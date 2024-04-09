The World's Greatest Unifier: Club Sports at UNM: UNM Newsroom

Between juggling academics, jobs, and all the fun of college life in between, being a student-athlete is not for everyone. However, that doesn't mean sports fans want to give up their time on the field completely.

That's the magic of it Club sports at UNM. Hosted under the versatile UNM Recreational ServicesClub Sports offers competitive or recreational opportunities for students who want to continue or try their hand at athletics.

“Any time I can come to training, I will do so, because I like to see everyone in action. It reminds me why I keep coming back to Club Sports and Recreation, especially at the collegiate level. I think it is very rewarding to put in all the work behind the scenes to ensure these programs stay alive and gain recognition for the university,” said Jessica Bennett, Club Sports Project Assistant.

Lobo hockey

Bennett is also chairman of the Sports and Recreation Club Council, and as someone who grew up in and around sports, he knows how important sports are and continue to be to students.

“I grew up skating and my sister plays hockey, so my family and I love ice sports and hockey. “I really enjoy the internal aspect of all club sports and making sure they all get what they need to perform well and be the best teams and programs they can be,” she said.

Bennett and club sports coordinator specialist Victoria Crawford-Perez oversee more than a dozen different ones Club sports. As an athlete, Crawford-Perez also understands the importance that sport brings to the world.

“Club sports are not just about competition; they are about fostering a sense of connection and community, pushing boundaries and creating memories that define our collegiate experience,” said Crawford-Perez. Sports is not just about the game; is about the bonds we create, about discovering our inner strength and overcoming obstacles. Sports is not just a moment on the field; they are chapters in the story of our lives, shaping us into the individuals we are proud to become.”

Here is a list of club sports chartered at UNM:

Bengal United Sports Club (cricket, Kabaddi) Burque volleyball club Men's and women's club football Club Softball Lobo Rugby (men and women) Mixed running club JIM Club Lobos Swimming Club Men's Lacrosse Club Mountain sports club Club table tennis Club tennis Lobo hockey UNM Esports Ultimate frisbee for women

UNM Recreational Services I estimate that 1,100 different students are part of Club Sports in some capacity. Although this depends on the time of year and general interest in the department, at least 500 Lobos are part of Club Sports at any given time.

UNM Mountaineering Club

“We pride ourselves on making sure we have as many different programs and teams available to students as possible. With at least one to two teams currently in the charter process, that's a lot of teams. There are also a lot of different national governing bodies and things to take into account, but we are happy to work with all the Club Sport teams,” said Bennett.

Some of these even include student-athletes who want to stay active or continue playing their sport during the offseason.

“Our Club Sport student-athletes are some of the coolest people I have met yet at UNM. They are all very dedicated and enthusiastic about their programs. They all want to grow it and are dedicated and passionate about their sport,” said Bennett.

While table tennis takes the top spot as the most in-demand recreational club sport, some of the most popular competitive sports include football, lacrosse, rugby and hockey.

“We are trying to put UNM Club Sports on the map in the world of collegiate recreation. I think we have the people to do it and the right infrastructure, so it's really just getting the attention and making sure that we can continue to strengthen the program as much as possible.

In fact, Lobo Hockey is exceptional, having qualified for the American Collegiate Hockey Association (ACHA) National Tournament in both 2018 and 2022.

“Our hockey team is at a very competitive level, even though they are non-NCAA. Their association has three divisions and they are currently DIII, but hope to progress to DII within the next academic year. Most people don't know that, and they often travel to represent the university and play a lot of different tournaments. They have repeatedly qualified for national titles and are in the hunt for something bigger,” said Bennett.

You may be surprised to see that certain sports are not available, such as football, basketball or pickleball. That doesn't mean it has to stay that way. Bennett encourages anyone who wants to see their favorite sport in action to reach out about starting a CSO, or chartered student organization. For example, Volleyball, Lobo Mixed Material Arts and Wrestling are currently in the works.

“That's why we try to serve as many students as possible and make sure they know that if there isn't a team now, they can charter and create one because it's a relatively simple process. We are always looking to expand. If students are interested in a team that we don't have, anything is possible. We don't currently have pickleball, but we're sure we will at some point,” Bennett said.

That is also part of the fun of the department's Club Sports Day. Organized once per semester (this time on March 28, from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM) Recreational services exhibits all club sports. At Johnson Field and in the gyms, students can try out different sports or explore options that may not yet be available.

“It is an opportunity for current club sports programs to showcase their sport. It is designed for students who are not currently involved in club sports so they can try as much as they want,” said Bennett. “I think it's a unique event because it's twofold: recruiting and good visibility for the program, but it also has a lot of potential to attract people who might just be wandering around on a Thursday night.”

UNM Swimming Club

Students are at the heart of what makes Club Sports work. They work on recruiting, planning games, training and events, and of course competition.

“Club sports are run purely by students. Students charter the organizations. Students manage all aspects of internal affairs. They are the people who love the sports they play, go to college and want to find a way to continue training and competing competitively. That is what sets Club Sports apart and what we are trying to do,” said Bennett.

Club sports are undeniably packed with benefits. On an individual level, club sport have been shown to improve students' self-confidence, mental health and emotional well-being. Socially, they have been proven to create and improve relationships and overall team and university autonomy.

“From the thrill of victory to the lessons learned in defeat, Club Sports unites us in a shared passion and leaves an indelible mark on our student years and beyond. The memories we make through sports will truly last a lifetime,” said Crawford-Perez.

This doesn't even begin to touch the fact that physical activity in a sports environment improves overall health and academic success.

“I think there are plenty of benefits from getting involved in club sports, and I wish more people knew about them,” Bennett said. “Many people have told me that playing a club sport specifically has done a lot for their mental health. It has helped them stay calm, happy and healthy as they continue their studies, be Club Sport athletes and whatever else they encounter in their lives. I would say it's a good way to ensure they continue to meet their health goals while also staying involved in the campus community.”

Aside from the opportunity to make friends, get involved in the UNM community and, like Bennett, gain professional management experience, UNM Club Sports are already included in your wallet. Club sports are paid for in part by student fees, as well as by student government agencies such as ASUNM and the Student Fee Review Board (SFRB). Recreational services primarily funds competitive teams and ASUNM recreational groups.

“We may not be at the NCAA level, but you can join the kids who are coming to college and competing at a competitive level. They continue to amaze me in terms of how dedicated they are considering how much they all do,” Bennett said.

Before you commit to a team, it's also fine to stop by to practice and learn more. With a constant influx of players, sporting opportunities and events, there really is something for every Lobo.

“Sport is one of the greatest unifiers in the world. You don't have to know the same language or have the same perspectives or cultural traditions to enjoy and get involved in sports. Absolutely, I think this is our ultimate vision,” said Bennett.