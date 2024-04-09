College football Future Power Rankings: defense





When Joe Burrow guided LSU to a national title in 2019, there was a growing sense that teams needed transcendent quarterbacks to reach the pinnacle of the sport. The defense quickly put an end to that idea. Except for 2020, when Alabama won during a shortened season behind a Heisman Trophy-winning wide receiver (DeVonta Smith) and others, defenses have largely carried title teams. Georgia started the trend in 2021 with one of the greatest defenses in college football history, stifling opponents en route to its first national championship since 1980. The Bulldogs continued their efforts with another defense-fueled title in 2022 before Michigan got its 26th anniversary ended. championship drought behind a defense that led the FBS in fewest points allowed (10.4) and yards allowed (247 ypg). The Wolverines derailed Washington's high-powered offense in the title game, winning 31-13 despite only 10 completions and 140 yards from their own quarterback, JJ McCarthy. Defense is still important in college football, so which units will perform best over the next three seasons? The Georgian defense remains largely on autopilot under coach Kirby Smart as the team hunts for its third league title in four years. Other FPR defense mainstays like Clemson, Iowa and Notre Dame also maintain strong projections. Michigan lost several standout players and the entire defensive staff from its championship team and will now be overseen by longtime NFL guru Wink Martindale. Alabama and Penn State are also among the units undergoing some transition, both in personnel and coaching. There were several good to great defenses in 2023 that transferred a large portion of their personnel, including UCLA, Ohio, Tennessee and Missouri. The transfer portal is becoming an increasingly important factor in shaping these projections. Texas, Ohio State, Ole Miss, Oregon and Louisville all added notable defensive transfers this winter, as does Florida State, which runs the portal better than almost any team. Given the fluctuations in the schedules, I placed a high value on coaching and continuity in organizing the list. Here's a look at last year's Future Power Rankings for defense. View the latest Top 25 up to and including the 2026 season now.

