How Shohei Ohtani's hitting is changing for the Dodgers

For much of a three-hour rain delay at Wrigley Field on Sunday, Dodgers hitters gathered in the warmth of the stadium's newly renovated indoor batting cages.

At some point during the extended hiatus, one of the team's newest members decided to try something different to work on his swing.

After going hitless in his first two at-bats before the fourth-inning delay, Shohei Ohtani dug into the Dodgers' so-called toy bag of atypical training equipment, a collection of tennis rackets and ball throwers and all sorts of other things, hitting coach Aaron Bates. said, the team stays around to help vary players' daily routines.

Ohtani's favorite tool on Sunday: a modified cricket bat with a baseball handle on the end.

To the amusement of his new coaches and teammates, Ohtani made hacks with the flat, rectangular paddle; teeing off against raised fields of an automatic throwing machine.

“I think he's giving away some secrets,” manager Dave Roberts said with a laugh Monday when told his usually secretive $700 million slugger had spilled the beans during his rain delay routine during an afternoon game with reporters.

Him and Robert [Van Scoyoc, the Dodgers other hitting coach] worked with it, Roberts said. Shohei liked it.

Based on the way Ohtani has been playing lately, the same can be said about the two-way star's comfort level with his new team.

When Ohtani hit his first home run as a Dodger last Wednesday, Roberts suspected it could rescue the superstar from his disappointing start to the season, in which he went eight for 33 with no home runs in his first eight games.

He's very close, Roberts said at the time. I expect this to remain the case.

Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani hits a double against the Minnesota Twins on Monday. (Abbie Parr/Associated Press)

Nine hits, four doubles, one triple, four RBIs and two more home runs from Ohtani four games later, the manager is now certain of that.

When he controls the strike zone and gets pitches in his nitro zone, there's simply really no better hitter, Roberts said after watching Ohtani increase his batting average from .270 to .345 in less than a week. I have learned that with super athletes you are no longer surprised. And Shohei is just another athlete. He really is.

It's hardly a surprising development from a player with two MVP awards and the largest contract in sports history. Even during his opening week hiatus, when Ohtani was working through timing issues and refining his mechanics, Roberts said the club expected to see rapid progression from him in attack.

He's just so talented, Roberts said a week ago. The hits, the slug, all those things will happen.

In the week that follows, however, it is Ohtan's confident yet light-hearted attitude that resonates behind the scenes.

Roberts noticed a change as soon as Ohtani returned to the dugout after his first home run, noting the 29-year-old's soft smile as teammate Teoscar Hernndez showered him with sunflower seeds.

You could tell when sunflower seeds hit his face, Roberts joked. I could see the relief in his eyes, yes.

Ohtani himself gave a similar assessment of the situation on Monday, saying in Japanese that he once again feels comfortable in the batter's box.

Sunday's cricket bat routine provided another illuminating moment of levity.

There were some legitimate reasons for Ohtani to make such swings.

In theory, Roberts explained, it should help you have a flat bat, which will keep your bat in the strike zone longer.

Ohtani said it forced him to swing your body more to make contact with the ball with such a flat surface.

“I thought it was a good practice tool,” he said.

But with the entire team feeling delirious at that moment of the delay, Bates thinks it was more of a lighthearted thing, the hitting coach said.

Comical intentions or not, it only seemed to help when play resumed. Ohtani ended the day with a triple in the seventh inning and a double in the ninth, his fourth consecutive multi-hit game.

He got some hits yesterday, so I guess it's working, Bates joked.

I'm thinking about doing it again today. Ohtani smiled before Monday's game, where he added two more doubles and his third home run of the season.

Such whimsical vignettes provide a stark contrast to Ohtani's early days with the team, when the gambling and theft scandal surrounding him and his ex-interpreter Ippei Mizuhara dominated headlines during both a season-opening trip to South Korea and the club's home opener each week. later on.

But now Ohtani appears to have found a more relaxed headspace, expressing his gratitude for the support he's received from the Dodgers during Mizuhara's absence while downplaying the impact the off-field distractions have made.

I think we learned more every day [about him], Roberts said. He is becoming more and more comfortable. He laughs enormously. He asks questions.

All that, plus a sudden, scintillating and, just maybe, sunflower-seed and cricket-bat-assisted breakthrough on the board.