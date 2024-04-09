Waves in third place to open the Silverado Showdown





NAPA, California. The #17 Pepperdine women's golf team got off to a strong start in the opening round of the Chevron Silverado Showdown on Monday, finishing the first 18 in third place with a 1-under 287 at the par-72, 6,146-yard Silverado Resort and Spa course. The Waves got off to a hot start and held the lead for much of the day, although they fell back a few spots as #9 USC and #11 Northwestern climbed to a 6-under 282 and 3-under 285, respectively, to end make to the competition. round. Pepperdine will start the next round six shots ahead of the sixth-place team. The Waves are one ahead of No. 8 Texas and eight ahead of No. 4 UCLA. Three finished in the top 20 today, led by a strong performance by Kaleiya Romero who shot a 3-under 69 and tied for third after 18 holes. She eagled the 16e and collected another five birdies during the day. Lion Higo And Jeneth Wong are also tied at 18e. PLAYER SCORES Senior Kaleiya Romero (San Jose, California) is tied for third on the first day with a 3-under 69. She opened the tournament with a 3-under through her first seven holes before being plagued by a double-bogey. Although she rallied on the ninth with another birdie to make the turn 2-under. She tied the game with a pair of bogeys later in the round, but finished 3-under in her final four holes, including the 16-hole eagle. e and a birdie on the 18 e to finish on a high level.

Team scores: 1. USC 282; 2. Northwest 285; 3. Peperdine 287; T4. Arizona 288; T4. Texas 288; 6. San Jose State 293; 7. TCU 294; T8. Denver 295; T8. UCLA 295; T8. Washington 295; T8. Iowa State 295; 12. Oregon297; 13. State of Oregon 298; 14. California 301; 15. San Francisco 306; 16. Colorado317. Individual scores: 1. Dianna Lee (Northwest) 67; 2. Brianna Navrrosa (USC) 68; T3. Kaleiya Romero (Peperdine) 69; T3. Catherine Park (USC) 69; T3. Raya Nakao (Oregon State) 69; T3. Rebecca Gyllner (SJSU) 69; T7. Camille Boyd (Washington) 70; T7 Huai-Chien Hsu (Texas) 70; T7. Bentley Cotton (Texas) 70; T7. Lilas Pinthier (Arizona) 70. NEXT ONE Pepperdine will be paired with USC, Northwestern and Arizona for the second round tomorrow, with the first hole starting at 9:54 am.

