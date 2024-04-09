The US beats Canada in overtime in the preliminary round of the IIHF Women's World Championship to take top spot

UTICA, N.Y. Team USA defeated Canada 1-0 in overtime in the final preliminary round match for each team at the 2024 IIHF Womens World Championship on Monday night.

The latest edition of the heated rivalry between Canada and the US once again delivered this time in a fast-paced, physical game that obviously needed extra time to be decided.

Kirsten Simms scored the winning goal, her first goal and point of the tournament with 1:22 left in overtime. Simms was the leading scorer in the NCAA this season with 75 points in 39 games, and was a top-three finalist for the Patty Kazmaier Award, given to the top player in women's hockey. The 19-year-old makes her debut at the women's world championship.

It's an insane moment that I still can't put into words, Simms said. I sort of blacked out at that point, not really knowing what was going on or if it was really happening. But obviously it was a super exciting moment and (I'm) super excited that we got the win.

It's great if you can get a first and if it can be a first in extra time of such a big game in front of your home arena then great, said US captain Hilary Knight. I hope this is the first of many for her and all the other young players who join our squad for the first time at this World Cup and gain a lot of experience.

Aerin Frankel, who led the U.S. to a gold medal at last year's world championships, made 26 saves for a shutout. Meanwhile, Ann-Rene Desbiens was outstanding for Canada, making 29 saves on 30 shots.

That's one of the better games I've seen her play and she's had a lot of good ones, Canadian coach Troy Ryan said. She just looked confident. One of those games where you never think anything will pass her by.

There were 4,017 fans in attendance at the game at the Adirondack Bank Center, a record for a hockey game at the arena.

It just shows the growth in women's sports and how far it has come, especially in the last few years, Simms said after the match. It's great to be able to play in front of your home crowd and the fact that there were so many people there and that it set a record is super special.

With the win, Team USA secured first place in Group A with a 4-0 record in the preliminary round. As the No. 1 seed, the Americans will get the more favorable matchups heading into the gold medal game. The Americans end the preliminary round with the most goals in Group A (16), the best goal difference (plus-13) and three of the five best scoring leaders in the tournament Kendall Coyne Schofield, Caroline Harvey and Alex Carpenter.

There are two matches scheduled for Tuesday that will determine who will be placed in Group B and which teams will reach the quarter-finals. Team USA will play the No. 8 team, China, Denmark or Japan, in the quarterfinals on Thursday and the No. 4 seed in the semifinals on Saturday.

The gold medal game will be played Sunday at 5:00 PM Eastern.

The young people contribute

When Kirsten Simms envisioned her first World Cup goal, it wasn't the overtime winner in a rivalry game against Team Canada.

“I definitely didn't think that would be the case,” Simms said, laughing. But I mean, I can handle any goal and this is extra special.

Simms is one of five players to earn their first selection to the world championship in Utica, and one of 14 college players on the team. The US has had a lot of turnover in the last two years and is undergoing a bit of a youth movement with veterans among them heading into 2026.

“We have kind of a two-pronged approach,” Knight said. We have many young players who are extremely skilled and super dynamic, and an experienced core who lead extremely well and lead by example.

At last year's world championships, it was Knight who was the hero in the gold medal game, with a hat trick to lead the Americans 6-3. After the game, coach John Wroblewski praised Knight and the veterans on the roster for carrying the team when it mattered most.

The fact that it was a rookie in Simms who scored the winning goal to secure the tournament's No. 1 seed is telling. Scoring in a potential gold medal game rematch is an entirely different task, but it's a valuable experience all the same.

You can never take this experience away from them, Wroblewski said. This is ultimately what makes a player grow, those types of environments. That's why they're here, to help us win, but also to learn.

Was there a fine?

Just before Caroline Harvey started the rush to Team USA, it looked like she could have tripped Canada's Brianne Jenner in the corner. There was no decision and Marie-Philip Poulin was ultimately the only Canadian skater to defend against the trio of Harvey, Simms and Taylor Heise.

I'm still trying to figure out if that should have been called something. It looks like a standard swing of the stick going towards the puck. Jenner doesn't trip over the stick, so maybe she gets cut up? But I don't know if that's mentioned anywhere in OT pic.twitter.com/HRojUub6wp so (@zoeclaire_) April 9, 2024

Poulin seemed frustrated after that game because she screened her own goalie on the play, while Ryan seemed more concerned with the way the team positioned itself in the offensive zone in overtime than the call or lack thereof.

The mistake was probably made more on the attacking side, where I don't know if there was necessarily an attacking play to be had. One of the things we talk about a lot is that if you get caught outside the points in three-on-three, you have to find a way to get back into the points if you want to play offense or defense, Ryan explained. In that situation we had (Brianne) Jenner (fall) outside the box. And then (Jocelyne) Larocque was kind of planted at the net like there was going to be a foul, but it just wasn't. You can lose that race any day.

What's next for Canada?

Ryan said the team wasn't overly stressed about the outcome.

It was an exciting match between the two best teams in the world, and a learning opportunity heading into the medal rounds and a possible rematch of last year's gold medal match between the two teams.

You come into that game and obviously try to win, but you try to learn as much as you can about the opponent to keep getting better, Ryan said. I thought they were over us at times in the first period, they looked fresh, they had a lot of speed. We found ways to get it back in the second period. I loved our penalty kill and the third one was a bit of a back and forth. So it's just a game (where) you learn something about each other.

As the No. 2 seed, Canada will again play Sweden, the second-place team in Group B and the tournament's No. 7 team, in the quarterfinals. Last year, Canada needed overtime to beat the Swedes 3-2 after a great performance from goalkeeper Emma Sderberg (PWHL Boston).

They gave me some of the gray hairs I have, Ryan joked after the game. They have a lot of talent. There's a lot of skill. Good goaltending. Definitely expect a good game from them.

It's worth remembering going into the medal rounds that winning the group can be a mixed bag when it comes to the end result of a tournament.

Last year, Canada won the group after a nine-round shootout and lost in the gold medal match. In 2022, Team USA won the group and lost in the gold medal game against Canada.

If these two teams meet again in the finals, it should be another classic in the Canada-USA rivalry.

(Photo: Christinne Muschi / The Canadian Press via AP)