fondly remembers the camaraderie she shared with colleagues from all continents, many of whom became lifelong friends. I've met such an amazing range of hockey people from all over the world. These are colleagues who have become friends, Parks said. We build friendships and camaraderie through many events in different places. It's fun and rewarding to be part of a different kind of team at international events. Parks credits Canadian pioneers like Suzanne Nicholson and Janet Ellis for inspiring and guiding her along the way, paving the way for her success. Working with Janet was an important highlight for me [Ellis] at the 2012 London Olympics, she said. There were many great Canadian officials who came before me, and I appreciated everything they did for me. After playing for Team Manitoba and briefly for the Canadian national team, Parks found a new way to stay connected to top-level hockey through officiating. Her journey took her to destinations such as Mendoza, Barbados, England, Melbourne and Rio (and many more places), giving her a deep appreciation for the sport's global reach. As she hangs up her whistle, Parks urges young hockey players to consider referees and coaching officials as viable paths to international representation. Besides the excitement of the game, she believes it is an opportunity to give back to the hockey community as she embarks on a journey of personal and professional growth and contribution. Honestly, it's just a great way to continue after playing and get the opportunity to represent Canada on the international stage, Parks said. People always see the possible route as an athlete, but there is also a route as a civil servant. You meet great people, stay involved and can travel all over the world. Even in retirement, Parks remains an active member of the Field Hockey Canada Officials Committee and continues to serve her community at various levels of competition, from grassroots to the national stage. Her legacy will live on as an inspiration to future generations of Canadian hockey officials. LIST OF INTERNATIONAL APPOINTMENTS 1998 – Commonwealth Games, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia (judge)

1999 – Pan American Games, Winnipeg, Canada (TO)

2001 – Pan American Cup, Kingston, Jamaica (judge)

2002 – Champions Challenge, Randburg, South Africa (judge)

2002 – Commonwealth Games, Manchester, England (TO)

2004 – Pan American Cup, Bridgetown, Barbados (TD)

2004 – Champions Trophy, Rosario, Argentina (judge)

2004 – 4 Nations, Cordoba, Argentina (TD)

2006 – Commonwealth Games, Melbourne, Australia (TO)

2008 – Jr. Pan American Championships, Mexico City, Mexico (TD)

2010 – South American Championships (M & F), Rio de Janeiro, Brazil (TD)

2011 – World Indoor Cup, Poznan, Poland (TD)

2012 – Olympic Qualifier, Antwerp, Belgium (TD)

2012 – Olympic Games, London, England (judge)

2013 – Pan Am Cup, Mendoza, Argentina (TD)

2014 – Champions Challenge I, Glasgow, Scotland (TD)

2016 – World League Round 1 (M & F), Salamanca, Mexico (TD)

2017 – Pan Am Cup (M and F), Lancaster, PA, USA (TD)

2018 Commonwealth Games, Gold Coast, Australia (TD)

2019 Pro League, Lancaster, PA, USA (Match Manager)

Odesur Games 2022, Asuncion, Paraguay (TD)

Nations Cup 2022, Valencia, Spain (TD)

