The benefits of ping pong for people with Parkinson's

iStockphoto

While training for the 2012 New York City Marathon, Mike DeBartolo couldn't understand why he was losing energy, endurance and running coordination on his left side. Eventually he developed nighttime tremors and some cognitive fogginess. It wasn't until five years later that he was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease and understood the cause of his symptoms.

The medication he received helped somewhat, but he still occasionally had problems with coordination and fine motor skills. When DeBartolo, now 62, looked for another activity to help him stay physically and mentally sharp, he thought back in time to ping pong, which he played as a child and also played with his wife and three children. He participated in a program called Parkinson's Players Ping Pong at Northwestern Medicine's Lake Forest Hospital, not far from his home in Winnetka, Illinois. “Parkinson's disease affects so many things,” said DeBartolo, who worked in fundraising. “Through repetition, playing ping pong has improved my hand-eye coordination and decision-making, as well as my ability to play.”

Jan Sanford, 72, who was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in November 2019 and who also has rheumatoid arthritis, plays ping pong once a week with other people who have Parkinson's and with volunteer college athletes. “There's something that helps all my movements—they're more fluid and controlled—and the effect lasts for a few hours,” says Sanford, a retired medical administrator in Waldwick, NJ. And the social and emotional rewards have been valuable too, she says. “It's such a great group of people. We are happy to be together, help each other and learn from each other. I have made so many friends along the way.”

As doctors, physical therapists, and patients like DeBartolo and Sanford will attest, playing ping pong (also called table tennis) can reduce numerous Parkinson's symptoms. “The game requires balance, hand-eye coordination, rhythmic movements, concentration and motor planning – all of which are affected by Parkinson's,” says Linda Egan, physical therapist and coordinator of the Parkinson's Program at Lake Forest Hospital. “Among those who play consistently, we see improvements in all these areas. The activity is physical, cognitive and social, all of which are so important for people with Parkinson's.”

The visual cues and hand-eye coordination needed for table tennis can help overall movement and reduce incidents of “freezing,” says Kelvin Chou, MD, FAAN, endowed professor of neurology at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, referring to the feeling of stuck in the place that some people with Parkinson's suffer from.

A small amount of research supports these benefits. In a pilot study in Clinical parkinsonism and related conditions published in 2021, people with Parkinson's disease took part in a weekly exercise session that included table tennis exercises and games (as well as stretching and warm-ups). After six months, the subjects experienced improvements in their motor function and their ability to perform daily activities. Another study, published in the Archives of rehabilitation research and clinical translation found in 2020 that playing table tennis twice a week for 10 weeks improved participants' balance control, walking speed and mental well-being.

Exactly how table tennis benefits the brain is not yet clear, but there are some clues. “Like other aerobic activities, ping pong can activate brain areas involved in motor planning, coordination, memory and neuroplasticity. [the brain’s ability to make new neurons and connections]” says Neil Shetty, MD, assistant professor of movement disorders at Northwestern University in Chicago. One possible mechanism is that exercise can stimulate the release of dopamine, a neurotransmitter that is deficient in people with Parkinson's, says Dr. Chou.

“Based on what I've seen anecdotally, exercises like ping pong that combine balance, rhythm, and body control are more beneficial than activities that don't,” says David Russell, MD, PhD, director of clinical research at the Institute for Neurodegenerative Diseases in New Haven, CT. “Table tennis is all about reaction,” he adds. “It gives people with Parkinson's access to brain circuits that are still intact.”

And it's fun, says Elana Clar, MD, assistant professor of neurology at Hackensack University Medical Center in New Jersey. “The social component makes it magical,” she says. “The regular guests really become friends; it is heartwarming and inspiring.”

PingPongParkinson, a nonprofit organization with chapters in 23 countries and which hosts an annual world championship, was founded in 2017 by Nenad Bach, a Croatian-American musician who was diagnosed with Parkinson's in 2010. Bach, who lives in Croton-on-Hudson, NY, discovered the benefits of table tennis for his symptoms after a friend invited him to play at a local recreation center in 2016. By then, the musician recalls, “I couldn't play syncopation on guitar anymore. I tripped over the strings with my fingers. That was very difficult to accept.”

The day after Bach played ping-pong with his friend for the first time, he noticed that he felt “50 percent better.” He played the following week, and again his stiffness, movement and thinking skills were better the next day. So he upped his game and started playing two or three times a week. “After four months I could play syncopation,” says Bach, now 69, who still plays ping-pong a few times a week. And he performs again: “It's a night and day difference: I can play the guitar and piano,” he says. “It's a pleasure to be working on it again.”

At some table tennis centers and programs, people with Parkinson's play against people who do not have the disorder. “I think this pushes them to play at a higher level than they would otherwise,” says Dr. Clar, co-founder of a New Jersey chapter of PingPongParkinson. Bach agrees. “I try to play with people who are better than me, to challenge myself,” he says. “I can lose and still be happy.”