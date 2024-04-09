How did high school football talent in Utah become so good? Desert News

With little fanfare, Utah has become a relevant player in the recruitment and selection of major high school football talent. If it's not exactly a hotbed, it's the next best thing and is booming.

The biggest reason is that people in Utah are pretty high achievers. They are quite driven, whether it is football or something else. The children become motivated and parents support them. Corner Canyon High football coach Eric Kjar

Jackson Powers-Johnson, who graduated from Corner Canyon High and played center for the University of Oregon, is projected to go in the first round of the NFL draft later this month. The Rams visited his high school to make inquiries about him. Two other Utah natives, Zach Wilson, also a Corner Canyon graduate, and Penei Sewell, a Desert Hills High graduate, were taken with the second and seventh overall picks of the 2021 draft, respectively. Jaxson Dart, another Corner Canyon native alum, is a potential first-round pick in the 2025 draft.

In the last 11 drafts, 11 Utah-born players were picked in the first three rounds, the others being first-rounders Garett Bollles (2017), Star Lotulelei (2013), second-rounders Nate Orchard (2015), Xavier Sua-Filo ( 2014), and third-rounders Brady Christensen (2021), Julian Blackmon (2020), Cody Barton (2019), Nick Vigil (2016) and Zach Vigil (2015). Others, like Dalton Schultz (fourth round, 2018), Jaylen Warren (undrafted, 2022) and Puka Nacua (fifth round, 2023) should have been drafted in the first two rounds.

Utah football is up quite a bit. It was good football when I started, but I've seen it grow tremendously, said Corner Canyon head coach Eric Kjar, who started coaching football in 2004.

Pro Football Reference confirms this. The website produced a list of players who were born in Utah and logged playing time in the NFL. It clearly shows how Utahns' football stock has risen. (Note: This does not include players who attended a Utah high school but were not born in Utah.)

30 players 1953-1983 (30 years)

30 players 1985-2007 (22 years)

30 players 2007-2019 (13 years)

30 players 2020-23 (4 years)

After the 2021 draft, NFL Communications listed Utah as No. 2 among states with the most high school seniors per capita. By 2022, Op3.com studied the results of the previous five drafts and found that Utah ranked ninth per capita during that period.

Utah is home to some of the most underrated high school football games in the country, wrote On3's Jeremy Crabtree. And after seeing that the state ranks for the most draft picks per capita, maybe it's time to give Utah more credit. With less than 1% of the state's population, it has consistently sent players to the next level.

By 2022, 1033thegoat.com listed Utah as No. 6 among states with the most NFL players per capita, with 25 (one NFL player per 130,865 residents).

Utah freshman quarterback Isaac Wilson prepares for spring camp at the Utes Football Spring Ball at Spence and Cleone Eccles Football Center on Tuesday, March 12, 2024. Utah coach Kyle Whittingham liked what he saw from the former Corner Canyon High star. | Eli Rehmer, Utah Athletics

As you might expect, the rise of prep football in Utah is being reflected in college recruiting. Saturday Down South, an online college football store, rated Utah No. 5 in the country per capita in producing FBS signees, with 35 of 8,638 players (a 1:247 ratio). And this was nine years ago. Utah stocks have continued to rise since then. Corner Canyon alone saw seven of its players sign Division I letters of intent in February, four of which were with Power Four schools. Eight current Corner Canyon players already have Division I offers.

Utah high school players are being recruited more than ever, said Fred Whittingham, the University of Utah recruiting coordinator.

The question is why? Coaches point to the increase in the state's population, from 2.25 million in 2000 to 3.4 million in 2023, but that still only puts Utah 30th out of the 50 states. More specifically, Whitingham and Kjar point to the relatively large population of Polynesians.

The biggest reason is that people in Utah are pretty high achievers, Kjar says. They are quite driven, whether it is football or something else. The children become motivated and parents support them.

There is really good coaching at the high school level in Utah, Whittingham says, something Kjar also mentioned, along with the availability of camps and other programs to develop players, the presence of several good Division I programs in the state, and many great , tall, long bodies here in high school, which is a major trend in recruiting.

Whittingham continues: There has been a Power Five program in the state since 2011 with increasing success and national prominence (University of Utah). Our success has led to more Power Five programs committing to in-state recruiting.

For one of the reasons mentioned above, the talent level of Utah players has simply improved. In other sports this is easier to quantify objectively. Kjar, who also coaches his school's track and field team, recalls that when he started coaching track in 2007, the state qualifying mark for the 100-meter dash was 11.55; now it is 11.15. In 2010, only four high school sprinters in Utah broke 11 seconds, with a best of 10.83; last year, 37 sprinters under 11 ran, six of which ran under 10.70.

Utah is home to some of the most underrated high school football games in the country. And after seeing that the state ranks for the most draft picks per capita, maybe it's time to give Utah more credit. With less than 1% of the state's population, it has consistently sent players to the next level. Jeremy Crabtree of On3.com

Kjar mentions another factor in Utah's rise in the football world. Twitter and the Internet have changed the game for everyone, but especially for Utah and other remote, sparsely populated states.

Utah has become a bit more national thanks to Twitter, says Kjar. Coaches use Twitter so much for recruiting, and kids post videos there. Utah was far away for many recruiters. It wasn't a place where they went to recruit. It is located in the middle of an area where there is not much recruitment. There are good kids there and now coaches are finding them. Recruitment services and coaches are paying more and more attention to our children.

Kjar's office has turned into an exchange center for football talent. In recent months, he has received visits from the likes of then-UCLA head coach Chip Kelly, USC head coach Lincoln Riley and assistants from every Pac-12 school, plus Texas, Notre Dame, Arkansas, Florida, Michigan, Ohio State. .

Kjar believes there is one position for which Utah is increasingly becoming known: quarterback. Wilson, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft, has started for the New York Jets on and off over the past three seasons.

Dart will start for Ole Miss after transferring from USC and has been mentioned as a Heisman candidate. Maddux Madsen, a sophomore from American Fork High, will start for Boise State. McCae Hillstead, a sophomore from Skyridge High, shared the starting job at Utah State last season with Cooper Legas, a junior from Orem High.

Devin Brown, a sophomore from Corner Canyon, is listed as the No. 2 quarterback on Ohio State's depth chart. Isaac Wilson, another Corner Canyon product and Zach's brother, will be a freshman at Utah this spring. Cole Hagen, another Corner Canyon graduate, is vying for a spot at BYU after transferring from Yale. Jake Jensen, a junior from Provo, is a backup at USC. Bryson Barnes, a junior from Milford High, was a starter for Utah for a time and then transferred to Utah State this offseason.

You see the quarterback position growing, says Kjar. It has become big.

Any way you look at it, Utah's high school football players are increasingly earning interest and respect.

Note: Doug Robinson is an assistant track coach for Corner Canyon High.