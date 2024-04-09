Sports
20 colorful slang terms from Olympic sports
Every two years, the Olympics give us all the opportunity to dive into the culture of certain sports that we might not otherwise actively follow, and that includes learning some new lingo. By bingo Unpleasant twistieshere are 20 colorful slang terms from various Olympic events.
Bingo is an abbreviation for diving to indicate that all judges have given a dive exactly the same score.
Bacon refers to any abrasions or road rash that a cyclist sustains during an accident (and sometimes the scars or scabs what remains afterwards).
When a tennis player wins a set of six games to zero, it is a bagel. If you score two bagels in one match, that's a double bagel.
On the final lap of a multi-lap race, the officials ring a bell to remind the runners that they are entering the final lap, so that lap is also called a lap. bell shot.
a chicken wing is when you bend your arm into a chicken wing shape to make contact with the volleyball. It's usually only done when a defensive player doesn't have time to move to a better position, which makes it all the more impressive when it works.
Equally impressive is the pancake: a save where your palm hits the ground just in time for the ball to bounce off the top of your hand.
In table tennis a dead ball is not one that is out of the game, it is one without (or almost no) turn it.
Avalanches And care machines tend to churn snow that sometimes freezes into dangerous chunks, known as death cookies. They can make for a particularly bumpy ride, and skiers and snowboarders understandably hate them.
It's not the only cookie-themed slang you'll hear on the slopes: Chocolate pieces refers to rocks protruding from the snow.
a Lutz is a figure skating move in which you skate backwards on the outside of one skate and then tap the ice with the front of the other skate blade to help you perform a spinning jump. (A double Lutz is two rotations, a triple Lutz is three, and so on.) Part of the difficulty is staying on the outside of your skate as you transition to the jump, so you lose points if you do it from the inside of you skate does. your skate, which is called a flutz.
A typical curling game includes eight or ten Ends, and teams alternate throwing eight stones (per team) during each end. The last stone delivered is known as the stone or the hammer, and if you are the last team to shoot, so will be said have the hammer.
The fiberglass or wooden runners of a toboggan are sometimes known by their German name: slips. The pieces of steel that cover the bottom of the runners are simply called steel.
like you country bolts In skateboarding you have completely mastered the landing of a trickie. with both feet right on top of the bolts of your board.
In the surfing world it is men in gray suits has nothing to do with boring businessmen. It's a euphemism for sharks.
Good form for pole vaulting is when you raise your hips above your shoulders before going over the pole. It's harder to clear the post if it is stuck in the bucketthat is, your hips are at or below your shoulders.
Swimmers finish a race by touching the wall of the pool, so it's easy to see how to touch became another way to refer to the finish line of a race.
Sometimes a gymnast's mind temporarily goes out of sync with their body during a difficult skill, especially when airborne, and they lose the spatial awareness and control needed to land safely. This phenomenon is popularly called the twistiescan result in serious injury if you continue to attempt high-level tricks without first working on retuning your mind and body (which is why Simone Biles chose to withdraw from the Tokyo Olympics rather than finish the competition close with a bad case of the twisties).
