'RIP domestic cricket in Pakistan': Mohammad Hafeez's cryptic post after PCB announces T20I squad for NZ series | Cricket news





NEW DELHI: Former Pakistan team director Mohammed Hafeez shared a cryptic post on his X handle, seemingly targeting the Pakistan Cricket Board regarding their decision to recall the fast bowler Mohammed Amir and left-arm spinner Imad Wasim .

“#RIP Pakistan domestic cricket,” Hafeez wrote, drawing mixed reactions from Pakistani fans. While some criticized Hafeez and claimed that his tenure as team director was a failure, others supported his claim.

Earlier in the day, PCB announced the squad for the five-match T20I series against New Zealand. The matches will be played in Rawalpindi (April 18, 20 and 21) and Lahore (April 25 and 27).

The side saw the return of Amir and Wasim after both players reversed their decision to retire from international cricket.

Amir, who was convicted of spot fixing and also served a brief jail term in England, had last played international cricket in 2020 before retiring from the T20 competitions. He retired from international cricket due to his differences with former coaches Misbah ul Haq and Waqar Younis.

An all-rounder, Imad had retired from international cricket in November 2023 but took back his retirement after persuasion from the board and selectors after having a productive Pakistan Super League in which the team won the title.

PCB was appointed former all-rounder on Monday Azhar Mahmoud as head coach of the men's national team. Mahmood represented Pakistan in 164 internationals, taking 162 wickets and scoring 2,421 runs. From 2016 to 2019 he was bowling coach.

Former paceman Wahab Riaz has been appointed as the senior team manager, while former captain Mohammad Yousuf will be the batting coach and Saeed Ajmal the spin bowling coach.

Pakistan experienced a major shake-up after last year's World Cup in India, with head coach Mickey Arthur being replaced and Babar Azam stepping down as captain of all three formats.

Initially, Shaheen Shah Afridi was appointed white-ball captain, Shan Masood Test skipper and Mohammad Hafeez team director.

But after Mohsin Naqvi was elected PCB chairman, he restructured the selection committee and reappointed Azam as white-ball captain.

