Caon City High School Tiger Tennis Results – Canon City Daily Record





The Tiger Tennis team traveled to Salida on March 28. They won their match 5-2. The Tigers are now 2-1 on the season. There are only four home games. All matches in Salida were only two sets. Winners were #2 singles Macy Paschall with an easy 6-1, 6-2 victory; #3 singles Rachel Comstock with a competitive 6-4, 6-3 victory. #2 doubles Rebecka Chaney and Clara Pugin posted a 6-1 victory in the first set and held on in the second to win 6-4. #3 doubles Mariah Shipman and Valentina Valent won a set match 6-3, 6-2. #4 doubles Madison Messer and Eden Mulso defeated Salida in a first set tiebreaker 7-6, then held on to end the second set 6-3. Lilly Reish lost a tough first set tiebreaker at #1 singles before dropping the second set 2-6. The other Tiger loss came at #1 doubles with Bella Kolman and Ariah Rossi, losing 3-6, 2-6. The Tiger Tennis team won both matches in the first week of April. On April 2, they defeated Pueblo East 5-2. The Tigers' top two players dropped their matches in straight sets. #1 Lilly Reish lost a tiebreak in the first set, then lost the second 0-6. #2 Macy Paschall was having a rough day and just couldn't get anything going. She fell 0-6, 1-6. At #3 singles, Rachel Comstock needed 3 sets to win her match. She won the first set 6-4, then dropped the second set 2-6 before rallying to win the third set 6-4. The No. 1 doubles team of JV Gwen Hunter, playing for the injured Bella Kolman and Ariah Ross, lost the first set 3-6, but then recovered to easily win the next two sets 6-2,6-1. The three other doubles teams won in two sets in a row. #2 doubles Rebecka Cheney and Clara Pugin and #3 doubles of Mariah Shipman and Valentina Valent did not give up a game at 6-0, 6-0. #4 doubles of Madison Messer and Eden Mulso easily won the first set 6-1 and then closed it 6-4. On April 4, the Tigers defeated the Colorado Springs Coronado Cougars 4-3. Winning for the Tigers was Macy Paschall with #2 singles 6-3,6-4 and the #2,3,4 doubles team. At number 2, Rebecka Cheny and Clara Pugin finished their match with 6-4,6-1. #3 doubles Mariah Shipman and Valentina Valent won 6-3, 6-0. #4 doubles from Madison Messer and Eden Mulso secured a 6-1, 6-1 win. Lilly Reish faced a tough opponent at #1 singles and lost 0-6, 2-6. At #3 singles, Rachel Comstock lost 0-6, 2-6. The Friday game that was to be played at Pueblo Central was moved to April 11 due to high winds. The Tigers are now 4-1 on the season. This week they travel to Widefield on Tuesday, Pueblo Central on Thursday and Colorado Springs on Saturday for the Palmer Invitational.

