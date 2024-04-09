Five Mountain Hawks receive EIWA Academic Achievement Awards





BETHLEHEM, Pa. Five Lehigh wrestlers were recognized for their academic and athletic achievements when the EIWA announced its annual Academic Achievement Awards this weekend. Lehigh's honors include senior Jake Logan second year Jack Wilt and freshmen Ryan Crookham , Kelvin Griffin And Lucas Stanich . To be eligible for the award, a student-athlete must have earned a cumulative grade point average of 3.20 and competed in the EIWA Championship, or earned a cumulative GPA of 3.0 and qualified through EIWA for the NCAA Championship. Lehigh's five honorees were among 101 recognized wrestlers from the 17 EIWA member schools. Logan has now received the EIWA Academic Achievement Award four times. In late March, Logan, along with Crookham, Griffin and Stanich, were named NWCA Scholar All-Americans. Logan is a 2023 Lehigh graduate with a degree in finance. He has achieved a GPA of 3.85 in his data science graduate program. Logan also qualified for his second NCAA Tournament in 2023-2024. Wilt was Lehigh's representative at 184 at this year's EIWA Championships in Bucknell. He is a political science major with a GPA of 3.44. Crookham, an EIWA champion and All-American, was recently named Lehigh's Outstanding Athlete and Scholar-Athlete at the year-end Lewis Dinner. Crookham has a GPA of 3.67 in financial engineering. Griffin qualified for his first NCAA Championships with a third-place finish at 149. He is majoring in psychology with a GPA of 3.24. Stanich also won an EIWA individual title and earned All-America honors at the NCAA Championships. He is enrolled at Lehigh's College of Business and Economics, where he has a 3.70 GPA. Lehigh finished second at the 2024 EIWA Championships and finished in 15th place at the NCAA Championships in Kansas City, Mo. The 2023-2024 Lehigh wrestling season is presented by the Historic Hotel Bethlehem. Like Lehigh WrestlingFacebookand follow furtherX/TwitterAndInstagramfor exclusive updates throughout the season.

