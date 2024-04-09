Sports
Tennis closes SoCon Slate at Home on Wednesday
CHARLESTON, SC The Citadel men's tennis team will host the East Tennessee State University Buccaneers on Wednesday at 3 p.m. to conclude the SoCon regular season.
The match was originally scheduled for Thursday at 2 p.m., but was moved up a day due to forecast rain.
MATCH INFORMATION VS ETSU (9-9, 6-0)
Date and time: Wednesday April 10, 3:00 PM
Location: Charleston, SC | Earle Tennis Center
All-time series: 35-3 Bucs
Last match: 04-20-23, L 0-4 (SoCon tournament)
LAST TIMEOUT
- The Citadel lost 1-6 to Davidson on Sunday Hayden shoemaker's shop earning the Bulldogs' only point with a win in 1-singles.
PLAYERS OF NOTE
- Shoemake leads The Citadel with 14 singles victories this year, 10 of which are at the top of the singles rankings.
- With his doubles partner Sebastian Kamienieckithey share a score of 14-13 in doubles, and a score of 3-3 in SoCon doubles.
- Teo Cariov is the only Bulldog with a record of .500 or better in conference singles matches, currently tied at 3-3.
DID YOU KNOW
- The Bulldogs are 7-20 this season, but have played 10 matches against teams currently ranked in the Intercollegiate Tennis Association Top 75, including five against the Top 25.
